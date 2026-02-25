In the first Iranian response to U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, Tehran accused the White House occupant of repeating "big lies" regarding the nuclear program, considering that what was mentioned in the speech falls under a "systematic campaign of misinformation and distortion."



Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei stated in a statement published on the X platform this morning (Wednesday) that repeating the narrative—even if it is incorrect—does not turn it into a fact, adding: "He repeated the lie enough times for it to become a truth. This is a rule that is now systematically used by the U.S. government and the war advocates surrounding it, especially the Israeli regime that commits genocide, to promote a satanic campaign of spreading false and misleading information against the Iranian people."



"Nuclear" and missiles.. the focus of the debate



Baqaei focused on what he considered "claims" related to the Iranian nuclear program, the intercontinental ballistic missile, and the number of victims of the January unrest, stating that this is "nothing but a repetition of a series of big lies," calling for not being deceived by what he described as misleading information.



Trump mentioned in his speech early today that he is mobilizing U.S. military forces around Iran "to ensure it does not acquire a nuclear weapon," adding: "They want to make a deal, but we haven't heard those secret words: we will never have a nuclear weapon."



Tehran: We do not seek a nuclear bomb



In contrast, Iran renewed its denial of seeking to possess a nuclear weapon. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi affirmed that Tehran "will not develop a nuclear weapon under any circumstances," in a statement made on Tuesday, aligning with the declared Iranian rhetoric regarding the nature of the nuclear program.



Victim numbers.. varying narratives



Trump's speech addressed the issue of protests, stating that the Iranian regime killed "about 32,000 demonstrators." In contrast, Tehran asserts that the death toll reached 3,117 people, including about 200 officers.



For its part, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), based in the United States, reported that at least 6,490 protesters have been killed since the outbreak of mass protests in late December, reflecting the widening gap in narratives between the different parties.