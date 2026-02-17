وصف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب كوبا بأنها «دولة فاشلة»، ودعاها إلى إبرام اتفاق مع الولايات المتحدة، مستبعداً فكرة القيام بعملية عسكرية لتغيير النظام في هافانا.


وقال ترمب للصحفيين على متن الطائرة الرئاسية «اير فورس وان» أثناء عودته إلى واشنطن، مساء أمس الإثنين: «كوبا الآن دولة فاشلة.. إذ ينقصها المال والشحنات وكل شيء».


وأضاف: «العديد من الأمريكيين الكوبيين سيسرهم عقد اتفاق؛ كي يتمكنوا من السفر ورؤية عائلاتهم»، وفق تعبيره.


وردا على سؤال عما إذا كانت بلاده ستطيح بالحكومة الكوبية كما فعلت في فنزويلا، أجاب ترمب: «لا أعتقد أن ذلك سيكون ضرورياً».


وأكد الرئيس الأمريكي أن نقص الوقود الذي تعاني منه كوبا «يمثل تهديداً إنسانياً»، بحسب ما نقلت عنه وكالة «فرانس برس». و أعلن أن وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو يجري محادثات مع الجانب الكوبي.


وتواجه كوبا نقصاً حاداً في الوقود وانقطاعاً متكرراً للتيار الكهربائي، في ظل تشديد الحصار الأمريكي المفروض على الجزيرة منذ عقود والضغط على بعض الدول الأخرى التي تمد هافانا بالنفط للتوقف عن ذلك.


يذكر أن الولايات المتحدة تفرض حظراً على كوبا منذ ستينيات القرن الماضي، لكن إدارة ترمب شددته في الأشهر القليلة الماضية، وفرضت عقوبات على السفن التي تنقل النفط إلى البلاد، وهدّدت بفرض رسوم جمركية على الموردين.


وتوقفت فنزويلا، التي كانت المورد الرئيسي لهافانا، عن إرسال شحنات نفط في منتصف ديسمبر الماضي.


وأعلنت الحكومة المكسيكية أنها ستوقف الشحنات النفطية كذلك، إثر التهديدات الأمريكية بفرض عقوبات.