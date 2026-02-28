الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية تشلّ أجواء الشرق الأوسط.. وإيران ترد بالصواريخ

شهدت منطقة الشرق الأوسط، اليوم (السبت)، حالة من الشلل شبه التام في حركة الطيران، بعد أن أطلقت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ضربات عسكرية استهدفت مواقع داخل إيران، ما دفع طهران إلى الرد بسلسلة من الصواريخ، في تصعيد أعاد المنطقة إلى أجواء المواجهة العسكرية المباشرة.
وأظهرت خرائط تتبّع الرحلات الجوية خلوّ الأجواء فوق إيران والعراق والكويت وإسرائيل والبحرين بشكل شبه كامل، في وقت أعلنت إسرائيل تنفيذ ضربات داخل الأراضي الإيرانية، بينما بدأت القوات الأمريكية عمليات عسكرية استهدفت مواقع متعددة، وردّت إيران بإطلاق وابل من الصواريخ، ما أدى إلى إغلاق متتالٍ للمجالات الجوية في عدة دول.
إغلاقات واسعة للمجال الجوي
وعقب الضربات، سارعت كل من إسرائيل وإيران والعراق والبحرين وقطر والكويت والأردن إلى إغلاق أجوائها أمام حركة الطيران المدني.
وأظهرت بيانات موقع Flightradar24 تحوّل مسارات الطائرات بعيداً عن مناطق التوتر.
ووفق بيانات أولية صادرة عن شركة Cirium المتخصصة في بيانات الطيران، ألغت شركات الطيران نحو 40% من رحلاتها المتجهة إلى إسرائيل، و6.7% من إجمالي الرحلات إلى منطقة الشرق الأوسط اليوم.
انفجارات في عواصم خليجية
ونقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن شهود عيان سماع دوي انفجارات في عدة مدن خليجية، من بينها الدوحة في قطر، إضافة إلى أبوظبي ودبي في دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، والبحرين، والكويت.
ويأتي هذا التصعيد في وقت كانت الآمال معلّقة على التوصل إلى حل دبلوماسي للنزاع القائم بين طهران والغرب بشأن برنامجها النووي، إلا أن التطورات الأخيرة بددت تلك التوقعات، خاصة بعد أسابيع من التعزيزات العسكرية الأمريكية في المنطقة.
تحذيرات أوروبية وتعليق رحلات دولية
بدورها، أوصت وكالة سلامة الطيران التابعة للاتحاد الأوروبي شركات الطيران الأوروبية بتجنب التحليق فوق الأجواء المتأثرة بالعمليات العسكرية الجارية.
من جهتها، أعلنت شركة الخطوط الجوية البريطانية، المملوكة لمجموعة IAG، إلغاء رحلاتها إلى تل أبيب والبحرين حتى الثالث من مارس، إضافة إلى رحلات اليوم المتجهة إلى عمّان.
كما أكدت وزارة النقل الروسية تعليق شركات الطيران الروسية رحلاتها إلى إيران وإسرائيل.
وشملت قرارات التعليق أيضاً شركات أوروبية كبرى مثل لوفتهانزا وويز إير، في خطوة تعكس حجم المخاطر المتصاعدة على سلامة الطيران المدني.
قطاع الطيران تحت ضغط متزايد
وتُعد مطارات الشرق الأوسط من بين الأكثر ازدحاماً في العالم، إذ تمثل المنطقة ممراً حيوياً يربط بين أوروبا وآسيا، وازدادت أهميتها منذ اندلاع الحرب بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، التي أجبرت شركات الطيران على تجنّب أجواء البلدين.
ويرى خبراء أن مناطق النزاع باتت تمثل عبئاً تشغيلياً متزايداً على شركات الطيران، إذ تثير الهجمات الجوية مخاوف من إسقاط الطائرات المدنية سواء عن طريق الخطأ أو بشكل متعمد، كما أن تغيير مسارات الرحلات وإطالة زمن الطيران يرفعان من استهلاك الوقود والتكاليف التشغيلية.
The Middle East region witnessed a near-total paralysis of air travel today (Saturday), after the United States and Israel launched military strikes targeting sites within Iran, prompting Tehran to respond with a series of missiles, in an escalation that has returned the region to the atmosphere of direct military confrontation.
Flight tracking maps showed the skies over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, and Bahrain to be almost completely empty, as Israel announced strikes inside Iranian territory, while U.S. forces began military operations targeting multiple sites, and Iran responded by launching a barrage of missiles, leading to successive closures of airspace in several countries.
Widespread Airspace Closures
Following the strikes, Israel, Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan quickly closed their airspace to civil aviation.
Data from Flightradar24 showed that flight paths were being diverted away from areas of tension.
According to preliminary data from Cirium, a company specializing in aviation data, airlines canceled about 40% of their flights to Israel and 6.7% of all flights to the Middle East today.
Explosions in Gulf Capitals
Reuters reported witnesses hearing explosions in several Gulf cities, including Doha in Qatar, as well as Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait.
This escalation comes at a time when hopes were pinned on reaching a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict between Tehran and the West regarding its nuclear program, but recent developments have dashed those expectations, especially after weeks of U.S. military reinforcements in the region.
European Warnings and Suspension of International Flights
In turn, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency recommended that European airlines avoid flying over airspace affected by the ongoing military operations.
British Airways, owned by the IAG Group, announced the cancellation of its flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain until March 3, in addition to today's flights heading to Amman.
The Russian Ministry of Transport also confirmed that Russian airlines had suspended their flights to Iran and Israel.
The suspension decisions also included major European airlines such as Lufthansa and Wizz Air, in a move that reflects the increasing risks to civil aviation safety.
Aviation Sector Under Increasing Pressure
Middle Eastern airports are among the busiest in the world, as the region serves as a vital corridor connecting Europe and Asia, and its importance has increased since the outbreak of the war between Russia and Ukraine, which forced airlines to avoid the airspace of both countries.
Experts believe that conflict zones have become an increasing operational burden on airlines, as aerial attacks raise fears of civilian aircraft being shot down either accidentally or deliberately, and changing flight paths and extending flight times increase fuel consumption and operational costs.