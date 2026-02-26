هدد زعيم كوريا الشمالية كيم جونج أون اليوم (الخميس) بتوسيع الترسانة النووية، وفقاً لوكالة الأنباء المركزية الكورية الشمالية.


ونقلت الوكالة عن كيم جونج أون قوله: «سنركز على توسيع الترسانة النووية للبلاد، موضحاً أن آفاق تحسين العلاقات مع الولايات المتحدة تعتمد كلياً على موقف واشنطن».


وأضاف كيم: «إن مكانة البلاد الدولية ارتفعت بشكل غير عادي، وإن بيونج يانج حددت أهدافاً سياسية رئيسية للسنوات الخمس القادمة، موضحاً أن حزبه عازم على مواصلة توسيع وتعزيز القدرات النووية الوطنية وترسيخ مكانتنا بصفتنا دولة نووية على أكمل وجه».


وأشار إلى أن كوريا الشمالية ما زالت تتبنى الموقف الأكثر تشدداً في سياستها تجاه واشنطن، موضحاً أنه «إذا تخلت الولايات المتحدة عن سياسة المواجهة مع كوريا الشمالية واحترمت الوضع الراهن لبلادنا


لن يكون هناك أي سبب يمنعنا من إقامة علاقات طيبة معها».


وذكرت الوكالة، أن المؤتمر التاسع لحزب العمال الحاكم في كوريا الشمالية، الذي استمر أسبوعاً، اختتم بعرض عسكري في العاصمة بيونج يانج، أمس (الأربعاء)، مبينة أن حزب العمال الحاكم أعاد انتخاب الزعيم كيم جونج أون أميناً عاماً للحزب خلال اجتماعات مؤتمر الحزب، (الأحد).


وأوضحت الوكالة المركزية أن كيم استعرض أيضاً خطط كوريا الشمالية لتطوير صواريخ باليستية عابرة للقارات أكثر قوة، ومن بينها صواريخ تطلق من تحت الماء، وأنظمة هجومية تستخدم الذكاء الاصطناعي وطائرات مسيرة، وأسلحة قادرة على ضرب أقمار العدو الاصطناعية.


وقدر معهد ستوكهولم الدولي لأبحاث السلام، العام الماضي، أن كوريا الشمالية لديها نحو 50 رأساً حربياً نووية، ولديها ما يكفي من المواد الانشطارية لإنتاج ما يصل إلى 40 رأساً أخرى، موضحاً أنها تسرع من وتيرة إنتاج المزيد من هذه المواد.