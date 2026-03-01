U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iran today (Sunday) with "unprecedented" military force if it retaliates with a counterattack following the American-Israeli strikes that resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several first-tier leaders.



He wrote on his platform "Truth Social": "Iran just announced that it will launch a very strong strike today, stronger than any previous strike. It would be better if they don’t do that, because if they do, we will hit them with a force that we have never seen before."



A 40-day mourning period has been declared in Iran following the official announcement of Khamenei's death. Iranian media had previously reported the deaths of members of Khamenei's family as well.



Earlier, the U.S. President stated on his social network "Truth Social" that the Iranian people have the "greatest" opportunity to regain control of their country.



Trump wrote: "The country has been largely destroyed, in fact, wiped out, in just one day. However, the heavy and precise bombing will continue uninterrupted throughout the week, or as long as necessary to achieve our goal."



Israel announced yesterday morning (Saturday) the start of its attack on Iran, which it called "Lion's Roar." Washington then announced that it was a large-scale operation in conjunction with Israel, named "Furious Wrath," aimed at overthrowing the Iranian regime. Iran responded by launching volleys of missiles towards Israel, Gulf countries, Iraq, and Jordan.



The U.S. President had announced that the goal of the attack was to destroy Iran's military capabilities and overthrow the regime and its "imminent threats" to the United States and its allies.



This operation is the first of its kind in the Middle East since the invasion of Iraq in 2003, and Washington has prepared for it by mobilizing massive naval and air forces in the region. Tehran responded by launching missiles towards Israel and Arab countries.