The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed today (Sunday) that Russia does not pose a threat to European countries, warning Estonia against deploying nuclear weapons on its territory.



Peskov told Russian media: “Russia will always do whatever is necessary to ensure security, especially in the field of nuclear deterrence,” threatening to target nuclear weapons at Estonia if it deploys nuclear arms on its territory.



Threat to Estonia



He added: “If Estonia deploys nuclear weapons aimed at Russia on its territory, we will target our nuclear weapons at Estonia, and you should know that.”



Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna had stated that his country is prepared, if necessary, to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory from outside NATO.



On another note, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said today that his country will obstruct the upcoming package of European Union sanctions against Russia.



Szijjarto wrote in a post on the platform “X”: “The European Union aims to adopt the twentieth sanctions package during the Foreign Affairs Council meeting on (Monday), Hungary will obstruct this package,” adding: “We will not allow the adoption of important decisions for Kyiv until the oil transport to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline is resumed.”



Reasons for the Disputes between Ukraine and Hungary



The European Union is preparing to impose the twentieth sanctions package on Russia due to the war in Ukraine.



Many member states are seeking to agree on the package before next Tuesday, which marks the fourth anniversary of the comprehensive Russian invasion of Ukraine.



Russian oil shipments to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline have been cut off since January 27, when Kyiv reported that a Russian airstrike using drones targeted pipeline equipment in western Ukraine, causing a dispute between Ukraine and its neighbors Hungary and Slovakia. Both countries are members of the European Union and NATO, but their leaderships diverge from the broad European consensus on supporting Ukraine and have decided to strengthen relations with Moscow.