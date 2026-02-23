كشفت وسائل إعلام غربية، اليوم (الإثنين)، بدء القوات الأمريكية الانسحاب من قاعدة قسرك شمال شرق سورية، وذلك ضمن مخطط أوسع للانسحاب الكامل من البلاد خلال شهر، بعدما أخْلَت قاعدتين خلال أسبوعين.


وذكرت مصادر متطابقة، أنه تم سحب آليات ومعدات عسكرية ولوجستية من قاعدة قسرك باتجاه العراق، مبينة أن الشاحنات محملة بمدرعات وغرف مسبقة الصنع برفقة آليات أمريكية وطيران مروحي، تسلك طريق «أم 4» الدولي الذي يربط الحسكة، حيث تقع قاعدة قسرك، بكردستان العراق.


وتأتي هذه الخطوة في إطار مخطط لانسحاب كامل من سورية خلال شهر، وبعد تقدم القوات الحكومية في مناطق كانت تحت سيطرة قوات سورية الديمقراطية.


وقال مسؤولون سوريون وأكراد إن واشنطن لن تبقي أي قواعد عسكرية لها في البلاد، ولم تعد موجودة في بعض المراكز، من بينها قاعدة خراب الجير في ريف رميلان في الحسكة.


ونشرت الولايات المتحدة جنوداً في سورية والعراق في إطار التحالف الدولي لمكافحة تنظيم داعش الإرهابي الذي شكلته في 2014، بعد سيطرة التنظيم على مساحات شاسعة من البلدين، حتى تم دحره من آخر معاقله في العراق عام 2017 ومن سورية عام 2019.


وانسحبت الولايات المتحدة تدريجياً من قاعدة التنف على الحدود السورية-العراقية، وقاعدة على أطراف بلدة الشدادي، التي كانت تضم سجناً احتجزت فيه «قسد» عناصر من التنظيم المتطرف، قبل أن تتقدم القوات الحكومية إلى المنطقة الشهر الماضي.