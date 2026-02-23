أعلنت مصر اليوم (الإثنين) استعدادها التام لتقديم كافة أوجه الدعم للكويت والعراق لتقريب وجهات النظر والتوصل لتفاهمات يتم الاتفاق عليها، وبما يتسق مع قواعد القانون الدولي ويعزز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.


وقالت مصر في بيان: «نتابع باهتمام وقلق بالغين ما أثير بشأن قوائم الإحداثيات والخريطة المودعة لدى الأمم المتحدة والمتعلقة بالمناطق البحرية بين كل من الكويت والعراق»، مشددة على الأهمية البالغة لتغليب لغة العقل والحكمة، انطلاقاً من الروابط الأخوية والعلاقات التاريخية التي تجمع الدول العربية الشقيقة، خصوصاً أن هذه التطورات تأتي في ظل ظروف إقليمية شديدة الدقة والحساسية، وتشهد فيها المنطقة تحديات جسيمة وتصعيداً غير مسبوق، مما يتطلب التزام التهدئة والتضامن وتغليب لغة الحوار للتعامل مع هذه التحديات الإقليمية.


وأكدت مصر على ضرورة احترام سيادة الكويت ووحدة وسلامة أراضيها، وضمان عدم التداخل مع حدودها البحرية، معلنة استعدادها التام لتقديم كافة أوجه الدعم للبلدين الشقيقين لتقريب وجهات النظر والتوصل لتفاهمات يتم الاتفاق عليها، وبما يتسق مع قواعد القانون الدولي ويعزز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.


وأعربت مصر عن ثقتها في قدرة البلدين الشقيقين على معالجة هذه المسألة في إطار من روح التفاهم وحسن الجوار والروابط الوشائج التي تجمع الشعبين الشقيقين، وبما يحفظ مصالحهما ويسهم في صون الاستقرار الإقليمي.