الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية تشلّ أجواء الشرق الأوسط.. وإيران ترد بالصواريخ

The Middle East region witnessed a near-total paralysis of air travel today (Saturday), after the United States and Israel launched military strikes targeting sites within Iran, prompting Tehran to respond with a series of missiles, in an escalation that has returned the region to the atmosphere of direct military confrontation.

Flight tracking maps showed the skies over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, and Bahrain to be almost completely empty, as Israel announced strikes inside Iranian territory, while U.S. forces began military operations targeting multiple sites, and Iran responded by launching a barrage of missiles, leading to successive closures of airspace in several countries.



Widespread Airspace Closures

Following the strikes, Israel, Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan quickly closed their airspace to civil aviation.

Data from Flightradar24 showed that flight paths were being diverted away from areas of tension.

According to preliminary data from Cirium, a company specializing in aviation data, airlines canceled about 40% of their flights to Israel and 6.7% of all flights to the Middle East today.



Explosions in Gulf Capitals

Reuters reported witnesses hearing explosions in several Gulf cities, including Doha in Qatar, as well as Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

This escalation comes at a time when hopes were pinned on reaching a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict between Tehran and the West regarding its nuclear program, but recent developments have dashed those expectations, especially after weeks of U.S. military reinforcements in the region.

European Warnings and Suspension of International Flights

In turn, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency recommended that European airlines avoid flying over airspace affected by the ongoing military operations.

British Airways, owned by the IAG Group, announced the cancellation of its flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain until March 3, in addition to today's flights heading to Amman.

The Russian Ministry of Transport also confirmed that Russian airlines had suspended their flights to Iran and Israel.

The suspension decisions also included major European airlines such as Lufthansa and Wizz Air, in a move that reflects the increasing risks to civil aviation safety.

Aviation Sector Under Increasing Pressure

Middle Eastern airports are among the busiest in the world, as the region serves as a vital corridor connecting Europe and Asia, and its importance has increased since the outbreak of the war between Russia and Ukraine, which forced airlines to avoid the airspace of both countries.

Experts believe that conflict zones have become an increasing operational burden on airlines, as aerial attacks raise fears of civilian aircraft being shot down either accidentally or deliberately, and changing flight paths and extending flight times increase fuel consumption and operational costs.