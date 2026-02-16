In a new violation of Syrian sovereignty, a force affiliated with the Israeli occupation army infiltrated a village in the Quneitra countryside in southwestern Syria today (Monday) and arrested Syrians.



The Syrian news agency "SANA" reported that the Israeli force stormed the village of Ghadir al-Bustan in southern Quneitra, raided a house, destroyed its contents, and arrested two young brothers.



Yesterday (Sunday), Israeli army forces arrested three young men from the village of Breqa in southern Quneitra while they were herding livestock around the village, and later released them, while a young man was arrested from the town of Jabata al-Khashab in northern Quneitra.



The Quneitra Media Directorate documented in a report the Israeli incursions during the first half of January, which included targeting 17 areas, establishing 9 temporary checkpoints, and carrying out 15 military incursions, in addition to 8 temporary arrests.



Israel continues to violate the disengagement agreement signed in 1974 by infiltrating the countrysides of Quneitra and Daraa provinces and assaulting citizens. In return, Syria continuously renews its demand for the implementation of United Nations resolutions and the end of the Israeli occupation of Syrian territories, calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities in deterring these illegal practices.



The 1974 agreement between Israel and Syria stipulates the establishment of a buffer zone, as well as two equal areas of limited forces and armaments for both sides on either side of the zone. It calls for the establishment of a United Nations force to monitor the disengagement under the name "UNDOF" (United Nations Disengagement Observer Force) in accordance with Security Council Resolution 350 (1974).



It is worth noting that Israel expanded its military presence in southern Syria after the overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, taking control of positions east of the buffer zone monitored by the United Nations, which separates the occupied Golan Heights from Syrian territories.