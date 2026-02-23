شهدت الساعات الأخيرة تصعيداً عسكرياً روسياً مكثفاً على أوكرانيا، مع هجمات بمئات الطائرات المسيرة والصواريخ، أسفرت عن مقتل عدة أشخاص وإصابة آخرين، فيما يحيي العالم غداً (الثلاثاء) الذكرى الرابعة للحرب الروسية الأوكرانية التي بدأت في 24 فبراير 2022.


احتجاج كوري جنوبي على لافتة روسية


وأعربت وزارة الخارجية في كوريا الجنوبية عن قلقها للسفارة الروسية في سيول بسبب لافتة كبيرة عُلّقت على مبنى السفارة كتب عليها بالروسية «النصر سيكون حليفنا».


وذكرت وكالة يونهاب الكورية الجنوبية للأنباء نقلاً عن مسؤولين أن الوزارة اعتبرت أن الشعار قد يثير توترات غير ضرورية مع المواطنين الكوريين الجنوبيين ودول أخرى، نظراً إلى اعتقاد واسع بأنه يشير إلى الحرب في أوكرانيا.


وأشارت التقارير إلى أن العبارة استخدمها الاتحاد السوفيتي خلال الحرب العالمية الثانية، فيما لم تقم السفارة الروسية بإزالة اللافتة حتى الآن.


قتلى وجرحى في ضربات روسية


ميدانيًا، قُتل 3 أشخاص وأصيب آخرون في ضربات روسية ليلية، بحسب السلطات الإقليمية الأوكرانية، ففي منطقة أوديسا الجنوبية أسفرت هجمات بطائرات مسيرة روسية عن مقتل شخصين وإصابة 3 آخرين على الأقل، بعد استهداف بنى تحتية صناعية وطاقية ومدنية، وفقاً لحاكم المنطقة أوليغ كيبر.


وفي زابوريجيا، قُتل رجل يبلغ 33 عاماً وأُصيب آخر في هجوم بطائرة مسيرة على منشآت صناعية، حسب الحاكم إيفان فيودوروف، أما في خاركيف شمالاً، فقد أصاب صاروخ منطقة خولودنوغيرسكي، دون تحديد فوري لعدد الضحايا، بينما تقوم فرق الطوارئ بتقييم الأضرار.


وفي لفيف غرب أوكرانيا، أودى انفجار عدة عبوات ناسفة منتصف الليل بحياة شرطية تبلغ 23 عاماً وإصابة 24 شخصاً آخرين، في هجوم وصفه الرئيس فولوديمير زيلينسكي بأنه روسي، ووصفه عمدة المدينة أندريه سادوفي بـ«العمل الإرهابي». واعتُقلت امرأة على صلة بالتحقيق.


وأعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فلوديمير زيلينسكي أن روسيا أطلقت 297 طائرة مسيرة ونحو 50 صاروخاً أمس (الأحد)، مستهدفة ليس فقط منشآت الطاقة بل أيضاً البنية التحتية اللوجستية مثل السكك الحديدية وإمدادات المياه البلدية، مؤكداً أن جزءاً كبيراً منها أُسقط، داعياً الحلفاء إلى تعزيز الدفاعات الجوية الأوكرانية.


وأشارت إلى أن «موسكو تواصل الاستثمار في الضربات أكثر من الدبلوماسية».


من جانبها، تعرضت منطقة بيلغورود الروسية الحدودية لهجوم صاروخي أوكراني «هائل» ألحق أضراراً جسيمة ببنى الطاقة وأدى إلى انقطاع الكهرباء والتدفئة والمياه في مدينة بيلغورود ومحيطها.


وفي لوهانسك، أفادت السلطات أنها أصلحت انقطاعات الكهرباء في زابوريجيا واندلاع حريق في خزان وقود بعد هجوم أوكراني بطائرة مسيرة على مستودع نفط.


موسكو تعزز قدراتها النووية


فيما أكد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، في رسالة فيديو بمناسبة «يوم مدافع الوطن»، أن تطوير القوات النووية الروسية (الثالوث النووي) يبقى «أولوية مطلقة» لضمان الأمن والردع الاستراتيجي، خصوصاً بعد انتهاء آخر معاهدة نووية مع الولايات المتحدة (نيو ستارت). وتعهد بتعزيز الجيش والبحرية مستفيداً من تجارب الحرب في أوكرانيا.


وأُغلقت 4 مطارات في موسكو مؤقتاً لأكثر من ساعة بسبب هجوم بطائرات مسيرة أوكرانية، قبل استئناف الرحلات، وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية إسقاط 71 طائرة مسيرة، بينها 11 متوجهة إلى العاصمة.


وتعكس هذه التطورات حجم التوتر المتصاعد ميدانياً وسياسياً، في وقت تدخل فيه الحرب عامها الرابع دون مؤشرات واضحة على قرب تسوية دبلوماسية.