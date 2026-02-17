في جولة جديدة من محادثات السلام برعاية الولايات المتحدة، يجتمع مسؤولون من أوكرانيا وروسيا في جنيف يومي الثلاثاء الأربعاء، فيما رجح الكرملين أن تركز على مسألة الأراضي، وهي نقطة الخلاف الرئيسية.
ووصل الوفد الروسي إلى مطار جنيف استعداداً لبدء مفاوضات مخطط لها بين روسيا والولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا. وأفادت وكالة «سبوتنيك» بأن طائرة من طراز «إيل -96» تابعة لوحدة الطيران الخاصة أقلت الوفد الروسي.
وتطالب روسيا أوكرانيا بالتنازل عن المناطق التي لا تزال تسيطر عليها في منطقة دونيتسك الشرقية التي لم تستطع موسكو الاستيلاء عليها، وهو ما ترفضه كييف.
واعتبر المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف للصحفيين، أمس (الإثنين)، أن الهدف هذه المرة هو مناقشة عدد أكبر من القضايا، من بينها القضايا الرئيسية. وتتعلق القضايا الرئيسية بالأراضي وكل ما يتصل بالمطالب التي طرحناها.
وإلى جانب مسألة الأراضي، لا تزال روسيا وأوكرانيا متباعدتين بشأن قضايا مثل أي من الطرفين سيسيطر على محطة زابوريجيا للطاقة النووية والدور المحتمل للقوات الغربية في أوكرانيا بعد الحرب.
ورغم أن الوفد الروسي يرأسه فلاديمير ميدينسكي أحد مساعدي الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين، إلا أن الآمال في تحقيق تقدم كبير في محادثات جنيف لا تزال ضعيفة بعدما اتهم مفاوضون أوكرانيون ميدينسكي في وقت سابق بأنه كان يلقي عليهم محاضرات عن التاريخ باعتبار ذلك ذريعة لغزو روسيا لأوكرانيا.
ويشارك في المحادثات رئيس المخابرات العسكرية الروسية إيجور كوستيوكوف، في حين سيكون كيريل دميترييف مبعوث بوتين الخاص ضمن مجموعة عمل منفصلة معنية بالقضايا الاقتصادية.
وتحتل روسيا حاليا نحو 20 % من الأراضي الأوكرانية، بما في ذلك شبه جزيرة القرم وأجزاء من منطقة دونباس الشرقية التي استولت عليها موسكو قبل غزو عام 2022.
وأعرب زيلينسكي عن أمله أن تكون محادثات جنيف جادة وجوهرية... لكن بصراحة، يبدو أحياناً أن الطرفين يتحدثان عن أمرين مختلفين تماماً.
ويرأس وفد أوكرانيا أمين عام المجلس الوطني للأمن والدفاع رستم عمروف، إلى جانب كيريلو بودانوف رئيس مكتب زيلينسكي.
وقبل مغادرة الوفد الأوكراني إلى جنيف، قال عمروف إن هدف أوكرانيا المتمثل في «سلام مستدام ودائم» لم يتغير.
In a new round of peace talks sponsored by the United States, officials from Ukraine and Russia are meeting in Geneva on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the Kremlin suggesting that the focus will be on the issue of territory, which is the main point of contention.
The Russian delegation arrived at Geneva Airport in preparation for the planned negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine. The Sputnik news agency reported that a plane of the Il-96 model belonging to the special aviation unit transported the Russian delegation.
Russia is demanding that Ukraine cede the areas it still controls in the eastern Donetsk region, which Moscow has been unable to seize, a demand that Kyiv rejects.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters yesterday (Monday) that the goal this time is to discuss a larger number of issues, including the main issues. The main issues relate to territory and everything connected to the demands we have raised.
Alongside the issue of territory, Russia and Ukraine remain divided on issues such as which side will control the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the potential role of Western forces in Ukraine after the war.
Although the Russian delegation is headed by Vladimir Medinsky, one of President Vladimir Putin's aides, hopes for significant progress in the Geneva talks remain low after Ukrainian negotiators previously accused Medinsky of lecturing them on history as a pretext for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The talks will also include Russian military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov, while Kirill Dmitriev, Putin's special envoy, will be part of a separate working group focused on economic issues.
Russia currently occupies about 20% of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea and parts of the eastern Donbas region that Moscow seized before the 2022 invasion.
Zelensky expressed hope that the Geneva talks would be serious and substantive... but frankly, it sometimes seems that the two sides are talking about completely different things.
The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, alongside Kyrylo Budanov, head of Zelensky's office.
Before the Ukrainian delegation departed for Geneva, Umerov stated that Ukraine's goal of a "sustainable and lasting peace" has not changed.