The French authorities have punished the American ambassador to Paris, Charles Kushner, and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has decided to prevent him from direct communication with members of the French government after he failed to respond to an official summons at the French Foreign Ministry.



The French Foreign Ministry clarified in a statement today, Tuesday, that restricting Kushner's access to French government officials comes "due to his obvious lack of understanding of the basic requirements of the role of an ambassador who has the honor of representing his country."



Diplomatic sources reported that Kushner, who is the father of Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump, did not attend the meeting scheduled for yesterday (Monday) at 7 PM local time, and instead sent an embassy official citing "personal commitments."



The ambassador was summoned in protest against statements made by the Trump administration, which the American embassy had republished regarding the death of a French citizen named Quentin Duranque (23 years old), a far-right activist who died from a head injury sustained during an attack by far-left elements in Lyon on February 12.



Minister Barrot criticized "the exploitation of this tragedy for political purposes," emphasizing that France does not receive lessons on combating violence, especially from those he referred to as "international reactionaries."



Despite this exceptional measure, Paris has left the door ajar for de-escalation, as the statement noted that "it remains possible for Ambassador Charles Kushner to carry out his duties and come to the Foreign Ministry to conduct the necessary discussions to resolve the inevitable disagreements in a friendship that has lasted 250 years."



It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time Kushner has stirred diplomatic controversy; since taking on his duties last summer, he was summoned in August due to criticisms he directed at President Emmanuel Macron regarding the issue of "anti-Semitism," and he also failed to attend in person at that time.



The death of Quentin Duranque (23 years old) has drawn comparisons to the assassination of American right-wing activist Charlie Kirk last September, as officials immediately blamed "leftist forces."



Duranque's death also sparked diplomatic tension between France and Italy. After Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the incident as "a wound for all of Europe," the French president remarked, "I am always amazed at how those who are nationalists and do not want anyone to interfere in their country's affairs are the first to comment on what happens in other countries."