نقلت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» عن مسؤولين أوروبيين وممثلين عن حلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو» قولهم: إن السلطات الأمريكية ترغب في التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء النزاع في أوكرانيا قبل 4 يوليو.
وقالت مصادر الوكالة إن إدارة واشنطن تريد إبرام صفقة قبل أن تحتفل الولايات المتحدة بالذكرى الـ 250 لاستقلال البلاد.
وأفاد الرئيس الأوكراني فلاديمير زيلينسكي في مقابلة مع صحيفة «فايننشال تايمز»، اليوم الثلاثاء، بأن نهاية النزاع في أوكرانيا باتت وشيكة، ودعا الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى تحديد موعد دقيق لانضمام أوكرانيا إليه. ولفت ىإلى أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يرغب في أن توقع جميع الاتفاقات المحتملة لتسوية النزاع في أوكرانيا في آن واحد، وربما خلال مراسم احتفالية.
وكان المبعوث الرئاسي الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف وعد الأحد الماضي بأخبار سارة بشأن التسوية الأوكرانية في الأسابيع القادمة.
وعقدت اجتماعات مغلقة لفريق العمل الأمني في أواخر يناير وأوائل فبراير، ضمت ممثلين عن موسكو وكييف وواشنطن . وبحثوا القضايا العالقة في خطة السلام التي اقترحتها الولايات المتحدة. وعقب الجولة الثانية، تبادلت روسيا وأوكرانيا أسرى الحرب.
وفي الذكرى السنوية الرابعة للحرب، اعتبر الكرملين اليوم الثلاثاء، أن روسيا لم تحقق بعد جميع أهدافها في أوكرانيا، وستواصل القتال حتى تحقيقها. وقال المتحدث باسمه ديمتري بيسكوف «لم تتحقق كل الأهداف بعد، ولهذا السبب تستمر العملية العسكرية».
وأكد بيسكوف أن بلاده تمسكت منذ البداية بالأمل في التوصل إلى تسوية سلمية للأزمة الأوكرانية، لافتا إلى أن موسكو لا تزال متمسكة بهذا الأمل حتى اليوم.
وأجاب بيسكوف على سؤال حول ما إذا كانت روسيا لا تزال تأمل في التوصل إلى تسوية سلمية للصراع قائلاً «لم يغب هذا الأمل عنا منذ البداية»، لافتاً إلى أنه «منذ البداية، بُذلت جهود لحل هذا الأمر سلمياً، وقد تم التوصل إلى اتفاق، وبعد تدخل بريطانيا في عملية السلام، عادت المسألة إلى المسار العسكري».
وأوضح أن موسكو وضعت مطالب محددة مثل تخلي كييف عن القوانين والأنظمة النازية الجديدة التي استُخدمت لمحاربة الأوكرانيين الناطقين بالروسية، والحفاظ على حيادها وعدم امتلاكها أسلحة نووية، واحترام الإرادة الحرة لسكان دونباس ونوفوروسيا الذين قرروا الانضمام إلى روسيا.
The "Bloomberg" agency reported that European officials and representatives from NATO stated that the U.S. authorities wish to reach an agreement to end the conflict in Ukraine before July 4.
The agency's sources indicated that the Washington administration wants to finalize a deal before the United States celebrates the 250th anniversary of the country's independence.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in an interview with the "Financial Times" today, Tuesday, that the end of the conflict in Ukraine is imminent and called on the European Union to set a precise date for Ukraine's accession. He noted that U.S. President Donald Trump wants all potential agreements to resolve the conflict in Ukraine to be signed simultaneously, possibly during a celebratory ceremony.
U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff promised last Sunday that there would be good news regarding the Ukrainian settlement in the coming weeks.
Closed meetings of the security working group were held in late January and early February, involving representatives from Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington. They discussed the outstanding issues in the peace plan proposed by the United States. Following the second round, Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war.
On the fourth anniversary of the war, the Kremlin stated today, Tuesday, that Russia has not yet achieved all its goals in Ukraine and will continue fighting until they are met. Its spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "Not all goals have been achieved yet, which is why the military operation continues."
Peskov confirmed that his country has held onto the hope of reaching a peaceful settlement to the Ukrainian crisis from the beginning, noting that Moscow still clings to this hope today.
In response to a question about whether Russia still hopes for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, Peskov said, "This hope has not left us since the beginning," pointing out that "from the start, efforts were made to resolve this matter peacefully, and an agreement was reached, but after Britain's intervention in the peace process, the issue returned to a military path."
He explained that Moscow has set specific demands, such as Kyiv abandoning the new Nazi laws and regulations used to fight Russian-speaking Ukrainians, maintaining its neutrality and not possessing nuclear weapons, and respecting the free will of the residents of Donbas and Novorossiya who decided to join Russia.