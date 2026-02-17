The transition to Jack Lang's succession as the president of the Arab World Institute officially begins today (Tuesday), with the convening of the board of directors consisting of 14 members, comprising seven representatives from the Arab member states of the Arab League and seven French members.

It is expected that the resignation of the former French minister will be officially accepted, following the controversy surrounding his connections to Jeffrey Epstein, paving the way for the selection of a new president to lead the upcoming phase.

Nominations Proposed… and a Favorable Inclination

In recent days, several names have emerged to succeed Lang, including Audrey Azoulay and Sabrina Agresti-Roubach, before attention turned to the name Anne-Claire Legendre.

In a tweet posted by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on the platform "X," he announced that he had proposed, through his ministry's representative on the board, the appointment of Legendre as a member representing France and as the chair of the board.

Arab Expertise and Strategic Vision

Legendre, a diplomat and close advisor to President Emmanuel Macron, is considered one of the most knowledgeable candidates regarding Arab world issues. She previously served as France's ambassador to Kuwait, was a spokesperson for the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, and currently holds the position of presidential advisor for North Africa and the Middle East, in addition to being fluent in Arabic.

Barrot confirmed in his statement that Legendre "has the experience and strategic vision necessary to assume these high responsibilities," noting that if elected, she would become the first woman to chair the board of the institute.

Unobstructed Confirmation?

According to consistent sources, her nomination is expected to receive unanimous support from the council members during Tuesday's meeting, paving the way for a new phase in the institute's journey, characterized by cultural diplomacy led by a woman for the first time.