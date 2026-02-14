Iran has reaffirmed that the issue of "ballistic missiles" is not open for discussion during negotiations with the United States.



Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, emphasized today (Saturday) that the missile system falls within the framework of red lines and is non-negotiable, according to the Fars news agency. He confirmed that his country will respond with strength, firmness, and proportionality to any adventure targeting it. Shamkhani considered that Israel is incapable of taking any action without direct American support.



Iran has repeatedly stated that negotiations with the American side are limited to the nuclear file, stressing that ballistic missiles or its defensive capabilities cannot be negotiated, as they are sovereign issues.



The U.S. administration has repeatedly hinted at the necessity of discussing the issue of Iranian ballistic missiles and Tehran's support for proxies in the region.



Meanwhile, Israel has called for expanding the potential agreement between Tehran and Washington to include, alongside nuclear issues, (missiles and armed factions), considering that any agreement outside those issues would be ineffective.



However, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed after his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a few days ago that he is currently committed to nuclear negotiations, but he threatened military action if the talks do not yield results, stating: "If there is no agreement, very bad things will happen," as he put it.



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to travel to Geneva next Tuesday to hold a new round of talks with the American delegation led by envoys Steve Mnuchin and Jared Kushner.