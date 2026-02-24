نقلت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» عن مسؤولين أوروبيين وممثلين عن حلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو» قولهم: إن السلطات الأمريكية ترغب في التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء النزاع في أوكرانيا قبل 4 يوليو.


وقالت مصادر الوكالة إن إدارة واشنطن تريد إبرام صفقة قبل أن تحتفل الولايات المتحدة بالذكرى الـ 250 لاستقلال البلاد.


وأفاد الرئيس الأوكراني فلاديمير زيلينسكي في مقابلة مع صحيفة «فايننشال تايمز»، اليوم الثلاثاء، بأن نهاية النزاع في أوكرانيا باتت وشيكة، ودعا الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى تحديد موعد دقيق لانضمام أوكرانيا إليه. ولفت ىإلى أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يرغب في أن توقع جميع الاتفاقات المحتملة لتسوية النزاع في أوكرانيا في آن واحد، وربما خلال مراسم احتفالية.


وكان المبعوث الرئاسي الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف وعد الأحد الماضي بأخبار سارة بشأن التسوية الأوكرانية في الأسابيع القادمة.


وعقدت اجتماعات مغلقة لفريق العمل الأمني في أواخر يناير وأوائل فبراير، ضمت ممثلين عن موسكو وكييف وواشنطن . وبحثوا القضايا العالقة في خطة السلام التي اقترحتها الولايات المتحدة. وعقب الجولة الثانية، تبادلت روسيا وأوكرانيا أسرى الحرب.


وفي الذكرى السنوية الرابعة للحرب، اعتبر الكرملين اليوم الثلاثاء، أن روسيا لم تحقق بعد جميع أهدافها في أوكرانيا، وستواصل القتال حتى تحقيقها. وقال المتحدث باسمه ديمتري بيسكوف «لم تتحقق كل الأهداف بعد، ولهذا السبب تستمر العملية العسكرية».


وأكد بيسكوف أن بلاده تمسكت منذ البداية بالأمل في التوصل إلى تسوية سلمية للأزمة الأوكرانية، لافتا إلى أن موسكو لا تزال متمسكة بهذا الأمل حتى اليوم.


وأجاب بيسكوف على سؤال حول ما إذا كانت روسيا لا تزال تأمل في التوصل إلى تسوية سلمية للصراع قائلاً «لم يغب هذا الأمل عنا منذ البداية»، لافتاً إلى أنه «منذ البداية، بُذلت جهود لحل هذا الأمر سلمياً، وقد تم التوصل إلى اتفاق، وبعد تدخل بريطانيا في عملية السلام، عادت المسألة إلى المسار العسكري».


وأوضح أن موسكو وضعت مطالب محددة مثل تخلي كييف عن القوانين والأنظمة النازية الجديدة التي استُخدمت لمحاربة الأوكرانيين الناطقين بالروسية، والحفاظ على حيادها وعدم امتلاكها أسلحة نووية، واحترام الإرادة الحرة لسكان دونباس ونوفوروسيا الذين قرروا الانضمام إلى روسيا.