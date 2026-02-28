While the Revolutionary Guard announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran confirmed that all American and Israeli bases, facilities, and assets in the region are targets.



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in a message to the United Nations Security Council and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Iran considers all American and Israeli bases, facilities, and assets in the region to be legitimate military targets.



The UN Security Council is meeting tonight following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, while Tehran responded by targeting sites in Israel and neighboring countries.



UN diplomats said the 15-member body will convene at 4 PM local time in New York (2100 GMT), and the meeting will be chaired by the UK, which holds the monthly presidency of the council.



The Russian mission to the UN stated that Russia and China requested an emergency meeting regarding the armed attack launched by the U.S. and Israel against Iran without justification, noting that France, Bahrain, and Colombia also requested the meeting.



The Russian statement said: "During the Security Council meeting, we will demand that the U.S. and Israel immediately cease their illegal and provocative actions and embark on a path of political and diplomatic resolution," indicating that the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres intends to speak at the Security Council session.



Guterres had condemned the military escalation in the Middle East, stating that the use of force by the U.S. and Israel against Iran, and Iran's retaliatory response in the region, undermines international peace and security.



He called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and de-escalation, explaining that failing to do so poses a risk of a broader regional conflict, with severe consequences for civilians and regional stability.



The UN Secretary-General said: "I strongly encourage all parties to return immediately to the negotiating table."



On another note, while the Revolutionary Guard announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported receiving several notifications from ships in the Gulf indicating they had received messages regarding the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.



In contrast, the International Atomic Energy Agency stated that it has not yet detected any evidence of radioactive effects from the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, clarifying that it is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East.



The agency urged everyone to exercise restraint to avoid any nuclear risks to the safety of the region's inhabitants.