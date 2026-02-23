Western media revealed today (Monday) that U.S. forces have begun withdrawing from the Qasrk base in northeastern Syria, as part of a broader plan for a complete withdrawal from the country within a month, after evacuating two bases over the past two weeks.



Similar sources reported that military and logistical vehicles were withdrawn from the Qasrk base towards Iraq, indicating that trucks loaded with armored vehicles and prefabricated rooms, accompanied by American vehicles and helicopters, are taking the international "M4" road that connects Hasakah, where the Qasrk base is located, to Iraqi Kurdistan.



This step comes as part of a plan for a complete withdrawal from Syria within a month, following advances by government forces in areas that were under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces.



Syrian and Kurdish officials stated that Washington will not keep any military bases in the country, and that it is no longer present in some locations, including the al-Kharab al-Jir base in the countryside of Rmeilan in Hasakah.



The United States deployed troops in Syria and Iraq as part of the international coalition to combat the ISIS terrorist organization, which was formed in 2014 after the group seized vast areas of both countries, until it was defeated in its last strongholds in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria in 2019.



The United States has gradually withdrawn from the al-Tanf base on the Syrian-Iraqi border, and from a base on the outskirts of the town of al-Shaddadi, which housed a prison where the SDF held members of the extremist organization, before government forces advanced to the area last month.