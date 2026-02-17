وصف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب كوبا بأنها «دولة فاشلة»، ودعاها إلى إبرام اتفاق مع الولايات المتحدة، مستبعداً فكرة القيام بعملية عسكرية لتغيير النظام في هافانا.
وقال ترمب للصحفيين على متن الطائرة الرئاسية «اير فورس وان» أثناء عودته إلى واشنطن، مساء أمس الإثنين: «كوبا الآن دولة فاشلة.. إذ ينقصها المال والشحنات وكل شيء».
وأضاف: «العديد من الأمريكيين الكوبيين سيسرهم عقد اتفاق؛ كي يتمكنوا من السفر ورؤية عائلاتهم»، وفق تعبيره.
وردا على سؤال عما إذا كانت بلاده ستطيح بالحكومة الكوبية كما فعلت في فنزويلا، أجاب ترمب: «لا أعتقد أن ذلك سيكون ضرورياً».
وأكد الرئيس الأمريكي أن نقص الوقود الذي تعاني منه كوبا «يمثل تهديداً إنسانياً»، بحسب ما نقلت عنه وكالة «فرانس برس». و أعلن أن وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو يجري محادثات مع الجانب الكوبي.
وتواجه كوبا نقصاً حاداً في الوقود وانقطاعاً متكرراً للتيار الكهربائي، في ظل تشديد الحصار الأمريكي المفروض على الجزيرة منذ عقود والضغط على بعض الدول الأخرى التي تمد هافانا بالنفط للتوقف عن ذلك.
يذكر أن الولايات المتحدة تفرض حظراً على كوبا منذ ستينيات القرن الماضي، لكن إدارة ترمب شددته في الأشهر القليلة الماضية، وفرضت عقوبات على السفن التي تنقل النفط إلى البلاد، وهدّدت بفرض رسوم جمركية على الموردين.
وتوقفت فنزويلا، التي كانت المورد الرئيسي لهافانا، عن إرسال شحنات نفط في منتصف ديسمبر الماضي.
وأعلنت الحكومة المكسيكية أنها ستوقف الشحنات النفطية كذلك، إثر التهديدات الأمريكية بفرض عقوبات.
U.S. President Donald Trump described Cuba as a "failed state" and called for it to reach an agreement with the United States, ruling out the idea of a military operation to change the regime in Havana.
Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while returning to Washington on Monday evening: "Cuba is now a failed state... it lacks money, shipments, and everything."
He added, "Many Cuban Americans would be pleased to reach an agreement so they can travel and see their families," as he put it.
In response to a question about whether his country would overthrow the Cuban government as it did in Venezuela, Trump replied: "I don't think that will be necessary."
The U.S. President confirmed that the fuel shortage Cuba is experiencing "represents a humanitarian threat," according to what the French news agency AFP reported. He announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is holding talks with the Cuban side.
Cuba is facing a severe fuel shortage and frequent power outages, amid the tightening of the U.S. blockade imposed on the island for decades and pressure on some other countries that supply Havana with oil to stop doing so.
It is worth noting that the United States has imposed a ban on Cuba since the 1960s, but the Trump administration has intensified it in recent months, imposing sanctions on ships transporting oil to the country and threatening to impose tariffs on suppliers.
Venezuela, which was the main supplier to Havana, stopped sending oil shipments in mid-December.
The Mexican government announced that it would also stop oil shipments following U.S. threats of sanctions.