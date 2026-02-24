فيما تعزز الولايات المتحدة وجودها العسكري قرب السواحل الإيرانية تحسباً لضربات محتملة، نقلت وكالة «رويترز»، عن مصادر مطلعة، أن إيران باتت على وشك إبرام صفقة مع الصين لشراء صواريخ «كروز» أسرع من الصوت مضادة للسفن.
وقالت المصادر إن الصفقة تتعلق بصواريخ CM‑302 صينية الصنع، وأنها على وشك الانتهاء، إلا أنه لم يتم الاتفاق على موعد التسليم.
ويبلغ مدى صواريخ CM‑302 الأسرع من الصوت، نحو 290 كيلومتراً، ومصممة لتفادي الدفاعات المحمولة بحراً من خلال الطيران بسرعة وعلى انخفاض.
وأفاد خبيران في الأسلحة، بأن نشر مثل هذه الصواريخ سيعزز بشكل كبير من قدرات إيران الهجومية، ما يشكل تهديداً للقوات البحرية الأميركية في المنطقة.
وكشفت ستة مصادر أن المفاوضات مع الصين لشراء أنظمة الأسلحة الصاروخية «بدأت قبل عامين على الأقل، لكنها تسارعت بشكل حاد بعد حرب 12 يوماً بين إسرائيل وإيران في يونيو الماضي».
ومع دخول المحادثات بين طهران وبكين مراحلها النهائية الصيف الماضي، سافر مسؤولون عسكريون وحكوميون إيرانيون إلى الصين، من بينهم نائب وزير الدفاع الإيراني، وفق اثنين من المسؤولين الأمنيين لـ«رويترز».
وتسوّق شركة الصين لعلوم وصناعة الفضاء CASIC المملوكة للدولة، صاروخ CM-302 باعتباره «أفضل صاروخ مضاد للسفن في العالم»، و«قادر على إغراق حاملة طائرات أو مدمرة».
ويمكن تركيب هذا النظام على السفن أو الطائرات أو المركبات البرية المتحركة، كما يمكنه استهداف أهداف برية.
وأضافت المصادر، أن إيران تجري مناقشات للحصول على أنظمة صينية للدفاع الجوي محمولة على الكتف MANPADS، وأسلحة مضادة للصواريخ الباليستية، وأسلحة مضادة للأقمار الصناعية.
وأعلن مسؤول في الخارجية الإيرانية، أن إيران لديها اتفاقيات عسكرية وأمنية مع حلفائها، والآن هو الوقت المناسب للاستفادة من هذه الاتفاقيات.
وفي حال إتمام الصفقة، ستكون هذه الصواريخ من بين أكثر المعدات العسكرية تقدماً التي تنقلها الصين إلى إيران.
As the United States strengthens its military presence near Iranian shores in anticipation of potential strikes, Reuters reported, citing informed sources, that Iran is on the verge of finalizing a deal with China to purchase supersonic cruise missiles designed for anti-ship operations.
The sources indicated that the deal pertains to Chinese-made CM-302 missiles and is nearing completion, although a delivery date has yet to be agreed upon.
The range of the supersonic CM-302 missiles is approximately 290 kilometers, and they are designed to evade sea-based defenses by flying at high speed and low altitude.
Two weapons experts reported that the deployment of such missiles would significantly enhance Iran's offensive capabilities, posing a threat to U.S. naval forces in the region.
Six sources revealed that negotiations with China for the purchase of missile systems "began at least two years ago, but accelerated sharply after the 12-day war between Israel and Iran last June."
As the talks between Tehran and Beijing entered their final stages last summer, Iranian military and government officials traveled to China, including the Iranian Deputy Minister of Defense, according to two security officials for Reuters.
The state-owned China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) markets the CM-302 missile as "the best anti-ship missile in the world," and "capable of sinking an aircraft carrier or a destroyer."
This system can be mounted on ships, aircraft, or mobile ground vehicles, and it can also target land-based objectives.
The sources added that Iran is in discussions to acquire Chinese shoulder-fired air defense systems (MANPADS), ballistic missile defense weapons, and anti-satellite weapons.
An Iranian Foreign Ministry official announced that Iran has military and security agreements with its allies, and now is the right time to take advantage of these agreements.
If the deal is completed, these missiles would be among the most advanced military equipment transferred from China to Iran.