في جولة جديدة من محادثات السلام برعاية الولايات المتحدة، يجتمع مسؤولون من أوكرانيا وروسيا في جنيف يومي الثلاثاء الأربعاء، فيما رجح الكرملين أن تركز على مسألة الأراضي، وهي نقطة الخلاف الرئيسية.


ووصل الوفد الروسي إلى مطار جنيف استعداداً لبدء مفاوضات مخطط لها بين روسيا والولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا. وأفادت وكالة «سبوتنيك» بأن طائرة من طراز «إيل -96» تابعة لوحدة الطيران الخاصة أقلت الوفد الروسي.


وتطالب روسيا أوكرانيا بالتنازل عن المناطق التي لا تزال تسيطر عليها في منطقة دونيتسك الشرقية التي لم تستطع موسكو الاستيلاء عليها، وهو ما ترفضه كييف.


واعتبر المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف للصحفيين، أمس (الإثنين)، أن الهدف هذه المرة هو مناقشة عدد أكبر من القضايا، من بينها القضايا الرئيسية. وتتعلق القضايا الرئيسية بالأراضي وكل ما يتصل بالمطالب التي طرحناها.


وإلى جانب مسألة الأراضي، لا تزال روسيا وأوكرانيا متباعدتين بشأن قضايا مثل أي من الطرفين سيسيطر على محطة زابوريجيا للطاقة النووية والدور المحتمل للقوات الغربية في أوكرانيا بعد الحرب.


ورغم أن الوفد الروسي يرأسه فلاديمير ميدينسكي أحد مساعدي الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين، إلا أن الآمال في تحقيق تقدم كبير في محادثات جنيف لا تزال ضعيفة بعدما اتهم مفاوضون أوكرانيون ميدينسكي في وقت سابق بأنه كان يلقي عليهم محاضرات عن التاريخ باعتبار ذلك ذريعة لغزو روسيا لأوكرانيا.


ويشارك في المحادثات رئيس المخابرات العسكرية الروسية إيجور كوستيوكوف، في حين سيكون كيريل دميترييف مبعوث بوتين الخاص ضمن مجموعة عمل منفصلة معنية بالقضايا الاقتصادية.


وتحتل روسيا حاليا نحو 20 % من الأراضي الأوكرانية، بما في ذلك شبه جزيرة القرم وأجزاء من منطقة دونباس الشرقية التي استولت عليها موسكو قبل غزو عام 2022.


وأعرب زيلينسكي عن أمله أن تكون محادثات جنيف جادة وجوهرية... لكن بصراحة، يبدو أحياناً أن الطرفين يتحدثان عن أمرين مختلفين تماماً.


ويرأس وفد أوكرانيا أمين عام المجلس الوطني للأمن والدفاع رستم عمروف، إلى جانب كيريلو بودانوف رئيس مكتب زيلينسكي.


وقبل مغادرة الوفد الأوكراني إلى جنيف، قال عمروف إن هدف أوكرانيا المتمثل في «سلام مستدام ودائم» لم يتغير.