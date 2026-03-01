هدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الأحد)، إيران بقوة عسكرية «غير مسبوقة» إذا ردّت بهجوم مضاد بعد الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية، التي أسفرت عن مقتل المرشد علي خامنئي وعدد من قيادات الصف الأول.


وكتب على منصته «تروث سوشال»: «أعلنت إيران للتو أنها ستشنّ ضربة قوية للغاية اليوم، أقوى من أي ضربة سابقة. من الأفضل ألا تفعل ذلك، لأننا إذا فعلت، فسنضربها بقوة لم نشهدها من قبل».


وأُعلن الحداد في إيران 40 يوماً، بعد الإعلان الرسمي عن مقتل خامنئي. وكانت وسائل إعلام إيرانية قد أفادت في وقت سابق بمقتل أفراد من عائلة خامنئي كذلك.


وقبلها قال الرئيس الأمريكي على شبكته الاجتماعية «تروث سوشال» إن الشعب الإيراني لديه «أعظم» فرصة لاستعادة السيطرة على بلاده.


وكتب ترمب: «دُمّرت البلاد بشكل كبير، بل وتمّ محوها، في يوم واحد فقط. ومع ذلك، سيستمر القصف الكثيف والدقيق دون انقطاع طوال الأسبوع، أو طالما كان ذلك ضرورياً لتحقيق هدفنا».


وأعلنت إسرائيل صباح أمس (السبت) بدء الهجوم على إيران الذي سمّته «زئير الأسد». ثم أعلنت واشنطن أنها عملية واسعة النطاق مشتركة مع إسرائيل سمّتها «الغضب العارم» وقالت إنها تهدف لإطاحة الحكم الإيراني. وردّت إيران بإطلاق دفعات من الصواريخ في اتجاه إسرائيل ودول الخليج والعراق والأردن.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي قد أعلن أن هدف الهجوم تدمير قدرات إيران العسكرية وإطاحة نظام الحكم و«تهديداته الوشيكة» للولايات المتحدة وحلفائها.


وهذه العملية هي الأولى من نوعها في الشرق الأوسط منذ غزو العراق في 2003، وقد أعدّت لها واشنطن بحشد قوات بحرية وجوية ضخمة في المنطقة. وردّت طهران بإطلاق صواريخ نحو إسرائيل ودول عربية.