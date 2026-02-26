North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened today (Thursday) to expand the nuclear arsenal, according to the Korean Central News Agency.



The agency quoted Kim Jong Un as saying, "We will focus on expanding the country's nuclear arsenal, explaining that the prospects for improving relations with the United States entirely depend on Washington's stance."



Kim added, "The country's international status has risen extraordinarily, and Pyongyang has set key political goals for the next five years, explaining that his party is determined to continue expanding and enhancing national nuclear capabilities and solidifying our position as a nuclear state to the fullest extent."



He noted that North Korea still adopts the most hardline stance in its policy towards Washington, explaining that "if the United States abandons its confrontational policy towards North Korea and respects the current situation of our country, there will be no reason preventing us from establishing good relations with it."



The agency reported that the ninth congress of the ruling Workers' Party of North Korea, which lasted a week, concluded with a military parade in the capital Pyongyang yesterday (Wednesday), indicating that the ruling Workers' Party re-elected leader Kim Jong Un as the party's general secretary during the party congress meetings on Sunday.



The central agency clarified that Kim also reviewed North Korea's plans to develop more powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles, including underwater-launched missiles, offensive systems using artificial intelligence and drones, and weapons capable of striking enemy satellites.



The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimated last year that North Korea has about 50 nuclear warheads and has enough fissile material to produce up to 40 more, explaining that it is accelerating the pace of producing more of these materials.