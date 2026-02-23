فيما ذكرت صحيفة أمريكية أن المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي كلف أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي علي لاريجاني بتسيير شؤون البلاد، وضمان بقاء النظام في حال اندلاع حرب مع الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، دعت سفارة كوريا الجنوبية لدى طهران، اليوم (الإثنين)، مواطنيها إلى مغادرة إيران في الوقت الذي لا تزال فيه الرحلات المدنية متاحة في ظل تصاعد التوترات بالمنطقة.


مخاوف كورية


وذكرت وكالة «يونهاب» الرسمية أن السفارة في إشعار أمني على موقعها الإلكتروني، أكدت أنه في حال تدهور الأوضاع المحلية بصورة مفاجئة، قد يتم تعليق الرحلات الجوية المدنية، موضحة أن الحكومة تفرض حالياً تحذير سفر من المستوى الثالث (توصية بالمغادرة) لكافة أنحاء إیران.


ودعت السفارة المواطنين المقيمين في إيران إلى المغادرة بسرعة ما لم تكن هناك ضرورة قصوى، كما حثت المواطنین الذین یخططون للسفر إلى إیران على إلغاء أو تأجیل رحلاتهم.


من جهة أخرى، ذكرت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» إن المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي كلف أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي علي لاريجاني بتسيير شؤون البلاد، وضمان بقاء النظام في حال اندلاع حرب مع الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، والصمود أمام أي محاولات اغتيال للقيادة العليا للنظام بمن في ذلك المرشد نفسه.


استعادات إيرانية


وأشارت إلى أنه في ظل تصاعد التوترات الإقليمية واحتمالات المواجهة العسكرية بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، فإن استعدادت طهران لم تقتصر على الجوانب العسكرية والأمنية فحسب، بل امتدت لتشمل ترتيبات سياسية تضمن استمرارية الحكم، حال وقوع سيناريوهات استثنائية، كالهجمات الخارجية أو استهداف قيادات عليا في الدولة.


وأفادت الصحيفة بأن المعطيات تشير إلى تصدّر علي لاريجاني قائمة الأسماء المطروحة لتولي إدارة المرحلة الانتقالية، في حال غياب خامنئي، بما يعكس وجود خطط مسبقة لتفادي أي فراغ في السلطة وضمان استقرار مؤسسات الدولة.