Despite the American opposition to his candidacy for the presidency of the Iraqi government, U.S. envoy Tom Brack met today (Friday) with former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki in the capital, Baghdad.

Informed sources revealed that the U.S. embassy in Baghdad conducted a security exercise simulating emergency evacuation operations. They mentioned that these practices coincide with the escalation in the region in light of discussions between Washington and Tehran.

Sources disclosed that a number of individuals holding U.S. citizenship left Iraqi territory via Baghdad International Airport in a significant manner over the past twenty-four hours using commercial airlines.



The head of the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq, Judge Faik Zidan, discussed with Brack the role of the judiciary in efforts to complete the remaining constitutional entitlements during the upcoming phase. Sources stated that Zidan and Brack discussed the issues of electing the Iraqi president and forming the next government.



According to the sources, Zidan confirmed to Brack that the Iraqi judiciary has emphasized on multiple occasions the necessity of respecting the constitutional timelines for forming the government.



Al-Maliki announced that he would not withdraw his candidacy for the presidency of the government, which Washington opposes. In an interview with AFP on Monday, he said: "I have no intention of withdrawing ever, out of respect for the state I belong to and its sovereignty and will, and no one has the right to say do not elect so-and-so and elect so-and-so."



He pointed out that the coordinating framework - which forms the largest bloc in parliament - "agreed on this nomination. Therefore, out of respect for the position, I will not withdraw, and I have said it in many statements, there will be no withdrawal until the end."



Al-Maliki affirmed his commitment to restricting arms to the state, which the United States also demands. He acknowledged the existence of American pressures, saying: "Multiple messages have reached me recently focusing on demands concerning the state."



He considered that Washington has not brought anything new, as what it demands also reflects his own demands. He said: "We want to restrict arms to the state, and we want the centralization of military power."



The Iraqi authorities have previously confirmed that the issue of forming the government is an internal sovereign matter, despite President Trump's hinting at stopping U.S. aid to Baghdad.