كشفت وسائل إعلام غربية، اليوم (الإثنين)، بدء القوات الأمريكية الانسحاب من قاعدة قسرك شمال شرق سورية، وذلك ضمن مخطط أوسع للانسحاب الكامل من البلاد خلال شهر، بعدما أخْلَت قاعدتين خلال أسبوعين.
وذكرت مصادر متطابقة، أنه تم سحب آليات ومعدات عسكرية ولوجستية من قاعدة قسرك باتجاه العراق، مبينة أن الشاحنات محملة بمدرعات وغرف مسبقة الصنع برفقة آليات أمريكية وطيران مروحي، تسلك طريق «أم 4» الدولي الذي يربط الحسكة، حيث تقع قاعدة قسرك، بكردستان العراق.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة في إطار مخطط لانسحاب كامل من سورية خلال شهر، وبعد تقدم القوات الحكومية في مناطق كانت تحت سيطرة قوات سورية الديمقراطية.
وقال مسؤولون سوريون وأكراد إن واشنطن لن تبقي أي قواعد عسكرية لها في البلاد، ولم تعد موجودة في بعض المراكز، من بينها قاعدة خراب الجير في ريف رميلان في الحسكة.
ونشرت الولايات المتحدة جنوداً في سورية والعراق في إطار التحالف الدولي لمكافحة تنظيم داعش الإرهابي الذي شكلته في 2014، بعد سيطرة التنظيم على مساحات شاسعة من البلدين، حتى تم دحره من آخر معاقله في العراق عام 2017 ومن سورية عام 2019.
وانسحبت الولايات المتحدة تدريجياً من قاعدة التنف على الحدود السورية-العراقية، وقاعدة على أطراف بلدة الشدادي، التي كانت تضم سجناً احتجزت فيه «قسد» عناصر من التنظيم المتطرف، قبل أن تتقدم القوات الحكومية إلى المنطقة الشهر الماضي.
Western media revealed today (Monday) that U.S. forces have begun withdrawing from the Qasrk base in northeastern Syria, as part of a broader plan for a complete withdrawal from the country within a month, after evacuating two bases over the past two weeks.
Similar sources reported that military and logistical vehicles were withdrawn from the Qasrk base towards Iraq, indicating that trucks loaded with armored vehicles and prefabricated rooms, accompanied by American vehicles and helicopters, are taking the international "M4" road that connects Hasakah, where the Qasrk base is located, to Iraqi Kurdistan.
This step comes as part of a plan for a complete withdrawal from Syria within a month, following advances by government forces in areas that were under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces.
Syrian and Kurdish officials stated that Washington will not keep any military bases in the country, and that it is no longer present in some locations, including the al-Kharab al-Jir base in the countryside of Rmeilan in Hasakah.
The United States deployed troops in Syria and Iraq as part of the international coalition to combat the ISIS terrorist organization, which was formed in 2014 after the group seized vast areas of both countries, until it was defeated in its last strongholds in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria in 2019.
The United States has gradually withdrawn from the al-Tanf base on the Syrian-Iraqi border, and from a base on the outskirts of the town of al-Shaddadi, which housed a prison where the SDF held members of the extremist organization, before government forces advanced to the area last month.