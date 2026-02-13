In a new Israeli violation of Syrian sovereignty, Israeli occupation forces infiltrated today (Friday) into the village of Ain al-Zawan in the Quneitra countryside and raided one of the houses. The number of infiltrations since the beginning of the month until today has reached 21, according to the German news agency.



Israeli forces also infiltrated yesterday (Thursday) into the village of Saida al-Hanout in the southern Quneitra countryside and set up a checkpoint at its western entrance, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).



On Wednesday, they infiltrated the village of Ofania, while firing flares and two artillery shells towards the vicinity of Tel al-Ahmar Ain al-Nouriya in the northern Quneitra countryside.



The Israeli occupation forces have escalated their military movements within the southern regions, recording a series of ground infiltrations and aerial flights in the Quneitra and Daraa countrysides since the beginning of February.



These movements included repeated ground entries, accompanied by the arrest of civilians and land leveling operations affecting agricultural lands, in addition to setting up temporary military checkpoints within Syrian territory.



Since the fall of the ousted president Bashar al-Assad's regime on December 8, 2024, Israeli violations in the region have continued, with near-daily infiltrations recorded in the Quneitra and Daraa countrysides, accompanied by arrest operations.



Israel has abandoned the 1974 truce and its forces have infiltrated the demilitarized zone for months. They have deployed military forces and equipment in southern Syria, surpassing the buffer zone, including the strategic observation point at Mount Sheikh.



So far, more than 6 rounds of talks held between Syrian and Israeli officials, mediated by the United States, have not resulted in reaching a security agreement aimed at achieving stability in the border area.