An American official revealed today (Saturday) preliminary details about the military plan to strike Iran, explaining that it is based on implementing a series of graduated escalation strikes, interspersed with studied "pathways" that allow for a return to de-escalation at any stage.



The official, in statements to CNN, said that the strategy relies on the principle of "rounds," where each round lasts between one to two days, followed by a temporary halt to the strikes. During the pauses, Washington assesses the extent of the damage and measures the reactions before deciding whether to resume operations or adjust their course.



Ambiguous Targets and Widespread Damage



In contrast, the precise locations of the targets that were bombed inside Iran remain unclear, although circulating videos have shown severe damage in residential neighborhoods in the capital, Tehran, as well as in other scattered areas.



According to Iranian state media, the strikes were not limited to the capital, as several cities were included, such as Isfahan, Ilam, Lorestan, Kermanshah, Karaj, and Tabriz, in a notable geographical escalation that reflects the widening scope of operations.



Officials Are Safe



For its part, Iranian state media confirmed that senior officials are safe, including President Masoud Bezhakian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, as well as prominent military leaders.



Reports indicated that the strikes targeted key sites, including ministries, military bases, and the homes of senior officials, with some of the heaviest strikes concentrated in Tehran, particularly in the area that includes the office and residence of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the presidential palace, which was said to have been hit by at least seven missiles.