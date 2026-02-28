كشف مسؤول أمريكي رفيع، اليوم (السبت)، تفاصيل أولية عن الخطة العسكرية لضرب إيران، موضحاً أنها تقوم على تنفيذ سلسلة ضربات تصعيدية متدرجة، تتخللها «مسارات» مدروسة تتيح العودة إلى خفض التصعيد في أي مرحلة.
وقال المسؤول، في تصريحات لشبكة CNN، إن الإستراتيجية تعتمد على مبدأ «الجولات»، بحيث تستمر كل جولة ما بين يوم إلى يومين، يعقبها تعليق مؤقت للضربات. وخلال فترات التوقف، تقوم واشنطن بتقييم حجم الأضرار وقياس ردود الفعل، قبل اتخاذ قرار باستئناف العمليات أو تعديل مسارها.
أهداف غامضة وأضرار واسعة
في المقابل، لا تزال المواقع الدقيقة للأهداف التي تم قصفها داخل إيران غير واضحة بشكل كامل، غير أن مقاطع فيديو متداولة أظهرت أضراراً جسيمة في أحياء سكنية بالعاصمة طهران، إلى جانب مناطق أخرى متفرقة.
وبحسب وسائل إعلام رسمية إيرانية، فإن الضربات لم تقتصر على العاصمة، إذ شملت مدناً عدة من بينها أصفهان، وإيلام، ولورستان، وكرمانشاه، وكرج، وتبريز، في تصعيد جغرافي لافت يعكس اتساع نطاق العمليات.
المسؤولون في مأمن
من جهتها، أكدت وسائل الإعلام الإيرانية الرسمية أن كبار المسؤولين في مأمن، بمن فيهم الرئيس مسعود بزشكيان، ورئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف، إضافة إلى قيادات عسكرية بارزة، في مأمن.
ولفتت التقارير إلى أن الضربات استهدفت مواقع رئيسية، من بينها وزارات وقواعد عسكرية ومنازل مسؤولين كبار، فيما تركزت بعض أعنف الضربات في طهران، خصوصاً في المنطقة التي تضم مكتب ومقر إقامة المرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي والقصر الرئاسي، التي قيل إنها تعرضت لسبعة صواريخ على الأقل.
An American official revealed today (Saturday) preliminary details about the military plan to strike Iran, explaining that it is based on implementing a series of graduated escalation strikes, interspersed with studied "pathways" that allow for a return to de-escalation at any stage.
The official, in statements to CNN, said that the strategy relies on the principle of "rounds," where each round lasts between one to two days, followed by a temporary halt to the strikes. During the pauses, Washington assesses the extent of the damage and measures the reactions before deciding whether to resume operations or adjust their course.
Ambiguous Targets and Widespread Damage
In contrast, the precise locations of the targets that were bombed inside Iran remain unclear, although circulating videos have shown severe damage in residential neighborhoods in the capital, Tehran, as well as in other scattered areas.
According to Iranian state media, the strikes were not limited to the capital, as several cities were included, such as Isfahan, Ilam, Lorestan, Kermanshah, Karaj, and Tabriz, in a notable geographical escalation that reflects the widening scope of operations.
Officials Are Safe
For its part, Iranian state media confirmed that senior officials are safe, including President Masoud Bezhakian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, as well as prominent military leaders.
Reports indicated that the strikes targeted key sites, including ministries, military bases, and the homes of senior officials, with some of the heaviest strikes concentrated in Tehran, particularly in the area that includes the office and residence of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the presidential palace, which was said to have been hit by at least seven missiles.