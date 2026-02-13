في انتهاك إسرائيلي جديد للسيادة السورية، توغلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الجمعة)، داخل قرية عين الزوان بريف القنيطرة، وداهمت أحد المنازل. وبلغ عدد التوغلات منذ مطلع الشهر وحتى اليوم 21، وفق ما أوردت وكالة الأنباء الألمانية.


وكانت القوات الإسرائيلية توغلت أمس (الخميس)، في قرية صيدا الحانوت، بريف القنيطرة الجنوبي، وأقامت حاجزاً عند مدخلها الغربي بحسب ما أوردت الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء (سانا).


وتوغلت الأربعاء في قرية أوفانيا، فيما أطلقت قنابل مضيئة وقذيفتين مدفعيتين باتجاه محيط تل الأحمر عين النورية، بريف القنيطرة الشمالي.


وصعدت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي من تحركاتها العسكرية داخل المناطق الجنوبية مسجّلة سلسلة توغلات برية وتحليقات جوية في ريفي القنيطرة ودرعا منذ بداية شهر فبراير الجاري.


وشملت هذه التحركات عمليات دخول برية متكررة، ترافقت مع اعتقالات لمدنيين، وأعمال تجريف طالت أراضي زراعية، إضافة إلى نصب حواجز عسكرية مؤقتة داخل الأراضي السورية.


ومنذ سقوط نظام الرئيس المخلوع بشار الأسد في الثامن من ديسمبر 2024، تتواصل الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية في المنطقة، وتُسجَّل توغّلات شبه يومية في ريفي القنيطرة ودرعا، ترافقها عمليات اعتقال.


وتخلت إسرائيل عن هدنة عام 1974، وتوغلت قواتها داخل المنطقة منزوعة السلاح على مدى أشهر. ونشرت قوات ومعدات عسكرية في الجنوب السوري متجاوزة المنطقة العازلة، بما في ذلك نقطة المراقبة الإستراتيجية في جبل الشيخ.


وحتى الآن لم تسفر أكثر من 6 جولات من المحادثات التي جرت بين مسؤولين سوريين وإسرائيليين بوساطة أمريكية، عن التوصل لاتفاق أمني يهدف إلى تحقيق الاستقرار في المنطقة الحدودية.