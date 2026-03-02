A joint Gulf-Jordanian-American statement confirmed that Iran's actions threaten regional stability, noting that Iran's targeting of civilians and countries not involved in hostilities is considered "reckless behavior."



Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, and the United States strongly condemned the reckless and indiscriminate Iranian attacks with missiles and drones against sovereign territories across the region, including Bahrain, Iraq, including the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.



The statement indicated that these unjustified strikes targeted sovereign lands, endangered civilians, and caused damage to civilian infrastructure.



The joint statement emphasized that Iranian actions represent a serious escalation that violates the sovereignty of many countries and threatens regional stability, affirming that targeting civilians and countries not engaged in hostilities is reckless behavior that destabilizes the region.



The joint statement, which followed the "Gulf Ministerial" meeting on Saturday evening, confirmed that the Gulf states, Jordan, and the United States stand united in defense of their citizens and the sovereignty of their territories, as well as their shared commitment to regional security.



The statement noted the effective cooperation in the field of air and missile defense, which has prevented greater loss of life.