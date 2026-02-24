The United Nations and local sources revealed today (Tuesday) that there were fatalities and injuries among dozens of civilians due to an attack by the Rapid Support Forces on the stronghold of a former leader of the Janjaweed in Darfur.



The "Sudan Doctors" network confirmed that 28 civilians were killed and 39 others were injured, including 10 women, as a result of an attack targeting the Mistrah area in North Darfur by the Rapid Support Forces. It indicated that the rocket bombardment on the area led to the destruction of the only health center and that the medical staff working there were subjected to assault, in addition to the arrest of a medical staff member whose fate remains unknown to this moment.



The network called on the international community to take urgent action to protect the civilians who were displaced due to this systematic attack, ensure the delivery of humanitarian and medical aid to them, and work immediately to stop the violations and hold accountable the leaders of the Rapid Support Forces who are directly responsible for this incident, which contradicts all international laws that criminalize attacks on the safe, their displacement, and their terrorization.



According to information, the village of Mistrah in North Darfur is considered the stronghold of Musa Hilal, the leader of the Mahamid tribe and one of the founders of the "Janjaweed" forces that were formed by the government of former President Omar al-Bashir to confront the rebellion in the region.



The United Nations estimated the number of displaced persons from the village at 2,690, explaining that the displacement occurred against the backdrop of increasing insecurity.



It is worth noting that Hilal had been subjected to UN sanctions due to ethnic violations in Darfur in the early 2000s; however, during the war in recent years, he distanced himself from the conflict and recently expressed his support for the army.



Both Hilal and Daglo come from the Rizeigat tribe, which is considered the human reservoir for the Rapid Support Forces. The Mahamid tribe is one of the main branches of the Rizeigat tribe, but Hilal's involvement in the conflict could complicate matters, according to experts.