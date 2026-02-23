The foreign ministers of the Kingdom and several brotherly and friendly countries, along with the two secretaries-general of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, have strongly condemned the series of recent Israeli decisions that introduce extensive expansions to the illegal Israeli control over the West Bank, through a statement that reads as follows:

We, the foreign ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Federative Republic of Brazil, the French Republic, the Kingdom of Denmark, the Republic of Finland, the Republic of Iceland, the Republic of Indonesia, Ireland, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Kingdom of Norway, the State of Palestine, the Portuguese Republic, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Slovenia, the Kingdom of Spain, the Kingdom of Sweden, the Republic of Turkey, and the two secretaries-general of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, strongly condemn the series of recent Israeli decisions that introduce extensive expansions to the illegal Israeli control over the West Bank. These changes include a wide range of reclassifying Palestinian land as so-called "State Lands" of Israel, accelerating illegal settlement activities, and reinforcing Israeli administration.

Flagrant Violation of International Law

We clearly affirm that the illegal Israeli settlements and the decisions designed to promote them constitute a flagrant violation of international law, including relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice in 2024. These recent decisions are part of a clear trajectory aimed at changing the reality on the ground and moving towards unacceptable de facto annexation. They also undermine ongoing efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region, including the twenty-point plan regarding Gaza, and threaten any real prospect for regional integration. We call on the Government of Israel to immediately retract these decisions, respect its international obligations, and refrain from taking any actions that would result in permanent changes to the legal and administrative status of the occupied Palestinian territory.

These decisions come in the wake of an unprecedented acceleration in Israeli settlement policy, including the approval of the E1 project and the publication of its tenders. These actions constitute a direct and deliberate attack on the components necessary for the establishment of a Palestinian state and the implementation of the two-state solution. In this context, we reaffirm our rejection of all measures aimed at changing the demographic composition, character, and legal status of the occupied Palestinian territory since 1967, including East Jerusalem. We also oppose any form of annexation.

Accountability for Violations

In light of the concerning escalation in the West Bank, we also call on Israel to put an end to settler violence against Palestinians, including through holding accountable those responsible for these violations.

We reaffirm our commitment to taking concrete steps, in accordance with international law, to address the expansion of illegal settlements in the Palestinian territory, and to policies and threats of forced displacement and annexation.

During the blessed month of Ramadan, we also emphasize the importance of maintaining the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites, acknowledging the special role of the historical Hashemite custodianship in this regard. We condemn the repeated violations of the status quo in Jerusalem, which pose a threat to regional stability.

The ministers call on Israel to immediately release the withheld tax revenues owed to the Palestinian Authority. These revenues must be transferred to the Palestinian Authority in accordance with the Paris Protocol, as they are vital for providing essential services to the Palestinian population in Gaza and the West Bank.

We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the Middle East based on the two-state solution, in line with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant United Nations resolutions, and based on the lines of June 4, 1967. As stated in the New York Declaration, ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is essential for achieving peace, stability, and regional integration. Coexistence among the peoples and states of the region can only be achieved through the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and democratic Palestinian state.