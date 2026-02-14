جددت إيران تأكيد أن مسألة «الصواريخ البالستية» غير خاضعة للنقاش خلال المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة.


وشدد أمين مجلس الدفاع الإيراني علي شمخاني، اليوم (السبت)، على أن منظومة الصواريخ تقع ضمن إطار الخطوط الحمراء، وغير قابلة للتفاوض، بحسب ما نقلت عنه وكالة فارس. وأكد أن بلاده سترد بقوة وحزم وبتناسب على أي مغامرة تستهدفها. واعتبر شمخاني أن إسرائيل غير قادرة على اتخاذ أي إجراء دون دعم أمريكي مباشر.


وكانت إيران أعلنت أكثر من مرة أن المفاوضات مع الجانب الأمريكي تقتصر على الملف النووي، وشددت على أنه لا يمكن التفاوض على الصواريخ البالستية أو قدراتها الدفاعية، باعتبار أنها مسائل سيادية.


وألمحت الإدارة الأمريكية مراراً إلى ضرورة بحث مسألة الصواريخ البالستية الإيرانية ودعم طهران للوكلاء في المنطقة.


فيما دعت إسرائيل إلى توسيع الاتفاق المحتمل بين طهران وواشنطن ليشمل إلى جانب النووي (الصواريخ والفصائل المسلحة)، معتبرة أن أي توافق خارج تلك القضايا لن يجدي نفعاً.


إلا أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أكد بعد لقائه رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، قبل أيام قليلة أنه متمسك حالياً بمفاوضات النووي، لكنه هدّد بالخيار العسكري إذا لم تفض المحادثات إلى نتائج، قائلاً: «في حال عدم التوافق ستحصل أمور سيئة جداً»، وفق تعبيره.


ومن المنتظر أن يسافر وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي إلى جنيف الثلاثاء القادم، من أجل عقد جولة جديدة من المحادثات مع الوفد الأمريكي الذي يرأسه المبعوثان ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر.