أكد بيان خليجي - أردني - أمريكي مشترك أن تصرفات إيران تهدد الاستقرار الإقليمي، لافتاً إلى أن استهداف إيران المدنيين والدول غير المشاركة بالأعمال العدائية يُعد «سلوكاً متهوراً».


وأدانت السعودية والبحرين والأردن والكويت وقطر والإمارات والولايات المتحدة، بشدة الهجمات الإيرانية العشوائية والمتهورة بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة ضد الأراضي ذات السيادة في أنحاء المنطقة، بما في ذلك البحرين والعراق بما يشمل إقليم كردستان العراق والأردن والكويت وعُمان وقطر والسعودية و الإمارات.


وأفاد البيان بأن هذه الضربات غير المبررة استهدفت أراضي ذات سيادة، وعرّضت المدنيين للخطر، وألحقت أضراراً بالبنية التحتية المدنية.


وشدد البيان المشترك على أن التصرفات الإيرانية تمثل تصعيداً خطيراً ينتهك سيادة دول عديدة ويهدد الاستقرار الإقليمي، مؤكداً أن استهداف المدنيين والدول غير المنخرطة في الأعمال العدائية سلوك متهور ويزعزع الاستقرار.


وأكد البيان المشترك الذي جاء عقب اجتماع «الوزاري الخليجي» مساء السبت، أن دول الخليج والأردن وأمريكا تقف صفاً واحداً دفاعاً عن مواطنيها، وسيادة أراضيها، كما أكدوا التزامهم المشترك بالأمن الإقليمي.


ونوّه البيان بالتعاون الفعال في مجال الدفاع الجوي والصاروخي الذي حال دون وقوع خسائر أكبر في الأرواح.