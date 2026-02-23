The last few hours have witnessed an intense Russian military escalation against Ukraine, with attacks involving hundreds of drones and missiles, resulting in the deaths of several people and injuries to others, as the world marks tomorrow (Tuesday) the fourth anniversary of the Russian-Ukrainian war that began on February 24, 2022.



South Korean Protest Against Russian Banner



The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its concern to the Russian embassy in Seoul regarding a large banner hung on the embassy building that reads in Russian, "Victory will be ours."



The South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing officials, that the ministry considered the slogan could provoke unnecessary tensions with South Korean citizens and other countries, given the widespread belief that it refers to the war in Ukraine.



Reports indicated that the phrase was used by the Soviet Union during World War II, while the Russian embassy has not yet removed the banner.



Casualties in Russian Strikes



On the ground, 3 people were killed and others injured in overnight Russian strikes, according to Ukrainian regional authorities. In the southern Odesa region, attacks by Russian drones resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries to at least 3 others, after targeting industrial, energy, and civilian infrastructure, according to the regional governor Oleg Kiper.



In Zaporizhzhia, a 33-year-old man was killed and another injured in a drone attack on industrial facilities, according to governor Ivan Fedorov. In Kharkiv to the north, a missile struck the Chulodnoyersky area, with no immediate determination of casualties, while emergency teams are assessing the damage.



In Lviv in western Ukraine, an explosion of several bombs at midnight claimed the life of a 23-year-old police officer and injured 24 others, in an attack described by President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russian, and characterized by the city’s mayor Andriy Sadovyi as a "terrorist act." A woman has been arrested in connection with the investigation.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Russia launched 297 drones and about 50 missiles yesterday (Sunday), targeting not only energy facilities but also logistical infrastructure such as railways and municipal water supplies, confirming that a large part of them were shot down, calling on allies to strengthen Ukrainian air defenses.



It noted that "Moscow continues to invest in strikes more than in diplomacy."



For its part, the Russian border region of Belgorod was subjected to a "massive" Ukrainian missile attack that caused severe damage to energy infrastructure and led to power, heating, and water outages in the city of Belgorod and its surroundings.



In Luhansk, authorities reported that they repaired power outages in Zaporizhzhia and extinguished a fire in a fuel tank following a Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot.



Russia Enhances Its Nuclear Capabilities



Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a video message on the occasion of "Defender of the Fatherland Day," confirmed that the development of Russian nuclear forces (the nuclear triad) remains an "absolute priority" to ensure security and strategic deterrence, especially after the end of the last nuclear treaty with the United States (New START). He pledged to strengthen the army and navy, benefiting from the experiences of the war in Ukraine.



Four airports in Moscow were temporarily closed for more than an hour due to an attack by Ukrainian drones before flights resumed, and the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the downing of 71 drones, including 11 headed for the capital.



These developments reflect the scale of the escalating military and political tensions, as the war enters its fourth year with no clear signs of a diplomatic settlement in sight.