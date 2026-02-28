شهدت منطقة الشرق الأوسط، اليوم (السبت)، حالة من الشلل شبه التام في حركة الطيران، بعد أن أطلقت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ضربات عسكرية استهدفت مواقع داخل إيران، ما دفع طهران إلى الرد بسلسلة من الصواريخ، في تصعيد أعاد المنطقة إلى أجواء المواجهة العسكرية المباشرة.

وأظهرت خرائط تتبّع الرحلات الجوية خلوّ الأجواء فوق إيران والعراق والكويت وإسرائيل والبحرين بشكل شبه كامل، في وقت أعلنت إسرائيل تنفيذ ضربات داخل الأراضي الإيرانية، بينما بدأت القوات الأمريكية عمليات عسكرية استهدفت مواقع متعددة، وردّت إيران بإطلاق وابل من الصواريخ، ما أدى إلى إغلاق متتالٍ للمجالات الجوية في عدة دول.
الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية تشلّ أجواء الشرق الأوسط.. وإيران ترد بالصواريخ

إغلاقات واسعة للمجال الجوي

وعقب الضربات، سارعت كل من إسرائيل وإيران والعراق والبحرين وقطر والكويت والأردن إلى إغلاق أجوائها أمام حركة الطيران المدني.

وأظهرت بيانات موقع Flightradar24 تحوّل مسارات الطائرات بعيداً عن مناطق التوتر.

ووفق بيانات أولية صادرة عن شركة Cirium المتخصصة في بيانات الطيران، ألغت شركات الطيران نحو 40% من رحلاتها المتجهة إلى إسرائيل، و6.7% من إجمالي الرحلات إلى منطقة الشرق الأوسط اليوم.
انفجارات في عواصم خليجية

ونقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن شهود عيان سماع دوي انفجارات في عدة مدن خليجية، من بينها الدوحة في قطر، إضافة إلى أبوظبي ودبي في دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، والبحرين، والكويت.

ويأتي هذا التصعيد في وقت كانت الآمال معلّقة على التوصل إلى حل دبلوماسي للنزاع القائم بين طهران والغرب بشأن برنامجها النووي، إلا أن التطورات الأخيرة بددت تلك التوقعات، خاصة بعد أسابيع من التعزيزات العسكرية الأمريكية في المنطقة.

تحذيرات أوروبية وتعليق رحلات دولية

بدورها، أوصت وكالة سلامة الطيران التابعة للاتحاد الأوروبي شركات الطيران الأوروبية بتجنب التحليق فوق الأجواء المتأثرة بالعمليات العسكرية الجارية.

من جهتها، أعلنت شركة الخطوط الجوية البريطانية، المملوكة لمجموعة IAG، إلغاء رحلاتها إلى تل أبيب والبحرين حتى الثالث من مارس، إضافة إلى رحلات اليوم المتجهة إلى عمّان.

كما أكدت وزارة النقل الروسية تعليق شركات الطيران الروسية رحلاتها إلى إيران وإسرائيل.

وشملت قرارات التعليق أيضاً شركات أوروبية كبرى مثل لوفتهانزا وويز إير، في خطوة تعكس حجم المخاطر المتصاعدة على سلامة الطيران المدني.

قطاع الطيران تحت ضغط متزايد

وتُعد مطارات الشرق الأوسط من بين الأكثر ازدحاماً في العالم، إذ تمثل المنطقة ممراً حيوياً يربط بين أوروبا وآسيا، وازدادت أهميتها منذ اندلاع الحرب بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، التي أجبرت شركات الطيران على تجنّب أجواء البلدين.

ويرى خبراء أن مناطق النزاع باتت تمثل عبئاً تشغيلياً متزايداً على شركات الطيران، إذ تثير الهجمات الجوية مخاوف من إسقاط الطائرات المدنية سواء عن طريق الخطأ أو بشكل متعمد، كما أن تغيير مسارات الرحلات وإطالة زمن الطيران يرفعان من استهلاك الوقود والتكاليف التشغيلية.