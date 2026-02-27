على الرغم مع المعارضة الأمريكية لترشحه لرئاسة الحكومة العراقية، التقى المبعوث الأمريكي توم براك، اليوم (الجمعة)، رئيس الوزراء العراقي السابق نوري المالكي في العاصمة بغداد.
وكشفت مصادر مطلعةأن السفارة الأمريكية في بغداد نفذت ممارسة أمنية تحاكي عمليات الإخلاء الطارئ.وذكرت أن هذه الممارسات تتزامن مع التصعيد الذي تشهده المنطقة في ضوء المباحثات بين واشنطن وطهران.
وأفصحت المصادر أن عدداً من الأشخاص الذين يحملون الجنسية الأمريكية غادروا الأراضي العراقية عبر مطار بغداد الدولي، خلال الساعات الأربع والعشرين الماضية بشكل مكثف وعبر شركات طيران تجارية.
وكان رئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى في العراق القاضي فائق زيدان، بحث مع براك، دور القضاء في جهود إكمال بقية الاستحقاقات الدستورية خلال المرحلة القادمة. وذكرت مصادر أن زيدان وبراك ناقشا ملفي انتخاب الرئيس العراقي وتشكيل الحكومة القادمة.
وحسب المصادر، فإن زيدان أكد لبراك أن القضاء العراقي أكد في أكثر من مناسبة ضرورة احترام التوقيتات الدستورية لتشكيل الحكومة.
وكان المالكي أعلن أنه لن يسحب ترشحه لرئاسة الحكومة الذي ترفضه واشنطن. وقال في مقابلة مع فرانس برس، (الإثنين): «لا نية لدي للانسحاب أبداً، لاحترامي للدولة التي أنتمي إليها ولسيادتها وإرادتها، وليس من حق أحد أن يقول لا تنتخبوا فلاناً وانتخبوا فلاناً».
ولفت إلى أن الإطار التنسيقي -الذي يشكل الكتلة الأكبر في البرلمان- «اتفق على هذا الترشيح. لذلك احتراماً للموقع، لا أنسحب، وقلتها في تصريحات كثيرة، إنه لا انسحاب وإلى النهاية».
وأكد المالكي تمسكه بحصر السلاح بيد الدولة، الأمر الذي تطالب به الولايات المتحدة أيضاً. وأقر بوجود ضغوطات أمريكية، قائلاً: «وصلت رسائل متعددة استقرت في الآونة الأخيرة على مطالب تخص الدولة».
واعتبر أن واشنطن لم تأتِ بجديد، إذ ما تطالب به يجسد مطالبه أيضاً. وقال: «نريد حصر السلاح بيد الدولة، ونريد مركزية القوة العسكرية».
وسبق أن أكدت السلطات العراقية أن مسألة تشكيل الحكومة شأن سيادي داخلي، رغم تلويح الرئيس ترمب بوقف المساعدات الأمريكية عن بغداد.
Despite the American opposition to his candidacy for the presidency of the Iraqi government, U.S. envoy Tom Brack met today (Friday) with former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki in the capital, Baghdad.
Informed sources revealed that the U.S. embassy in Baghdad conducted a security exercise simulating emergency evacuation operations. They mentioned that these practices coincide with the escalation in the region in light of discussions between Washington and Tehran.
Sources disclosed that a number of individuals holding U.S. citizenship left Iraqi territory via Baghdad International Airport in a significant manner over the past twenty-four hours using commercial airlines.
The head of the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq, Judge Faik Zidan, discussed with Brack the role of the judiciary in efforts to complete the remaining constitutional entitlements during the upcoming phase. Sources stated that Zidan and Brack discussed the issues of electing the Iraqi president and forming the next government.
According to the sources, Zidan confirmed to Brack that the Iraqi judiciary has emphasized on multiple occasions the necessity of respecting the constitutional timelines for forming the government.
Al-Maliki announced that he would not withdraw his candidacy for the presidency of the government, which Washington opposes. In an interview with AFP on Monday, he said: "I have no intention of withdrawing ever, out of respect for the state I belong to and its sovereignty and will, and no one has the right to say do not elect so-and-so and elect so-and-so."
He pointed out that the coordinating framework - which forms the largest bloc in parliament - "agreed on this nomination. Therefore, out of respect for the position, I will not withdraw, and I have said it in many statements, there will be no withdrawal until the end."
Al-Maliki affirmed his commitment to restricting arms to the state, which the United States also demands. He acknowledged the existence of American pressures, saying: "Multiple messages have reached me recently focusing on demands concerning the state."
He considered that Washington has not brought anything new, as what it demands also reflects his own demands. He said: "We want to restrict arms to the state, and we want the centralization of military power."
The Iraqi authorities have previously confirmed that the issue of forming the government is an internal sovereign matter, despite President Trump's hinting at stopping U.S. aid to Baghdad.