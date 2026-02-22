أكد المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديمتري بيسكوف، اليوم (الأحد)، أن روسيا لا تشكل تهديداً للدول الأوروبية، محذراً إستونيا من نشر أسلحة نووية في أراضيها.


وقال بيسكوف لوسائل إعلام روسية: «ستقوم روسيا دائماً بكل ما يلزم لضمان الأمن، لا سيما في مجال الردع النووي»، مهدداً بتصويب أسلحة نووية نحو إستونيا إذا نشرت أسلحة نووية في أراضيها.


تهديد إستونيا


وأضاف: «إذا نشرت إستونيا في أراضيها أسلحة نووية موجهة نحو روسيا فسوف نصوب أسلحتنا النووية نحو أراضي إستونيا، ويجب أن تعلم ذلك».


وكان وزير خارجية أستونيا مارجوس تساكنا قد قال إن بلاده مستعدة، إذا لزم الأمر، لنشر أسلحة نووية على أراضيها من خارج حلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو».


من جهة أخرى، قال وزير الخارجية المجري بيتر سيارتو، اليوم، إن بلاده ستعرقل الحزمة القادمة من عقوبات الاتحاد الأوروبي على روسيا.


وكتب سيارتو، في منشور على منصة «إكس»: «يهدف الاتحاد الأوروبي خلال اجتماع مجلس الشؤون الخارجية، (الإثنين)، إلى اعتماد حزمة العقوبات العشرين، ستعرقل المجر هذه الحزمة»، مضيفاً: «لن نسمح باعتماد قرارات مهمة لكييف حتى ‌تستأنف نقل النفط إلى المجر وسلوفاكيا عبر خط أنابيب دروجبا».


أسباب خلافات أوكرانيا والمجر


ويستعد الاتحاد الأوروبي لفرض حزمة العقوبات العشرين على روسيا، بسبب الحرب في أوكرانيا.


وتسعى العديد من الدول الأعضاء إلى الاتفاق على الحزمة قبل الثلاثاء القادم، الذي تحل فيه الذكرى السنوية الرابعة للغزو الروسي الشامل لأوكرانيا.


وانقطعت شحنات النفط الروسي إلى المجر وسلوفاكيا عبر خط أنابيب «دروجبا» منذ 27 يناير الماضي، عندما قالت كييف إن غارة جوية شنتها روسيا بطائرات مسيّرة استهدفت معدات خط الأنابيب في غرب أوكرانيا، ما أثار خلافاً بين أوكرانيا وجارتيها المجر وسلوفاكيا.. والبلدان عضوان في الاتحاد الأوروبي وحلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو)، لكن ‌قيادتيهما تخالفان التوافق الأوروبي الواسع على دعم أوكرانيا، وقررتا توطيد العلاقات مع موسكو.