في انتهاك جديد للسيادة السورية، توغلت قوة تابعة لجيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الإثنين)، في إحدى قرى ريف القنيطرة جنوب غربي سورية، واعتقلت سوريين.


وأعلنت وكالة الأنباء السورية «سانا»، أن القوة الإسرائيلية اقتحمت قرية غدير البستان، في ريف القنيطرة الجنوبي، وداهمت منزلاً وخربت محتوياته، واعتقلت شابين شقيقين.


وكانت قوات الجيش الإسرائيلي اعتقلت، أمس (الأحد)، 3 شبان من قرية بريقة في ريف القنيطرة الجنوبي، أثناء رعيهم للمواشي في محيط القرية، وأفرجت عنهم في وقت لاحق، فيما اعتقلت شاباً من بلدة جباتا الخشب في ريف القنيطرة الشمالي.


ووثقت مديرية إعلام القنيطرة في تقرير لها، توغلات إسرائيل خلال النصف الأول من يناير الماضي، إذ شملت استهداف 17 منطقة وإقامة 9 حواجز مؤقتة وتنفيذ 15 توغلاً عسكرياً، إلى جانب 8 حالات اعتقال مؤقت.


وتواصل إسرائيل خرق اتفاق فضّ الاشتباك الموقّع عام 1974، من خلال التوغّل في أرياف محافظتيْ القنيطرة ودرعا، والاعتداء على المواطنين، وفي المقابل، تجدد سورية بشكل متواصل مطالبتها بتطبيق قرارات الأمم المتحدة، وإنهاء الاحتلال الإسرائيلي للأراضي السورية، داعية المجتمع الدولي إلى تحمّل مسؤولياته في ردع هذه الممارسات غير المشروعة.


وينص اتفاق 1974 بين إسرائيل وسورية على إنشاء منطقة عازلة، فضلاً عن منطقتين متساويتين من القوات والأسلحة المحدودة للطرفين على جانبي المنطقة، ويدعو إلى إنشاء قوة الأمم المتحدة لمراقبة فض الاشتباك تحت اسم «يوندوف» (UNDOF) بموجب قرار مجلس الأمن رقم 350 (1974).


يذكر أن إسرائيل وسعت وجودها العسكري في جنوب سورية بعد الإطاحة بنظام الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد في ديسمبر 2024، وسيطرت على مواقع إلى الشرق من المنطقة العازلة التي تراقبها الأمم المتحدة، وتفصل هضبة الجولان المحتلة عن الأراضي السورية.