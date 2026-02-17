U.S. President Donald Trump described Cuba as a "failed state" and called for it to reach an agreement with the United States, ruling out the idea of a military operation to change the regime in Havana.



Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while returning to Washington on Monday evening: "Cuba is now a failed state... it lacks money, shipments, and everything."



He added, "Many Cuban Americans would be pleased to reach an agreement so they can travel and see their families," as he put it.



In response to a question about whether his country would overthrow the Cuban government as it did in Venezuela, Trump replied: "I don't think that will be necessary."



The U.S. President confirmed that the fuel shortage Cuba is experiencing "represents a humanitarian threat," according to what the French news agency AFP reported. He announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is holding talks with the Cuban side.



Cuba is facing a severe fuel shortage and frequent power outages, amid the tightening of the U.S. blockade imposed on the island for decades and pressure on some other countries that supply Havana with oil to stop doing so.



It is worth noting that the United States has imposed a ban on Cuba since the 1960s, but the Trump administration has intensified it in recent months, imposing sanctions on ships transporting oil to the country and threatening to impose tariffs on suppliers.



Venezuela, which was the main supplier to Havana, stopped sending oil shipments in mid-December.



The Mexican government announced that it would also stop oil shipments following U.S. threats of sanctions.