على الرغم مع المعارضة الأمريكية لترشحه لرئاسة الحكومة العراقية، التقى المبعوث الأمريكي توم براك، اليوم (الجمعة)، رئيس الوزراء العراقي السابق نوري المالكي في العاصمة بغداد.

وكشفت مصادر مطلعةأن السفارة الأمريكية في بغداد نفذت ممارسة أمنية تحاكي عمليات الإخلاء الطارئ.وذكرت أن هذه الممارسات تتزامن مع التصعيد الذي تشهده المنطقة في ضوء المباحثات بين واشنطن وطهران.
وأفصحت المصادر أن عدداً من الأشخاص الذين يحملون الجنسية الأمريكية غادروا الأراضي العراقية عبر مطار بغداد الدولي، خلال الساعات الأربع والعشرين الماضية بشكل مكثف وعبر شركات طيران تجارية.


وكان رئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى في العراق القاضي فائق زيدان، بحث مع براك، دور القضاء في جهود إكمال بقية الاستحقاقات الدستورية خلال المرحلة القادمة. وذكرت مصادر أن زيدان وبراك ناقشا ملفي انتخاب الرئيس العراقي وتشكيل الحكومة القادمة.


وحسب المصادر، فإن زيدان أكد لبراك أن القضاء العراقي أكد في أكثر من مناسبة ضرورة احترام التوقيتات الدستورية لتشكيل الحكومة.


وكان المالكي أعلن أنه لن يسحب ترشحه لرئاسة الحكومة الذي ترفضه واشنطن. وقال في مقابلة مع فرانس برس، (الإثنين): «لا نية لدي للانسحاب أبداً، لاحترامي للدولة التي أنتمي إليها ولسيادتها وإرادتها، وليس من حق أحد أن يقول لا تنتخبوا فلاناً وانتخبوا فلاناً».


ولفت إلى أن الإطار التنسيقي -الذي يشكل الكتلة الأكبر في البرلمان- «اتفق على هذا الترشيح. لذلك احتراماً للموقع، لا أنسحب، وقلتها في تصريحات كثيرة، إنه لا انسحاب وإلى النهاية».


وأكد المالكي تمسكه بحصر السلاح بيد الدولة، الأمر الذي تطالب به الولايات المتحدة أيضاً. وأقر بوجود ضغوطات أمريكية، قائلاً: «وصلت رسائل متعددة استقرت في الآونة الأخيرة على مطالب تخص الدولة».


واعتبر أن واشنطن لم تأتِ بجديد، إذ ما تطالب به يجسد مطالبه أيضاً. وقال: «نريد حصر السلاح بيد الدولة، ونريد مركزية القوة العسكرية».


وسبق أن أكدت السلطات العراقية أن مسألة تشكيل الحكومة شأن سيادي داخلي، رغم تلويح الرئيس ترمب بوقف المساعدات الأمريكية عن بغداد.