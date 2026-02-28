أعلن التلفزيون الإيراني، اليوم (السبت)، قتل ما لا يقل عن 201 شخص وإصابة 747 آخرين في الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية على البلاد، في أول حصيلة رسمية صادرة عن جمعية الهلال الأحمر الإيراني.


وأفادت الجمعية في بيان نشرته أن 24 من المحافظات الإيرانية الـ31 تعرّضت للقصف، مؤكدة أنها في حال تأهب.


وأوضح التلفزيون الإيراني أن هجوماً على مدرسة في جنوب إيران قتل 85 شخصاً، موضحاً أن الضحايا هم من طالبات مدرسة ابتدائية في منطقة ميناب بإيران.


بدورها، أصدرت وزارة الدفاع الإيرانية بياناً قالت فيه إنه، كما في الماضي، ستقدم الدعم التسليحي والمعداتي اللازم لمن وصفتهم بـ«أبطال الشعب الإيراني العظيم» لاستمرار عمليات «الوعد الصادق 4»، ودحر العدو.


بدوره، قال متحدث الخارجية الإيرانية: «لست بموضع يمكنه تأكيد ما إذا كان خامنئي على قيد الحياة»، في حين قال وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي لقناة «إن بي سي»: «خامنئي على قيد الحياة، على حد علمي».


وكان عضو في مجلس مدينة طهران أكد في وقت سابق مقتل صهر المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي وزوجة ابنه في الضربات الإسرائيلية الأمريكية.


وذكرت القناة الإسرائيلية أنه تم استهداف 30 مسؤولاً إيرانياً في الضربة الأولى على إيران.