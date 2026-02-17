In a new round of peace talks sponsored by the United States, officials from Ukraine and Russia are meeting in Geneva on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the Kremlin suggesting that the focus will be on the issue of territory, which is the main point of contention.



The Russian delegation arrived at Geneva Airport in preparation for the planned negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine. The Sputnik news agency reported that a plane of the Il-96 model belonging to the special aviation unit transported the Russian delegation.



Russia is demanding that Ukraine cede the areas it still controls in the eastern Donetsk region, which Moscow has been unable to seize, a demand that Kyiv rejects.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters yesterday (Monday) that the goal this time is to discuss a larger number of issues, including the main issues. The main issues relate to territory and everything connected to the demands we have raised.



Alongside the issue of territory, Russia and Ukraine remain divided on issues such as which side will control the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the potential role of Western forces in Ukraine after the war.



Although the Russian delegation is headed by Vladimir Medinsky, one of President Vladimir Putin's aides, hopes for significant progress in the Geneva talks remain low after Ukrainian negotiators previously accused Medinsky of lecturing them on history as a pretext for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



The talks will also include Russian military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov, while Kirill Dmitriev, Putin's special envoy, will be part of a separate working group focused on economic issues.



Russia currently occupies about 20% of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea and parts of the eastern Donbas region that Moscow seized before the 2022 invasion.



Zelensky expressed hope that the Geneva talks would be serious and substantive... but frankly, it sometimes seems that the two sides are talking about completely different things.



The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, alongside Kyrylo Budanov, head of Zelensky's office.



Before the Ukrainian delegation departed for Geneva, Umerov stated that Ukraine's goal of a "sustainable and lasting peace" has not changed.