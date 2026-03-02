بلغت العمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية أشدها، اليوم (الإثنين)، باستهداف السفارة الإيرانية في العاصمة بيروت -المبنى القديم- بالبوارج الحربية، في إطار عملية اغتيال طالت مساعد قائد فيلق القدس في لبنان -إيراني الجنسية، وهو المسؤول المباشر عن مخازن الصواريخ الدقيقة لـ«حزب الله».


وفي السياق، شن الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي خلال اليوم أكثر من 70 غارة جوية على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت والقرى الجنوبية وشرقي لبنان في البقاع، مستهدفاً مراكز «القرض الحسن» في هذه المناطق، إلى جانب أهداف أخرى مرتبطة بالبنية العسكرية لـ«حزب الله».


كما أعلنت حركة الجهاد الإسلامي الفلسطينية اغتيال أدهم عدنان العثمان، قائد جناحها العسكري «سرايا القدس» في لبنان، جراء غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت ضاحية بيروت.


في المقابل، فعّل الإسرائيليون حالة التأهب في مناطق متفرقة شمال البلاد عقب اختراق مسيّرات قادمة من لبنان.