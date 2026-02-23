وقف وزير الشؤون الاجتماعية والعمل في الحكومة اليمنية، مختار صالح اليافعي، ميدانياً على اللمسات الإنشائية الأخيرة لمشروع إنشاء وتجهيز مركز تأهيل الأطفال ذوي الإعاقة في العاصمة عدن، الذي يمثل ثمرة يانعة من ثمار الدعم الأخوي المستمر الذي تقدمه المملكة العربية السعودية عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن.

عبر «إعمار اليمن».. السعودية تبلسم جراح «ذوي الإعاقة» في عدن


​تجهيزات تقنية ومعايير عالمية


​واطلع اليافعي خلال جولته التفقدية على سير الأعمال الإنشائية ومراحل التنفيذ الفني، مستعرضاً المخططات التشغيلية التي تسبق مرحلة التجهيز النهائي والافتتاح، إذ صُمم المركز وفق أحدث المعايير الدولية ليكون حجر زاوية في منظومة الرعاية الاجتماعية، ويوفر بيئة علاجية متكاملة تضمن تقديم أرقى الخدمات للأطفال ذوي الإعاقة، بما يساهم في دمجهم الفاعل في النسيج المجتمعي اليمني وتذليل العقبات أمام مشاركتهم في بناء المستقبل.


​تثمين عالٍ للدعم السعودي


​وأشاد الوزير خلال الزيارة بالدور الريادي للمملكة العربية السعودية، مؤكداً أن هذا المشروع ليس مجرد صرح إنشائي، بل هو رسالة أمل وإنسانية تبعثها المملكة لتخفيف معاناة الأسر اليمنية، ومثمناً الجهود الجبارة التي يبذلها «البرنامج السعودي» في تحويل التحديات إلى إنجازات ملموسة على أرض الواقع، عبر مشاريع مستدامة تلامس احتياجات المواطن اليمني بشكل مباشر وتعزز من كفاءة المؤسسات الحكومية في أداء رسالتها.


​أفق جديد للرعاية الاجتماعية


​ويأتي هذا المركز كأحد أهم المشاريع النوعية التي تستهدف فئة ذوي الهمم في اليمن، وسيعمل فور تشغيله على تقديم حزمة من الخدمات التأهيلية والعلاجية التي تفتقر إليها الكثير من المناطق، مما يجعله رافداً تنموياً يعكس عمق الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين المملكة واليمن، وحرص القيادة السعودية على استقرار ونماء اليمن في مختلف القطاعات الحيوية والخدمية.