كشف مسؤول أمريكي رفيع، اليوم (السبت)، تفاصيل أولية عن الخطة العسكرية لضرب إيران، موضحاً أنها تقوم على تنفيذ سلسلة ضربات تصعيدية متدرجة، تتخللها «مسارات» مدروسة تتيح العودة إلى خفض التصعيد في أي مرحلة.


وقال المسؤول، في تصريحات لشبكة CNN، إن الإستراتيجية تعتمد على مبدأ «الجولات»، بحيث تستمر كل جولة ما بين يوم إلى يومين، يعقبها تعليق مؤقت للضربات. وخلال فترات التوقف، تقوم واشنطن بتقييم حجم الأضرار وقياس ردود الفعل، قبل اتخاذ قرار باستئناف العمليات أو تعديل مسارها.


أهداف غامضة وأضرار واسعة


في المقابل، لا تزال المواقع الدقيقة للأهداف التي تم قصفها داخل إيران غير واضحة بشكل كامل، غير أن مقاطع فيديو متداولة أظهرت أضراراً جسيمة في أحياء سكنية بالعاصمة طهران، إلى جانب مناطق أخرى متفرقة.


وبحسب وسائل إعلام رسمية إيرانية، فإن الضربات لم تقتصر على العاصمة، إذ شملت مدناً عدة من بينها أصفهان، وإيلام، ولورستان، وكرمانشاه، وكرج، وتبريز، في تصعيد جغرافي لافت يعكس اتساع نطاق العمليات.


المسؤولون في مأمن


من جهتها، أكدت وسائل الإعلام الإيرانية الرسمية أن كبار المسؤولين في مأمن، بمن فيهم الرئيس مسعود بزشكيان، ورئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف، إضافة إلى قيادات عسكرية بارزة، في مأمن.


ولفتت التقارير إلى أن الضربات استهدفت مواقع رئيسية، من بينها وزارات وقواعد عسكرية ومنازل مسؤولين كبار، فيما تركزت بعض أعنف الضربات في طهران، خصوصاً في المنطقة التي تضم مكتب ومقر إقامة المرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي والقصر الرئاسي، التي قيل إنها تعرضت لسبعة صواريخ على الأقل.