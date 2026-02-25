أدرج مجلس الأمن الدولي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، 4 من أبرز قيادات الدعم السريع على قائمة العقوبات الدولية.


وشمل القرار عبدالرحيم دقلو شقيق قائد قوات الدعم السريع محمد حمدان دقلو «حميدتي»، وجدو حمدان، والفاتح إدريس «أبو لولو»، وتجاني موسى.


وتضمن القرار الجديد تجميد أصولهم المالية عبر العالم، ومنعهم من دخول أو عبور أراضي الدول الأعضاء في الأمم المتحدة.


وتأتي هذه العقوبات بناء على تقارير بانتهاكات دولية موثقة، أكدت مسؤوليتهم عن انتهاكات جسيمة للقانون الدولي الإنساني في السودان.


وكان اثنان من قادة الدعم السريع أدرجا في قائمة العقوبات.


وفرض الاتحاد الأوروبي وبريطانيا والولايات المتحدة عقوبات منفصلة على أحمد محمد وإدريس آدم وموسى محمد بتهمة انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان والجرائم المرتكبة في مدينة الفاشر، المركز الإداري لولاية شمال دارفور.


ميدانيا، هاجم مقاتلو قوات الدعم السريع بلدة مستريحة بولاية شمال دارفور غربي السودان. وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو صورها عناصر الدعم السريع اشتعال النيران في البلدة.


ويخوض الجيش السوداني بقيادة عبدالفتاح البرهان وقوات الدعم السريع بقيادة نائبه السابق حميدتي حرباً منذ شهر أبريل 2023، أسفرت عن مقتل عشرات آلاف الأشخاص، وتشريد ملايين آخرين، وتسبّبت في إحدى أسوأ الأزمات الإنسانية في العالم.