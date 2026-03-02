تبدأ اليوم (الإثنين) في باريس محاكمة حفيد حسن البنا (مؤسس تنظيم الإخوان) طارق رمضان، أمام محكمة الجنايات الفرنسية، بتهمة اغتصاب 3 نساء في فرنسا بين عامي 2009 و2016.

نفي الاتهامات

وينفي رمضان (63 عاماً) الباحث السويسري المصري الأصل جميع الاتهامات الموجهة إليه، ويواجه في حال الإدانة عقوبة تصل إلى 20 عاماً سجناً، ويُعد هذا الملف أحد أبرز تداعيات حركة MeToo في فرنسا، بعد سنوات طويلة من التحقيقات المعقدة والجدل الواسع.

وكان رمضان أستاذاً للدراسات الإسلامية المعاصرة في جامعة أكسفورد، قبل أن يأخذ إجازة في 2017 عقب ظهور الاتهامات الأولى، ثم يتقاعد مبكراً في يونيو 2021.

3 شكاوى

المشتكية الأولى هندة عياري (41 عاماً)، مسلمة سلفية سابقة تحولت إلى ناشطة نسوية، تقدمت بشكوى في2017، متهمة رمضان باغتصابها والاعتداء عليها جنسياً ومضايقتها وتهديدها، وأفادت بأنه اعتدى عليها داخل غرفة فندق في شرق باريس ربيع عام 2012، على هامش مؤتمر كان يشارك فيه متحدثًا.

أما المشتكية الثانية، التي عُرفت باسم مستعار هو «كريستيل»، فأبلغت المحققين أن رمضان اغتصبها في غرفة فندق بمدينة ليون في أكتوبر 2009 خلال مؤتمر آخر، مضيفة أنه اعتدى عليها بعنف شديد.

كما انضمت شكوى ثالثة إلى ملف التحقيق لاحقاً، تتهمه فيها امرأة باغتصابها عام 2016.

وفي بداية التحقيق عام 2017، نفى رمضان (المتزوج ولديه 4 أبناء) أي علاقة جنسية مع المشتكيتين الأوليين، لكنه غير روايته في 2018، معترفاً بعلاقات جنسية مع عياري وكريستيل، لكنه ادعى أنها كانت مرغوبة ومبنية على توافق كامل، واصفًا العلاقة بأنها كانت ذات طابع «هيمنة وخضوع»، وبموافقة الطرفين.

من جانبها، أكدت سارة موغير-بولياك، محامية هندة عياري، في تصريحات لوكالة فرانس برس، أن القضية ليست مؤامرة أو معركة سياسية، بل تتعلق بجرائم اغتصاب واضحة.

وطلب محامو كريستيل أن تُعقد جلسات المحاكمة بشكل سري، من دون حضور وسائل الإعلام أو الجمهور، وهو حق يكفله القانون الفرنسي، وذلك لحماية هوية موكلتهم ومنع تعرضها لمضايقات.

مخاوف صحية

في المقابل، أعرب فريق الدفاع عن طارق رمضان عن مخاوف بشأن ضمان محاكمة عادلة، مشيرين إلى معاناته من مرض التصلب المتعدد، وأن حالته الصحية قد تعرّضه للخطر في حال مثوله أمام المحكمة لفترات طويلة.

وكانت محكمة استئناف سويسرية قد أدانته عام 2024 باغتصاب امرأة داخل فندق في جنيف عام 2008، وقضت بسجنه 3 سنوات، بينها سنتان مع وقف التنفيذ، وأيدت أعلى محكمة في سويسرا الحكم العام الماضي، فيما أعلن فريقه القانوني في سويسرا عزمه اللجوء إلى المحكمة الأوروبية لحقوق الإنسان.

وتستمر المحاكمة في باريس حتى 27 مارس 2026 أمام هيئة قضائية من محترفين فقط، وسط توقعات بجدل كبير حول الأدلة والروايات المتضاربة. وتترقب الأوساط الأكاديمية والقانونية في فرنسا نتائج هذه المحاكمة، نظراً إلى ما تحمله من أبعاد قانونية واجتماعية تتعلق بقضايا الاعتداء الجنسي ومكانة الشخصيات العامة.