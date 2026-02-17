تدخل مرحلة خلافة جاك لانغ على رئاسة معهد العالم العربي حيّز التنفيذ الفعلي اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مع انعقاد مجلس الإدارة المكوّن من 14 عضواً، بواقع سبعة ممثلين عن الدول العربية الأعضاء في جامعة الدول العربية، وسبعة فرنسيين.

ومن المنتظر أن يُعلن رسمياً قبول استقالة الوزير الفرنسي السابق، على خلفية الجدل الذي أُثير بشأن علاقاته بـجيفري إبستين، تمهيداً لاختيار رئيس جديد يقود المرحلة المقبلة.

ترشيحات طُرحت… وترجيح كفّة

برزت في الأيام الماضية أسماء عدة لخلافة لانغ، من بينها أودري أزولاي وسابرينا أغرستي-روباش، قبل أن تتجه الأنظار نحو اسم آن-كلير لوجوندر.

وفي تغريدة نشرها وزير الخارجية الفرنسي جان-نويل بارو على منصة «إكس»، أعلن أنه اقترح، عبر ممثل وزارته في مجلس الإدارة، تعيين لوجوندر عضواً ممثلاً لفرنسا ورئيسةً لمجلس الإدارة.

خبرة عربية ورؤية استراتيجية

لوجوندر، الدبلوماسية والمستشارة المقرّبة من الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون، تُعد من أكثر المرشحين إلماماً بملفات العالم العربي. فقد شغلت منصب سفيرة فرنسا لدى الكويت، وكانت ناطقة باسم وزارة أوروبا والشؤون الخارجية، وتشغل حالياً منصب مستشارة الرئيس لشؤون شمال أفريقيا والشرق الأوسط، كما تتحدث العربية بطلاقة.

وأكد بارو في بيانه أن لوجوندر «تتمتع بالخبرة والرؤية الاستراتيجية اللازمتين لتولي هذه المسؤوليات الرفيعة»، مشيراً إلى أنها، في حال انتخابها، ستصبح أول امرأة تتولى رئاسة مجلس إدارة المعهد.

تثبيت بلا عقبات؟

ووفق مصادر متطابقة، يُتوقع أن يحظى ترشيحها بإجماع أعضاء المجلس خلال اجتماع الثلاثاء، ما يمهّد لمرحلة جديدة في مسيرة المعهد، عنوانها الدبلوماسية الثقافية بقيادة نسائية للمرة الأولى.