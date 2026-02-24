عاقبت السلطات الفرنسية السفير الأمريكي لدى باريس تشارلز كوشنر، وقرر وزير الخارجية الفرنسي جان نويل بارو منعه من التواصل المباشر مع أعضاء الحكومة الفرنسية، بعد عدم تلبيته استدعاء رسميا بمقر الخارجية الفرنسية.


وأوضحت الخارجية الفرنسية في بيان، اليوم الثلاثاء، أن تقييد وصول كوشنر لمسؤولي الحكومة الفرنسية يأتي «نظرا لافتقاره الواضح إلى فهم المتطلبات البديهية لمهمات السفير الذي يحظى بشرف تمثيل بلده».


وأفادت مصادر دبلوماسية بأن كوشنر وهو والد جاريد كوشنر صهر الرئيس دونالد ترمب، لم يحضر للاجتماع الذي كان مقررا أمس (الإثنين) عند الساعة السابعة مساء بالتوقيت المحلي، وأوفد بدلا منه مسؤولا في السفارة بحجة «ارتباطات شخصية».


وجاء استدعاء السفير احتجاجا على تصريحات أدلت بها إدارة ترمب، وأعادت السفارة الأمريكية نشرها بشأن مقتل مواطن فرنسي يدعى كانتان دورانك (23 عاما)، وهو ناشط في اليمين المتطرف قضى متأثرا بإصابة في الرأس إثر اعتداء من عناصر في اليسار المتطرف بمدينة ليون في 12 فبراير الجاري.


وانتقد الوزير بارو «استغلال هذه المأساة لأغراض سياسية»، مؤكدا أن فرنسا لا تتلقى دروسا في مواجهة العنف، خصوصا ممن وصفهم بـ«الرجعية الدولية».


ورغم هذا الإجراء الاستثنائي، فإن باريس تركت الباب مواربا للتهدئة، إذ لفت البيان إلى أنه «يبقى ممكنا للسفير تشارلز كوشنر ممارسة مهماته والحضور إلى مقر الخارجية، لإجراء المحادثات اللازمة لتسوية الخلافات التي لا مفر منها في صداقة عمرها 250 عاما».


يُذكر أن هذه ليست المرة الأولى التي يثير فيها كوشنر جدلا دبلوماسيا، فمنذ تسلمه مهماته الصيف الماضي، استُدعي في أغسطس الماضي بسبب انتقادات وجهها للرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون تتعلق بملف «معاداة السامية»، وغاب حينها أيضا عن الحضور شخصيا.


وأثارت وفاة كوينتن ديرانك (23 عاماً) مقارنات مع اغتيال الناشط الأمريكي اليميني تشارلي كيرك في سبتمبر الماضي، إذ ألقى مسؤولون باللوم فوراً على «قوى يسارية».


وأثارت وفاة ديرانك توتراً دبلوماسياً أيضاً بين بين فرنسا وإيطاليا. فبعدما وصفت رئيس الوزراء الإيطالية جورجيا ميلوني الحادثة بأنها «جرح لكل أوروبا»، قال الرئيس الفرنسي: «يدهشني دائماً كيف أن الأشخاص الذين هم قوميون، ولا يريدون أن يتدخل أحد في شؤون بلادهم، يكونون أول من يعلق على ما يحدث في بلدان أخرى».