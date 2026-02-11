في خطوة تهدف إلى تهدئة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الذي تراجع عن تهديداته بضم غرينلاند، أطلق حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو)، اليوم (الأربعاء)، مهمة جديدة لتعزيز الأمن في المنطقة القطبية الشمالية.


وأوضح القائد الأعلى للقوات المتحالفة في أوروبا الجنرال الأمريكي أليكسوس غرينكويتش: أن هذه المهمة التي تحمل «أركتيك سنتري» (حارس القطب الشمالي)، تؤكد التزام الحلف بحماية أعضائه والحفاظ على الاستقرار في إحدى أهم المناطق الإستراتيجية، مبيناً أن النشاط متعدد المجالات سيجمع في مرحلته الأولى الجهود التي ينفذها بالفعل أعضاء الحلف في المنطقة مثل المناورات المرتقبة التي ستجريها النرويج والدنمارك.


بدوره، أعلن وزير الدفاع الدنماركي ترولز لوند بولسن عن تعهد بلاده بتقديم مساهمة كبيرة في «أركتيك سنتري»، قائلاً: «سنقدم مساهمة كبيرة، وعلينا الحفاظ على هذا الزخم لضمان إدراج المنطقة القطبية الشمالية في خطط الحلف الأطلسي وتدريباته طويلة الأمد».


ولفت إلى أن هذا الدعم سيُحدد بالتنسيق مع الحلفاء الآخرين في الناتو.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي قد تعهّد بالسيطرة على الجزيرة القطبية المتمتعة بحكم ذاتي تحت سيادة الدنمارك، موضحاً انه اتفق على إطار عمل مع الأمين العام لحلف شمال الأطلسي مارك روته يضمن نفوذاً أكبر للولايات المتحدة.


فيما ذكر «حلف الأطلسي» أن الزعيمين اتفقا على أنه يتعيّن على الناتو وبشكل جماعي، تحمّل مسؤولية أكبر في الدفاع عن المنطقة بالنظر إلى النشاط العسكري الروسي والاهتمام الصيني المتزايد هناك.


يأتي إطلاق مهمة «أركتيك سنتري» بعدما أطلق الناتو العام الماضي مهمات طارئة في بحر البلطيق وعلى طول خاصرته الشرقية في محاولة للتحصّن في مواجهة موسكو.