The "Bloomberg" agency reported that European officials and representatives from NATO stated that the U.S. authorities wish to reach an agreement to end the conflict in Ukraine before July 4.



The agency's sources indicated that the Washington administration wants to finalize a deal before the United States celebrates the 250th anniversary of the country's independence.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in an interview with the "Financial Times" today, Tuesday, that the end of the conflict in Ukraine is imminent and called on the European Union to set a precise date for Ukraine's accession. He noted that U.S. President Donald Trump wants all potential agreements to resolve the conflict in Ukraine to be signed simultaneously, possibly during a celebratory ceremony.



U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff promised last Sunday that there would be good news regarding the Ukrainian settlement in the coming weeks.



Closed meetings of the security working group were held in late January and early February, involving representatives from Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington. They discussed the outstanding issues in the peace plan proposed by the United States. Following the second round, Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war.



On the fourth anniversary of the war, the Kremlin stated today, Tuesday, that Russia has not yet achieved all its goals in Ukraine and will continue fighting until they are met. Its spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "Not all goals have been achieved yet, which is why the military operation continues."



Peskov confirmed that his country has held onto the hope of reaching a peaceful settlement to the Ukrainian crisis from the beginning, noting that Moscow still clings to this hope today.



In response to a question about whether Russia still hopes for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, Peskov said, "This hope has not left us since the beginning," pointing out that "from the start, efforts were made to resolve this matter peacefully, and an agreement was reached, but after Britain's intervention in the peace process, the issue returned to a military path."



He explained that Moscow has set specific demands, such as Kyiv abandoning the new Nazi laws and regulations used to fight Russian-speaking Ukrainians, maintaining its neutrality and not possessing nuclear weapons, and respecting the free will of the residents of Donbas and Novorossiya who decided to join Russia.