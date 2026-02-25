في أول ردّ إيراني على خطاب حالة الاتحاد للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اتهمت طهران ساكن البيت الأبيض بتكرار «أكاذيب كبيرة» بشأن البرنامج النووي، معتبرة أن ما ورد في الخطاب يندرج ضمن «حملة تضليل وتشويه» ممنهجة.


وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي، في بيان نشره عبر منصة إكس، صباح اليوم (الأربعاء)، إن تكرار الرواية -حتى وإن كانت غير صحيحة- لا يحوّلها إلى حقيقة، مضيفاً: «كرر الكذبة مرات كافية حتى تصبح حقيقة. هذه قاعدة تُستخدم الآن بشكل ممنهج من قبل الحكومة الأمريكية ودعاة الحرب المحيطين بها، خصوصاً النظام الإسرائيلي الذي يرتكب الإبادة الجماعية، لتعزيز حملة شيطانية لنشر معلومات كاذبة ومضللة ضد الشعب الإيراني».


«النووي» والصواريخ.. محور السجال


وركّز بقائي على ما اعتبره «مزاعم» تتعلق بالبرنامج النووي الإيراني، والصاروخ الباليستي العابر للقارات، وعدد ضحايا اضطرابات يناير، قائلاً إن ذلك «ليس إلا تكراراً لسلسلة من الأكاذيب الكبرى»، داعياً إلى عدم الانخداع بما وصفه بالمعلومات المضللة.


وكان ترمب أشار في خطابه فجر اليوم إلى أنه يحشد القوات العسكرية الأمريكية حول إيران «لضمان عدم حصولها على سلاح نووي»، مضيفاً: «إنهم يريدون عقد صفقة، لكننا لم نسمع تلك الكلمات السرية: لن نمتلك سلاحاً نووياً أبداً».


طهران: لا نسعى لقنبلة نووية


في المقابل، جددت إيران نفيها السعي لامتلاك سلاح نووي. وأكد وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي أن طهران «لن تطور سلاحاً نووياً تحت أي ظرف من الظروف»، في تصريح أدلى به الثلاثاء، في موقف ينسجم مع الخطاب الإيراني المعلن بشأن طبيعة البرنامج النووي.


أرقام الضحايا.. روايات متباينة


وتناول خطاب ترمب ملف الاحتجاجات، إذ قال إن النظام الإيراني قتل «نحو 32 ألف متظاهر». في المقابل، تؤكد طهران أن عدد القتلى بلغ 3117 شخصاً، بينهم نحو 200 ضابط.


من جهتها، ذكرت وكالة أنباء نشطاء حقوق الإنسان (هرانا)، ومقرها الولايات المتحدة، أن ما لا يقل عن 6490 متظاهراً قُتلوا منذ اندلاع الاحتجاجات الحاشدة في أواخر ديسمبر، في أرقام تعكس اتساع فجوة الروايات بين الأطراف المختلفة.