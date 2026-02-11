أعلن الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان، إن بلاده ستتعاون مع السعودية ومصر والأردن فيما يتعلق بالملف السوري.


وشدد في كلمة متلفزة، اليوم (الأربعاء)، على أهمية تنفيذ اتفاقيتي 10 مارس و18 يناير، بين الحكومة السورية وقوات سورية الديمقراطية (قسد).


وأضاف أردوغان، أنه سيزور الإمارات وإثيوبيا، يومي الإثنين والثلاثاء القادمين.


وأكد أن موقف تركيا تجاه سورية واضح وصريح، وأن أكبر أمانيها هو تحقيق السلام والاستقرار الذي تفتقد لهما سورية منذ 14 عاماً، لافتاً إلى أن السعودية والأردن ومصر يشاركوننا الرؤية نفسها. وأعلن أنه تم تحديد خارطة طريق السلام الدائم في سورية، ويجب عدم إغفال أن العنف يولد عنفاً أكبر.


وأوضح أن تركيا لا تسعى لنفوذ بالمنطقة، لا نسعى خلف السيطرة وليس لدينا أي رغبة في تشكيل الدول الأخرى، بل نريد الأخوّة والسلام.


وأفاد الرئيس التركي بأن زيارته للمملكة العربية السعودية ومصر، شهدت مناقشة قضايا ذات أهمية للبلدان الثلاثة والمنطقة، فضلاً عن دعم ملف الطاقة في تركيا، لافتاً إلى اتفاق في وجهات النظر مع القاهرة والرياض وعمان تجاه دمشق.


وقال: «تشاورنا بشكل شامل حول القضايا القائمة وعلى رأسها فلسطين وسورية والسودان بجانب تناول العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين بجميع جوانبها. عدنا من الزيارتين بنحو 12 اتفاقاً قمنا بتوقيعه في مجالات مختلفة بدءاً من الطاقة وصولاً إلى الدفاع».


ونوه أردوغان بالأهمية الاستراتيجية للاتفاق المبرم مع المملكة السعودية في مجال الطاقة المتجددة. وذكر أنه بموجب هذا الاتفاق ستنشئ الشركات السعودية محطات طاقة شمسية وطاقة رياح بقدرة استيعابية تقدر بنحو 5,000 ميغاوات داخل تركيا


وأوضح أنه خلال المرحلة الأولى، سيتم إنشاء محطتين طاقة شمسية بقدرة 1,000 ميغاوات في كل من كارامان وسيفاس. سيتم إنشاء محطات طاقة شمسية في تركيا بموجب هذا الاتفاق ستوفر الكهرباء لنحو 2.1 مليون أسرة.


ووقعت الحكومة السورية و«قسد» في 18 يناير 2026، اتفاقاً يقضي بوقف إطلاق النار ودمج عناصر ومؤسسات «قسد» ضمن الدولة السورية، في وقت بدأت فيه أمريكا نقل آلاف المعتقلين من سجون «قسد» في سورية إلى العراق، بعد تقدم القوات الحكومية في شمال وشمال شرقي البلاد.