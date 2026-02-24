كشفت الأمم المتحدة ومصادر محلية اليوم (الثلاثاء) عن وقوع قتلى ومصابين في أوساط عشرات المدنيين جراء هجوم لقوات الدعم السريع على معقل زعيم سابق في الجنجويد في دارفور.


وأكدت شبكة «أطباء السودان» أن 28 مدنياً قتل وأصيب 39 آخرون، بينهم 10 نساء، جراء هجوم استهدف منطقة مستريحة بولاية شمال دارفور من قبل قوات الدعم السريع، مبينة أن القصف الصاروخي على المنطقة تسبب في تدمير المركز الصحي الوحيد وتعرض الكوادر الطبية العاملين فيه للاعتداء بجانب اعتقال كادر طبي لا يزال مصيره مجهولاً حتى اللحظة.


طالبت الشبكة المجتمع الدولي بضرورة التحرك العاجل لحماية المدنيين الذين نزحوا جراء هذه الهجمة الممنهجة، وضمان وصول المساعدات الإنسانية والطبية إليهم، والعمل الفوري على وقف الانتهاكات ومحاسبة قيادات قوات الدعم السريع المسؤولة مسؤولية مباشرة عن هذه الواقعة التي تتنافى مع كل القوانين الدولية التي تجرم الاعتداء على الآمنين وتشريدهم وترويعهم.


وبحسب المعلومات فإن قرية مستريحة الواقعة في شمال دارفور تعد معقل موسى هلال، زعيم قبيلة المحاميد وأحد مؤسسي قوات «الجنجويد» التي شكّلتها حكومة الرئيس السابق عمر البشير لمواجهة التمرد في الإقليم.


بدورها، قدرت الأمم المحدة عدد النازحين من القرية بـ2690 شخصاً، موضحة أن النزوح جاء على خلفية تزايد انعدام الأمن.


يذكر أن هلال كان قد خضع لعقوبات أممية على خلفية انتهاكات عرقية في دارفور في مطلع الألفية الثالثة، إلا أنه خلال الحرب في السنوات الماضية نأي بالنفس عن الحرب، وأخيراً أعرب عن دعمه للجيش.


وينحدر هلال ودقلو من قبيلة الرزيقات التي تعد الخزان البشري لقوات الدعم السريع، وتعد قبيلة المحاميد أحد الفروع الرئيسية لقبيلة الرزيقات لكن دخول هلال على خط النزاع من شأنه أن يخلط الأوراق، بحسب خبراء.