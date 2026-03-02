Today (Monday) in Paris, the trial of Tariq Ramadan, the grandson of Hassan al-Banna (founder of the Muslim Brotherhood), begins before the French criminal court, on charges of raping three women in France between 2009 and 2016.

Denial of Charges

Ramadan (63 years old), a Swiss researcher of Egyptian origin, denies all the charges against him. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. This case is considered one of the most significant repercussions of the MeToo movement in France, following many years of complex investigations and widespread controversy.

Ramadan was a professor of contemporary Islamic studies at the University of Oxford before taking a leave in 2017 after the first allegations emerged, and he then retired early in June 2021.

3 Complaints

The first complainant, Hind Aiyari (41 years old), a former Salafi Muslim who became a feminist activist, filed a complaint in 2017, accusing Ramadan of raping her, sexually assaulting her, harassing her, and threatening her. She reported that he assaulted her in a hotel room in eastern Paris in the spring of 2012, during a conference where he was a speaker.

The second complainant, who is known by the pseudonym "Cristel," informed investigators that Ramadan raped her in a hotel room in Lyon in October 2009 during another conference, adding that he assaulted her violently.

A third complaint was later added to the investigation file, in which a woman accuses him of raping her in 2016.

At the beginning of the investigation in 2017, Ramadan (who is married and has four children) denied any sexual relationship with the first two complainants, but he changed his story in 2018, admitting to sexual relations with Aiyari and Cristel, claiming that they were consensual and based on mutual agreement, describing the relationship as one of "dominance and submission," with the consent of both parties.

For her part, Sarah Mougheir-Bouliak, Aiyari's lawyer, stated in remarks to Agence France-Presse that the case is not a conspiracy or a political battle, but rather concerns clear cases of rape.

Cristel's lawyers requested that the trial sessions be held in private, without the presence of the media or the public, a right guaranteed by French law, to protect their client's identity and prevent her from facing harassment.

Health Concerns

On the other hand, Tariq Ramadan's defense team expressed concerns about ensuring a fair trial, noting his suffering from multiple sclerosis, and that his health condition may put him at risk if he appears in court for long periods.

A Swiss appeals court had convicted him in 2024 of raping a woman in a hotel in Geneva in 2008, sentencing him to three years in prison, two of which were suspended. The highest court in Switzerland upheld the ruling last year, while his legal team in Switzerland announced their intention to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

The trial in Paris will continue until March 27, 2026, before a panel of professional judges only, amid expectations of significant debate over the evidence and conflicting narratives. Academic and legal circles in France are closely watching the results of this trial, given its legal and social implications regarding sexual assault cases and the status of public figures.