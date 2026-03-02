بلغت العمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية أشدها، اليوم (الإثنين)، باستهداف السفارة الإيرانية في العاصمة بيروت -المبنى القديم- بالبوارج الحربية، في إطار عملية اغتيال طالت مساعد قائد فيلق القدس في لبنان -إيراني الجنسية، وهو المسؤول المباشر عن مخازن الصواريخ الدقيقة لـ«حزب الله».
وفي السياق، شن الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي خلال اليوم أكثر من 70 غارة جوية على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت والقرى الجنوبية وشرقي لبنان في البقاع، مستهدفاً مراكز «القرض الحسن» في هذه المناطق، إلى جانب أهداف أخرى مرتبطة بالبنية العسكرية لـ«حزب الله».
كما أعلنت حركة الجهاد الإسلامي الفلسطينية اغتيال أدهم عدنان العثمان، قائد جناحها العسكري «سرايا القدس» في لبنان، جراء غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت ضاحية بيروت.
في المقابل، فعّل الإسرائيليون حالة التأهب في مناطق متفرقة شمال البلاد عقب اختراق مسيّرات قادمة من لبنان.
The Israeli military operations reached their peak today (Monday) by targeting the Iranian embassy in the capital Beirut - the old building - with warships, as part of an assassination operation that targeted an Iranian national, an aide to the commander of the Quds Force in Lebanon, who is directly responsible for the precision missile warehouses of "Hezbollah".
In this context, the Israeli warplanes carried out more than 70 airstrikes today on the southern suburbs of Beirut, the southern villages, and eastern Lebanon in the Bekaa Valley, targeting "Al-Qard Al-Hassan" centers in these areas, in addition to other objectives related to the military infrastructure of "Hezbollah".
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement also announced the assassination of Adham Adnan Al-Othman, the commander of its military wing "Saraya Al-Quds" in Lebanon, as a result of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Beirut suburb.
In contrast, the Israelis activated a state of alert in various areas in the north of the country following the breach of drones coming from Lebanon.