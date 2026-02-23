فيما ذكرت صحيفة أمريكية أن المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي كلف أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي علي لاريجاني بتسيير شؤون البلاد، وضمان بقاء النظام في حال اندلاع حرب مع الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، دعت سفارة كوريا الجنوبية لدى طهران، اليوم (الإثنين)، مواطنيها إلى مغادرة إيران في الوقت الذي لا تزال فيه الرحلات المدنية متاحة في ظل تصاعد التوترات بالمنطقة.
مخاوف كورية
وذكرت وكالة «يونهاب» الرسمية أن السفارة في إشعار أمني على موقعها الإلكتروني، أكدت أنه في حال تدهور الأوضاع المحلية بصورة مفاجئة، قد يتم تعليق الرحلات الجوية المدنية، موضحة أن الحكومة تفرض حالياً تحذير سفر من المستوى الثالث (توصية بالمغادرة) لكافة أنحاء إیران.
ودعت السفارة المواطنين المقيمين في إيران إلى المغادرة بسرعة ما لم تكن هناك ضرورة قصوى، كما حثت المواطنین الذین یخططون للسفر إلى إیران على إلغاء أو تأجیل رحلاتهم.
من جهة أخرى، ذكرت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» إن المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي كلف أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي علي لاريجاني بتسيير شؤون البلاد، وضمان بقاء النظام في حال اندلاع حرب مع الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، والصمود أمام أي محاولات اغتيال للقيادة العليا للنظام بمن في ذلك المرشد نفسه.
استعادات إيرانية
وأشارت إلى أنه في ظل تصاعد التوترات الإقليمية واحتمالات المواجهة العسكرية بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، فإن استعدادت طهران لم تقتصر على الجوانب العسكرية والأمنية فحسب، بل امتدت لتشمل ترتيبات سياسية تضمن استمرارية الحكم، حال وقوع سيناريوهات استثنائية، كالهجمات الخارجية أو استهداف قيادات عليا في الدولة.
وأفادت الصحيفة بأن المعطيات تشير إلى تصدّر علي لاريجاني قائمة الأسماء المطروحة لتولي إدارة المرحلة الانتقالية، في حال غياب خامنئي، بما يعكس وجود خطط مسبقة لتفادي أي فراغ في السلطة وضمان استقرار مؤسسات الدولة.
While an American newspaper reported that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei tasked Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani with managing the country's affairs and ensuring the regime's survival in the event of a war with the United States and Israel, the South Korean embassy in Tehran today (Monday) urged its citizens to leave Iran while commercial flights are still available amid rising tensions in the region.
Korean Concerns
The official news agency "Yonhap" reported that the embassy, in a security notice on its website, confirmed that if local conditions deteriorate suddenly, civilian flights may be suspended, noting that the government currently imposes a level three travel warning (recommendation to leave) for all of Iran.
The embassy urged citizens residing in Iran to leave quickly unless there is an extreme necessity, and it also encouraged citizens planning to travel to Iran to cancel or postpone their trips.
On another note, the "New York Times" reported that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei tasked Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani with managing the country's affairs and ensuring the regime's survival in the event of a war with the United States and Israel, and to withstand any assassination attempts on the regime's top leadership, including the Supreme Leader himself.
Iranian Preparations
It pointed out that amid rising regional tensions and the possibility of military confrontation between Iran and the United States, Tehran's preparations have not been limited to military and security aspects, but have also included political arrangements to ensure the continuity of governance in the event of exceptional scenarios, such as external attacks or targeting senior leaders in the state.
The newspaper reported that data indicates Ali Larijani is at the top of the list of names proposed to manage the transitional phase in the absence of Khamenei, reflecting the existence of pre-planned strategies to avoid any power vacuum and ensure the stability of state institutions.