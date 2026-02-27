After the third round of talks between the United States and Iran in Geneva yesterday (Thursday), Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi is expected to meet with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and other officials in Washington today (Friday) for discussions aimed at avoiding war, according to the "MS. Now" network.



The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who led his country's delegation in the negotiations, considered that the last round of talks with the United States was "the most intense so far." He stated in a post on the X platform that "new progress has been made in the diplomatic process with the United States."



Meanwhile, the Omani Foreign Minister, whose country is mediating between the two nations, revealed in a post on X that both sides intend to resume negotiations as soon as consultations in Tehran and Washington conclude, with technical discussions scheduled for next week in Vienna.



However, the conclusion of these negotiations yesterday without reaching an agreement has left the region in a state of tension. Nevertheless, hope still hangs on any substantial step towards reaching an agreement between the two sides that could reduce the likelihood of U.S. President Donald Trump carrying out his threat to attack Iran, which many fear could escalate into a wider war.



Trump has repeatedly threatened military action if no agreement is reached, in addition to the U.S. military amassing forces in waters near Iran.



The U.S. administration insists on the necessity of including Iran's ballistic missile program and Tehran's support for armed groups in the region in the negotiations.



Washington accuses Tehran of seeking the capability to produce a nuclear bomb and wants it to completely abandon uranium enrichment, a process that produces fuel for nuclear power plants but can also produce materials for making a warhead.



Iran has repeatedly denied any desire to possess a bomb, stating earlier on Thursday that it would show flexibility in the talks.



Informed sources confirmed last Sunday that Tehran had made unspecified new concessions in exchange for lifting sanctions and recognizing its right to enrich uranium, according to Reuters.