أكد وزراء خارجية المملكة وعدد من الدول الشقيقة والصديقة والأمينان العامان لجامعة الدول العربية ومنظمة التعاون الإسلامي إدانتهم بأشدّ العبارات سلسلة القرارات الإسرائيلية الأخيرة التي تُدخل توسّعات واسعة النطاق على السيطرة الإسرائيلية غير القانونية على الضفة الغربية، عبر بيان في ما يلي نصه:

نحن وزراء خارجية المملكة العربية السعودية، وجمهورية البرازيل الاتحادية، والجمهورية الفرنسية، ومملكة الدنمارك، وجمهورية فنلندا، وجمهورية آيسلندا، وجمهورية إندونيسيا، وإيرلندا، وجمهورية مصر العربية، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، ودوقية لوكسمبورغ الكبرى، ومملكة النرويج، ودولة فلسطين، والجمهورية البرتغالية، ودولة قطر، وجمهورية سلوفينيا، ومملكة إسبانيا، ومملكة السويد، وجمهورية تركيا، والأمينان العامان لجامعة الدول العربية ومنظمة التعاون الإسلامي، ندين بأشدّ العبارات سلسلة القرارات الإسرائيلية الأخيرة التي تُدخل توسّعات واسعة النطاق على السيطرة الإسرائيلية غير القانونية على الضفة الغربية. وتشمل هذه التغييرات نطاقاً واسعاً من إعادة تصنيف الأرض الفلسطينية باعتبارها ما يُسمى «أراضي دولة» إسرائيلية، إلى تسريع النشاط الاستيطاني غير القانوني، وتعزيز ترسيخ الإدارة الإسرائيلية.

انتهاك صارخ للقانون الدولي

ونؤكّد بوضوح أنّ المستوطنات الإسرائيلية غير القانونية، والقرارات المصممة لتعزيزها، تُعدّ انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي، بما في ذلك قرارات مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة ذات الصلة، والرأي الاستشاري لمحكمة العدل الدولية لعام 2024. وتشكّل هذه القرارات الأخيرة جزءاً من مسار واضح يهدف إلى تغيير الواقع على الأرض، والمضي قدماً نحو ضم فعلي غير مقبول. كما أنّها تقوّض الجهود الجارية لتحقيق السلام والاستقرار في المنطقة، بما في ذلك خطة النقاط العشرين بشأن غزة، وتهدد أيّ أفق حقيقي للاندماج الإقليمي. وندعو حكومة إسرائيل إلى التراجع عنها فوراً، واحترام التزاماتها الدولية، والامتناع عن اتخاذ أيّ إجراءات من شأنها إحداث تغييرات دائمة في الوضع القانوني والإداري للأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة.

وتأتي هذه القرارات في أعقاب تسارع غير مسبوق في سياسة الاستيطان الإسرائيلية، بما في ذلك الموافقة على مشروع E1 ونشر عطاءاته. وتشكّل هذه الإجراءات هجوماً مباشراً ومتعمداً على مقوّمات قيام الدولة الفلسطينية وتنفيذ حل الدولتين. وفي هذا السياق، نؤكّد مجدداً رفضنا لجميع التدابير الرامية إلى تغيير التركيبة السكانية، والطابع، والوضع القانوني للأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة منذ عام 1967، بما في ذلك القدس الشرقية. كما نعارض أيّ شكل من أشكال الضم.

محاسبة المسؤولين عن الانتهاكات

وفي ظل التصعيد المقلق في الضفة الغربية، ندعو إسرائيل أيضاً إلى وضع حدٍّ لعنف المستوطنين ضدّ الفلسطينيين، بما في ذلك من خلال محاسبة المسؤولين عن هذه الانتهاكات.

ونؤكّد مجدداً التزامنا باتخاذ خطوات ملموسة، وفقاً للقانون الدولي، للتصدي لتوسّع المستوطنات غير القانونية في الأرض الفلسطينية، ولسياسات وتهديدات التهجير القسري والضم.

وفي شهر رمضان المبارك، نؤكّد كذلك أهمية الحفاظ على الوضع التاريخي والقانوني القائم في القدس وأماكنها المقدسة، مع الاعتراف بالدور الخاص للوصاية الهاشمية التاريخية في هذا الصدد. وندين الانتهاكات المتكررة للوضع القائم في القدس، التي تشكّل تهديداً للاستقرار الإقليمي.

ويدعو الوزراء إسرائيل إلى الإفراج الفوري عن عائدات الضرائب المحتجزة المستحقة للسلطة الفلسطينية. ويجب تحويل هذه العائدات إلى السلطة الفلسطينية وفقاً لبروتوكول باريس، إذ تُعدّ حيوية لتوفير الخدمات الأساسية للسكان الفلسطينيين في غزة والضفة الغربية.

ونؤكّد مجدداً التزامنا الراسخ بتحقيق سلام عادل وشامل ودائم في الشرق الأوسط على أساس حل الدولتين، بما يتماشى مع مبادرة السلام العربية وقرارات الأمم المتحدة ذات الصلة، وعلى أساس خطوط الرابع من حزيران عام 1967. وكما ورد في إعلان نيويورك، فإن إنهاء الصراع الإسرائيلي-الفلسطيني يُعدّ أمراً حتمياً لتحقيق السلام والاستقرار والاندماج الإقليمي. ولا يمكن تحقيق التعايش بين شعوب ودول المنطقة إلا من خلال إقامة دولة فلسطينية مستقلة وذات سيادة وديمقراطية.