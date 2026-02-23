While an American newspaper reported that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei tasked Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani with managing the country's affairs and ensuring the regime's survival in the event of a war with the United States and Israel, the South Korean embassy in Tehran today (Monday) urged its citizens to leave Iran while commercial flights are still available amid rising tensions in the region.



Korean Concerns



The official news agency "Yonhap" reported that the embassy, in a security notice on its website, confirmed that if local conditions deteriorate suddenly, civilian flights may be suspended, noting that the government currently imposes a level three travel warning (recommendation to leave) for all of Iran.



The embassy urged citizens residing in Iran to leave quickly unless there is an extreme necessity, and it also encouraged citizens planning to travel to Iran to cancel or postpone their trips.



On another note, the "New York Times" reported that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei tasked Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani with managing the country's affairs and ensuring the regime's survival in the event of a war with the United States and Israel, and to withstand any assassination attempts on the regime's top leadership, including the Supreme Leader himself.



Iranian Preparations



It pointed out that amid rising regional tensions and the possibility of military confrontation between Iran and the United States, Tehran's preparations have not been limited to military and security aspects, but have also included political arrangements to ensure the continuity of governance in the event of exceptional scenarios, such as external attacks or targeting senior leaders in the state.



The newspaper reported that data indicates Ali Larijani is at the top of the list of names proposed to manage the transitional phase in the absence of Khamenei, reflecting the existence of pre-planned strategies to avoid any power vacuum and ensure the stability of state institutions.