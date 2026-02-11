في خطوة تهدف إلى تهدئة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الذي تراجع عن تهديداته بضم غرينلاند، أطلق حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو)، اليوم (الأربعاء)، مهمة جديدة لتعزيز الأمن في المنطقة القطبية الشمالية.
وأوضح القائد الأعلى للقوات المتحالفة في أوروبا الجنرال الأمريكي أليكسوس غرينكويتش: أن هذه المهمة التي تحمل «أركتيك سنتري» (حارس القطب الشمالي)، تؤكد التزام الحلف بحماية أعضائه والحفاظ على الاستقرار في إحدى أهم المناطق الإستراتيجية، مبيناً أن النشاط متعدد المجالات سيجمع في مرحلته الأولى الجهود التي ينفذها بالفعل أعضاء الحلف في المنطقة مثل المناورات المرتقبة التي ستجريها النرويج والدنمارك.
بدوره، أعلن وزير الدفاع الدنماركي ترولز لوند بولسن عن تعهد بلاده بتقديم مساهمة كبيرة في «أركتيك سنتري»، قائلاً: «سنقدم مساهمة كبيرة، وعلينا الحفاظ على هذا الزخم لضمان إدراج المنطقة القطبية الشمالية في خطط الحلف الأطلسي وتدريباته طويلة الأمد».
ولفت إلى أن هذا الدعم سيُحدد بالتنسيق مع الحلفاء الآخرين في الناتو.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي قد تعهّد بالسيطرة على الجزيرة القطبية المتمتعة بحكم ذاتي تحت سيادة الدنمارك، موضحاً انه اتفق على إطار عمل مع الأمين العام لحلف شمال الأطلسي مارك روته يضمن نفوذاً أكبر للولايات المتحدة.
فيما ذكر «حلف الأطلسي» أن الزعيمين اتفقا على أنه يتعيّن على الناتو وبشكل جماعي، تحمّل مسؤولية أكبر في الدفاع عن المنطقة بالنظر إلى النشاط العسكري الروسي والاهتمام الصيني المتزايد هناك.
يأتي إطلاق مهمة «أركتيك سنتري» بعدما أطلق الناتو العام الماضي مهمات طارئة في بحر البلطيق وعلى طول خاصرته الشرقية في محاولة للتحصّن في مواجهة موسكو.
In a move aimed at calming U.S. President Donald Trump, who has backed away from his threats to annex Greenland, NATO launched a new mission today (Wednesday) to enhance security in the Arctic region.
The Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, U.S. General Alexus Greenkwich, explained that this mission, named "Arctic Sentry," reaffirms the alliance's commitment to protecting its members and maintaining stability in one of the most strategically important areas, noting that the multi-domain activity will initially bring together efforts already being undertaken by alliance members in the region, such as the upcoming maneuvers to be conducted by Norway and Denmark.
For his part, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced his country's commitment to making a significant contribution to "Arctic Sentry," stating: "We will make a significant contribution, and we must maintain this momentum to ensure that the Arctic region is included in NATO's long-term plans and exercises."
He pointed out that this support will be determined in coordination with other NATO allies.
President Trump had pledged to take control of the self-governing Arctic island under Danish sovereignty, explaining that he had agreed on a framework with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that ensures greater U.S. influence.
NATO mentioned that the two leaders agreed that the alliance must collectively take on greater responsibility for defending the region in light of Russian military activity and increasing Chinese interest there.
The launch of the "Arctic Sentry" mission comes after NATO initiated emergency missions last year in the Baltic Sea and along its eastern flank in an attempt to fortify against Moscow.