فيما تعزز الولايات المتحدة وجودها العسكري قرب السواحل الإيرانية تحسباً لضربات محتملة، نقلت وكالة «رويترز»، عن مصادر مطلعة، أن إيران باتت على وشك إبرام صفقة مع الصين لشراء صواريخ «كروز» أسرع من الصوت مضادة للسفن.


وقالت المصادر إن الصفقة تتعلق بصواريخ CM‑302 صينية الصنع، وأنها على وشك الانتهاء، إلا أنه لم يتم الاتفاق على موعد التسليم.


ويبلغ مدى صواريخ CM‑302 الأسرع من الصوت، نحو 290 كيلومتراً، ومصممة لتفادي الدفاعات المحمولة بحراً من خلال الطيران بسرعة وعلى انخفاض.


وأفاد خبيران في الأسلحة، بأن نشر مثل هذه الصواريخ سيعزز بشكل كبير من قدرات إيران الهجومية، ما يشكل تهديداً للقوات البحرية الأميركية في المنطقة.


وكشفت ستة مصادر أن المفاوضات مع الصين لشراء أنظمة الأسلحة الصاروخية «بدأت قبل عامين على الأقل، لكنها تسارعت بشكل حاد بعد حرب 12 يوماً بين إسرائيل وإيران في يونيو الماضي».


ومع دخول المحادثات بين طهران وبكين مراحلها النهائية الصيف الماضي، سافر مسؤولون عسكريون وحكوميون إيرانيون إلى الصين، من بينهم نائب وزير الدفاع الإيراني، وفق اثنين من المسؤولين الأمنيين لـ«رويترز».


وتسوّق شركة الصين لعلوم وصناعة الفضاء CASIC المملوكة للدولة، صاروخ CM-302 باعتباره «أفضل صاروخ مضاد للسفن في العالم»، و«قادر على إغراق حاملة طائرات أو مدمرة».


ويمكن تركيب هذا النظام على السفن أو الطائرات أو المركبات البرية المتحركة، كما يمكنه استهداف أهداف برية.


وأضافت المصادر، أن إيران تجري مناقشات للحصول على أنظمة صينية للدفاع الجوي محمولة على الكتف MANPADS، وأسلحة مضادة للصواريخ الباليستية، وأسلحة مضادة للأقمار الصناعية.


وأعلن مسؤول في الخارجية الإيرانية، أن إيران لديها اتفاقيات عسكرية وأمنية مع حلفائها، والآن هو الوقت المناسب للاستفادة من هذه الاتفاقيات.


وفي حال إتمام الصفقة، ستكون هذه الصواريخ من بين أكثر المعدات العسكرية تقدماً التي تنقلها الصين إلى إيران.