عبر «إعمار اليمن».. السعودية تبلسم جراح «ذوي الإعاقة» في عدن

وقف وزير الشؤون الاجتماعية والعمل في الحكومة اليمنية، مختار صالح اليافعي، ميدانياً على اللمسات الإنشائية الأخيرة لمشروع إنشاء وتجهيز مركز تأهيل الأطفال ذوي الإعاقة في العاصمة عدن، الذي يمثل ثمرة يانعة من ثمار الدعم الأخوي المستمر الذي تقدمه المملكة العربية السعودية عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن.
تجهيزات تقنية ومعايير عالمية
واطلع اليافعي خلال جولته التفقدية على سير الأعمال الإنشائية ومراحل التنفيذ الفني، مستعرضاً المخططات التشغيلية التي تسبق مرحلة التجهيز النهائي والافتتاح، إذ صُمم المركز وفق أحدث المعايير الدولية ليكون حجر زاوية في منظومة الرعاية الاجتماعية، ويوفر بيئة علاجية متكاملة تضمن تقديم أرقى الخدمات للأطفال ذوي الإعاقة، بما يساهم في دمجهم الفاعل في النسيج المجتمعي اليمني وتذليل العقبات أمام مشاركتهم في بناء المستقبل.
تثمين عالٍ للدعم السعودي
وأشاد الوزير خلال الزيارة بالدور الريادي للمملكة العربية السعودية، مؤكداً أن هذا المشروع ليس مجرد صرح إنشائي، بل هو رسالة أمل وإنسانية تبعثها المملكة لتخفيف معاناة الأسر اليمنية، ومثمناً الجهود الجبارة التي يبذلها «البرنامج السعودي» في تحويل التحديات إلى إنجازات ملموسة على أرض الواقع، عبر مشاريع مستدامة تلامس احتياجات المواطن اليمني بشكل مباشر وتعزز من كفاءة المؤسسات الحكومية في أداء رسالتها.
أفق جديد للرعاية الاجتماعية
ويأتي هذا المركز كأحد أهم المشاريع النوعية التي تستهدف فئة ذوي الهمم في اليمن، وسيعمل فور تشغيله على تقديم حزمة من الخدمات التأهيلية والعلاجية التي تفتقر إليها الكثير من المناطق، مما يجعله رافداً تنموياً يعكس عمق الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين المملكة واليمن، وحرص القيادة السعودية على استقرار ونماء اليمن في مختلف القطاعات الحيوية والخدمية.
The Minister of Social Affairs and Labor in the Yemeni government, Mukhtar Saleh Al-Yafei, conducted a field visit to oversee the final construction touches of the project to establish and equip a rehabilitation center for children with disabilities in the capital, Aden. This center represents a fruitful outcome of the continuous brotherly support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen.
Technical Preparations and Global Standards
During his inspection tour, Al-Yafei reviewed the progress of the construction work and the stages of technical implementation, showcasing the operational plans that precede the final preparations and opening. The center has been designed according to the latest international standards to be a cornerstone in the social care system, providing a comprehensive therapeutic environment that ensures the highest quality services for children with disabilities, contributing to their effective integration into the Yemeni social fabric and removing obstacles to their participation in building the future.
High Appreciation for Saudi Support
During the visit, the minister praised the pioneering role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, affirming that this project is not just a construction edifice, but a message of hope and humanity sent by the Kingdom to alleviate the suffering of Yemeni families. He valued the tremendous efforts exerted by the "Saudi Program" in transforming challenges into tangible achievements on the ground through sustainable projects that directly address the needs of the Yemeni citizen and enhance the efficiency of government institutions in fulfilling their mission.
A New Horizon for Social Care
This center comes as one of the most important qualitative projects targeting the category of people with determination in Yemen. Once operational, it will provide a package of rehabilitative and therapeutic services that many areas lack, making it a developmental resource that reflects the depth of the strategic partnership between the Kingdom and Yemen, and the Saudi leadership's commitment to the stability and growth of Yemen across various vital and service sectors.