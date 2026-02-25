The United Nations Security Council has today (Wednesday) listed 4 prominent leaders of the Rapid Support Forces on the international sanctions list.



The decision included Abdul Rahim Dagalo, the brother of Rapid Support Forces leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo "Hemedti," Jedo Hamdan, Al-Fateh Idris "Abu Lulu," and Tijani Musa.



The new decision involves freezing their financial assets worldwide and preventing them from entering or transiting through the territories of UN member states.



These sanctions come in response to reports of documented international violations, confirming their responsibility for serious violations of international humanitarian law in Sudan.



Two leaders of the Rapid Support Forces had previously been listed on the sanctions list.



The European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States have imposed separate sanctions on Ahmed Mohammed, Idris Adam, and Musa Mohammed for human rights violations and crimes committed in the city of El Fasher, the administrative center of North Darfur state.



On the ground, Rapid Support Forces fighters attacked the town of Masteriha in North Darfur state, western Sudan. Videos filmed by Rapid Support Forces elements showed fires raging in the town.



The Sudanese army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, led by his former deputy Hemedti, have been engaged in a war since April 2023, resulting in the deaths of tens of thousands of people, the displacement of millions more, and causing one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.