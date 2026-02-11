يتوجه الناخبون في بنغلاديش إلى مراكز الاقتراع، غداً (الخميس)، للتصويت في أول انتخابات عامة تشهدها البلاد منذ الانتفاضة الطلابية عام 2024، التي أطاحت برئيسة الوزراء السابقة الشيخة حسينة واجد، وأجبرتها على العيش في منفاها الاختياري بالهند، ويقاطع حزبها المحظور الانتخابات، بينما تتنافس فيها أحزاب وتحالفات جديدة.


الحزب الأوفر حظاً


وتشهد انتخابات البرلمان الجديد مشاركة أكثر من 127 مليون ناخب له حق التصويت بينهم نحو 5 ملايين ناخب يدلون بأصواتهم للمرة الأولى في بلد يبلغ عدد سكانه نحو 170 مليون نسمة.


ويتنافس 1981مرشحا في أنحاء البلاد على مقاعد البرلمان الوطني وعددها 350 مقعدا يُنتخَب 300 منهم مباشرة من دوائر فردية، وتخصّص المقاعد الـ50 الباقية للنساء، وتجرى الانتخابات وفق نظام الأغلبية البسيطة وتبلغ مدة البرلمان 5 سنوات.


ومع حظر «رابطة عوامي»، برز «الحزب الوطني البنغالي» الذي يتزعمه طارق رحمان، نجل رئيسة وزراء بنغلاديش الراحلة خالدة ضياء، فأصبح أوفر الأحزاب حظًّا.


وعاد رحمان إلى بنغلاديش في ديسمبر الماضي بعد 17 عاما من منفى اختياري، متعهدا بإعادة بناء المؤسسات الديمقراطية، واستعادة سيادة القانون، وإنعاش الاقتصاد.


تحالف واسع من 11 حزباً


وينافس الحزبَ الوطني البنغالي تحالفٌ واسع من 11 حزبا تقوده «الجماعة الإسلامية البنغالية» التي تسعى إلى توسيع نفوذها في السياسة الوطنية.


وكانت الجماعة الإسلامية محظورة في عهد حسينة، لكنها حققت مكاسب منذ الإطاحة بها. ويضم التحالف أيضا «حزب المواطن الوطني» المشكّل حديثا، الذي أسسه قادة انتفاضة 2024.


وتتضمن هذه الجولة الانتخابية تغييرا إجرائيا مهما، إذ سيتمكن المواطنون البنغاليون المقيمون في الخارج من المشاركة لأول مرة عبر نظام التصويت البريدي، في خطوة تهدف إلى توسيع المشاركة الانتخابية لتشمل الجالية الكبيرة في المهجر.


وتتضمن استفتاء على إصلاحات سياسية تشمل تحديد عدد ولايات رئيس الوزراء، وتعزيز ضوابط السلطة التنفيذية، وضمانات أخرى تمنع تركّز السلطة في البرلمان.


انتخابات تحت الرقابة الخارجية


ومن المنتظر أن تحدد ما إذا كانت العملية الانتخابية ستُفضي إلى إصلاح مؤسسي حقيقي أم ستواصل دعم الهياكل القائمة شكل الاستقرار الداخلي في بنغلاديش، التي شهدت فترات من الحكم العسكري منذ استقلالها عن باكستان عام 1971.


وتشرف على عملية الانتخابات إدارةٌ مؤقتة يقودها الحائز على جائزة نوبل للسلام محمد يونس، وقد تعهّدت بإجراء انتخابات حرّة ونزيهة وسلمية.


وللمساعدة في ضمان ذلك، سيشارك نحو 500 مراقب أجنبي، من بينهم مراقبون من الاتحاد الأوروبي ومجموعة الكومنولث التي تنتمي إليها بنغلاديش.