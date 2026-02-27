بعد جولة المحادثات الثالثة بين أمريكا وإيران في جنيف أمس (الخميس)، من المنتظر أن يلتقي وزير الخارجية العماني بدر البوسعيدي نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جيه.دي فانس ومسؤولين آخرين في واشنطن، اليوم(الجمعة)، لإجراء محادثات في محاولة لتجنب الحرب، بحسب ما أعلنت شبكة «إم.إس.ناو».


وكان وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي الذي ترأس وفد بلاده في المفاوضات، اعتبر أن الجولة الأخيرة من المحادثات مع الولايات المتحدة كانت «الأكثر كثافة حتى الآن». وقال في منشور على منصة إكس إنه «تم إحراز تقدم جديد في العملية الدبلوماسية مع الولايات المتحدة».


فيما كشف وزير الخارجية العماني، الذي تتولى بلاده الوساطة بين الدولتين، في منشور على إكس، أن الجانبين يعتزمان استئناف المفاوضات فور انتهاء المشاورات في طهران وواشنطن، على أن تنعقد مناقشات فنية الأسبوع القادم في فيينا.


إلا أن انتهاء هذه المفاوضات أمس دون التوصل إلى اتفاق، أبقى المنطقة في حالة من التوتر. رغم ذلك، لا يزال الأمل معلقاً على أي خطوة جوهرية نحو التوصل إلى اتفاق بين الجانبين من شأنها أن تُقلل احتمال قيام الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بتنفيذ تهديده بالهجوم على إيران، والذي يخشى كثيرون أن يتطور إلى حرب أوسع نطاقا.


وهدد ترمب مرارا باتخاذ إجراءات عسكرية في حال عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق، فضلا عن حشد الجيش الأمريكي قواته في المياه القريبة من إيران.


وتتمسك إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي على ضرورة إدراج برنامج الصواريخ الباليستية الإيراني ودعم طهران لجماعات مسلحة في المنطقة ضمن المفاوضات.


وتتهم واشنطن طهران بالسعي لامتلاك القدرة على صنع قنبلة نووية، وتريدها أن تتخلى تماما عن تخصيب اليورانيوم، وهي عملية تنتج وقودا لمحطات الطاقة الذري، لكنها يمكن أن تنتج أيضا مواد لصنع رأس حربي.


ونفت إيران مرارا وتكراراً رغبتها في امتلاك قنبلة، وقالت في وقت سابق من يوم الخميس إنها ستبدي مرونة في المحادثات.


وأكدت مصادر مطلعة الأحد الماضي أن طهران قدمت تنازلات جديدة غير محددة مقابل رفع العقوبات والاعتراف بحقها في تخصيب اليورانيوم، وفق ما نقلت وكالة رويترز.