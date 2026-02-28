فيما أعلن الحرس الثوري إغلاق مضيق هرمز، أكدت إيران أن جميع القواعد والمنشآت والأصول الأمريكية والإسرائيلية في المنطقة أهداف.


وقال وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي في رسالة إلى مجلس الأمن الدولي والأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش إن إيران تعتبر جميع القواعد والمنشآت والأصول الأمريكية والإسرائيلية في المنطقة أهدافاً عسكرية مشروعة.


ويجتمع مجلس الأمن الدولي الليلة وذلك بعد شن الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ضربات على إيران، فيما ردت طهران بقصف أهداف في إسرائيل ودول بالمنطقة.


وقال دبلوماسيون في الأمم المتحدة إن الهيئة المكونة من 15 عضواً ستجتمع في الساعة الرابعة عصراً بالتوقيت المحلي في نيويورك (2100 بتوقيت غرينتش)، وستترأس الاجتماع بريطانيا، التي تتولى الرئاسة الشهرية للمجلس.


وقالت بعثة روسيا لدى الأمم المتحدة إن روسيا والصين طلبتا عقد اجتماع طارئ بشأن الهجوم المسلح الذي شنته الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل دون مبرر ضد إيران، موضحة أن فرنسا والبحرين وكولومبيا طلبت عقد الاجتماع أيضاً.


وقال البيان الروسي: «خلال اجتماع مجلس الأمن، سنطالب الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل بوقف أعمالهما غير القانونية والمؤججة للتوتر على الفور والشروع في مسار التسوية السياسية والدبلوماسية»، مشيراً إلى أن الأمين العام للمنظمة أنطونيو غوتيريش يعتزم التحدث في جلسة مجلس الأمن.


وكان غوتيريش قد ندد بالتصعيد العسكري في الشرق الأوسط، وقال إن استخدام الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل القوة ضد إيران، والرد الانتقامي الإيراني في المنطقة، يقوضان السلام والأمن الدوليين.


ودعا غوتيريش إلى الوقف الفوري للأعمال القتالية والتهدئة، موضحاً أن عدم القيام بذلك ينطوي على خطر اندلاع صراع إقليمي أوسع نطاقاً، مع ما يترتب على ذلك من عواقب وخيمة على المدنيين والاستقرار الإقليمي.


وقال الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة: «أشجع جميع الأطراف بشدة على العودة فوراً إلى طاولة المفاوضات».


من جهة ثانية، وفي الوقت الذي أعلن الحرس الثوري إغلاق مضيق هرمز، قالت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية إنها تلقت عدة بلاغات من سفن في الخليج تفيد بتلقيها رسائل بشأن إغلاق مضيق هرمز.


بالمقابل، قالت الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية إنها لم ترصد حتى الآن أي دليل على وجود أي تأثير إشعاعي جراء الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية على إيران، موضحة أنها تراقب عن كثب التطورات في الشرق الأوسط.


وطالبت الوكالة الجميع بضبط النفس لتجنب أي مخاطر نووية على سلامة سكان المنطقة.