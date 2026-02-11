Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that his country will cooperate with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan regarding the Syrian file.



He emphasized in a televised speech today (Wednesday) the importance of implementing the agreements of March 10 and January 18 between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).



Erdoğan added that he will visit the UAE and Ethiopia on the upcoming Monday and Tuesday.



He confirmed that Turkey's position on Syria is clear and explicit, and that its greatest wish is to achieve the peace and stability that Syria has been lacking for 14 years, noting that Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt share the same vision with us. He announced that a roadmap for lasting peace in Syria has been established, and it should not be overlooked that violence breeds greater violence.



He clarified that Turkey does not seek influence in the region, does not pursue control, and has no desire to shape other countries; rather, we want brotherhood and peace.



The Turkish president stated that his visits to Saudi Arabia and Egypt involved discussions on issues of importance to the three countries and the region, as well as support for the energy file in Turkey, pointing out an agreement in viewpoints with Cairo, Riyadh, and Amman regarding Damascus.



He said: “We consulted comprehensively on the existing issues, primarily Palestine, Syria, and Sudan, in addition to discussing the bilateral relations between the two countries in all their aspects. We returned from the two visits with about 12 agreements that we signed in various fields, ranging from energy to defense.”



Erdoğan highlighted the strategic importance of the agreement concluded with Saudi Arabia in the field of renewable energy. He mentioned that under this agreement, Saudi companies will establish solar and wind power plants with a capacity of approximately 5,000 megawatts within Turkey.



He explained that during the first phase, two solar power plants with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts each will be established in Karaman and Sivas. Solar power plants will be established in Turkey under this agreement, which will provide electricity for about 2.1 million households.



The Syrian government and the SDF signed an agreement on January 18, 2026, stipulating a ceasefire and the integration of SDF elements and institutions within the Syrian state, at a time when the U.S. began transferring thousands of detainees from SDF prisons in Syria to Iraq, following the advance of government forces in the north and northeast of the country.