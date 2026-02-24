As the United States strengthens its military presence near Iranian shores in anticipation of potential strikes, Reuters reported, citing informed sources, that Iran is on the verge of finalizing a deal with China to purchase supersonic cruise missiles designed for anti-ship operations.



The sources indicated that the deal pertains to Chinese-made CM-302 missiles and is nearing completion, although a delivery date has yet to be agreed upon.



The range of the supersonic CM-302 missiles is approximately 290 kilometers, and they are designed to evade sea-based defenses by flying at high speed and low altitude.



Two weapons experts reported that the deployment of such missiles would significantly enhance Iran's offensive capabilities, posing a threat to U.S. naval forces in the region.



Six sources revealed that negotiations with China for the purchase of missile systems "began at least two years ago, but accelerated sharply after the 12-day war between Israel and Iran last June."



As the talks between Tehran and Beijing entered their final stages last summer, Iranian military and government officials traveled to China, including the Iranian Deputy Minister of Defense, according to two security officials for Reuters.



The state-owned China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) markets the CM-302 missile as "the best anti-ship missile in the world," and "capable of sinking an aircraft carrier or a destroyer."



This system can be mounted on ships, aircraft, or mobile ground vehicles, and it can also target land-based objectives.



The sources added that Iran is in discussions to acquire Chinese shoulder-fired air defense systems (MANPADS), ballistic missile defense weapons, and anti-satellite weapons.



An Iranian Foreign Ministry official announced that Iran has military and security agreements with its allies, and now is the right time to take advantage of these agreements.



If the deal is completed, these missiles would be among the most advanced military equipment transferred from China to Iran.