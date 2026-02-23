Egypt announced today (Monday) its full readiness to provide all forms of support to Kuwait and Iraq to bridge viewpoints and reach understandings that are agreed upon, in accordance with the rules of international law and to enhance security and stability in the region.



Egypt stated in a statement: "We are following with great interest and concern what has been raised regarding the lists of coordinates and the map submitted to the United Nations related to the maritime areas between Kuwait and Iraq," emphasizing the utmost importance of prioritizing reason and wisdom, stemming from the fraternal ties and historical relations that bind the Arab brotherly countries, especially as these developments come amid extremely delicate and sensitive regional circumstances, where the region is witnessing serious challenges and unprecedented escalation, which requires a commitment to de-escalation, solidarity, and prioritizing dialogue to address these regional challenges.



Egypt affirmed the necessity of respecting Kuwait's sovereignty and the unity and integrity of its territory, ensuring that there is no interference with its maritime borders, announcing its full readiness to provide all forms of support to the two brotherly countries to bridge viewpoints and reach understandings that are agreed upon, in accordance with the rules of international law and to enhance security and stability in the region.



Egypt expressed its confidence in the ability of the two brotherly countries to address this issue in a spirit of understanding, good neighborliness, and the close ties that unite the two brotherly peoples, in a manner that preserves their interests and contributes to maintaining regional stability.