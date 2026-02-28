The Iranian television announced today (Saturday) that at least 201 people have been killed and 747 others injured in the American and Israeli strikes on the country, marking the first official toll issued by the Iranian Red Crescent Society.



The society reported in a statement that 24 of Iran's 31 provinces were subjected to bombing, confirming that they are on high alert.



The Iranian television clarified that an attack on a school in southern Iran killed 85 people, noting that the victims were elementary school students in the Minab area of Iran.



For its part, the Iranian Ministry of Defense issued a statement saying that, as in the past, it will provide the necessary military and equipment support to those it described as "the heroes of the great Iranian people" to continue the operations of "True Promise 4" and to repel the enemy.



Meanwhile, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said: "I am not in a position to confirm whether Khamenei is alive," while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC: "Khamenei is alive, to my knowledge."



A member of the Tehran City Council had previously confirmed the death of the son-in-law of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei and his son's wife in the American-Israeli strikes.



The Israeli channel reported that 30 Iranian officials were targeted in the first strike on Iran.