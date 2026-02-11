قال وكيل وزارة الخارجية العراقية محمد حسين بحر العلوم، إن تصريحات وزير خارجية تركيا هاكان فيدان تمثل إساءة إلى العلاقات الودية بين العراق وتركيا وتُعد تدخلاً في الشأن الداخلي العراقي وتجاوزاً للأعراف الدبلوماسية.
وأعلنت الخارجية العراقية في بيان، اليوم الأربعاء، أن وكيل الوزارة للعلاقات الثنائية محمد حسين بحر العلوم ، استدعى أمس الثلاثاء السفير التركي لدى بغداد أنيل بورا إينان على خلفية تصريحات لوزير الخارجية التركي على قناة CNN التركية، وأبلغه استياء العراق من التصريحات المتداولة في وسائل الإعلام وأنها تمثل إساءة إلى العلاقات الودية بين العراق وتركيا.
وأضاف بحر العلوم أن «العراق دولة مؤسسات ذات نظام سياسي ديمقراطي دستوري، ولا يمكن مقارنته بدول أخرى لها أنظمة سياسية مختلفة».
ولفت إلى أن «ملف سنجار وسائر المناطق العراقية هو شأن وطني خالص، ويجري التعامل معه وفق الأولويات والآليات الوطنية ونرفض أي تدخل خارجي لفرض حلول أو لاستخدام هذا الملف للتأثير سياسياً أو عسكرياً».
وكان وزير الخارجية التركي، قال إن للملف الكردي في سورية بعداً عراقياً، وبعد الانتهاء من الملف السوري، سيكون هناك الجانب العراقي، معرباً عن أمله أن يستخلص العراق الدروس مما حدث في سورية، ويتخذ قرارات أكثر حكمة تسهّل مرحلة الانتقال هناك، وفقا لما نقلته وكالة الأناضول.
من جانبه، أوضح السفير التركي أن تصريحات وزير الخارجية فُهمت على نحو غير دقيق نتيجة ترجمة غير صحيحة وأن حديثه كان يتعلق بعناصر حزب العمال الكردستاني «بي كيه كيه» المتواجدين في العراق، ولا علاقة له بالشأن العراقي الداخلي أو بالمواطنين العراقيين.
وأكد أن سياسة بلاده تجاه العراق ثابتة، وتحترم سيادته، ولا تتدخل في شؤونه الداخلية. وشدد على حرص حكومة بلاده على متانة العلاقات بين البلدين وأنه سينقل موقف العراق وتحفظاته، مؤكدا أهمية الحفاظ على العلاقات الثنائية بما يخدم مصالح الشعبين الجارين.
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry's Undersecretary, Mohammed Hussein Bahr al-Uloom, stated that the remarks made by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan represent an insult to the friendly relations between Iraq and Turkey and constitute an interference in Iraqi internal affairs, as well as a violation of diplomatic norms.
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced in a statement today, Wednesday, that the Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations, Mohammed Hussein Bahr al-Uloom, summoned the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad, Anil Bora Inan, on Tuesday in response to remarks made by the Turkish Foreign Minister on Turkish CNN. He informed him of Iraq's displeasure with the statements circulating in the media and that they represent an insult to the friendly relations between Iraq and Turkey.
Bahr al-Uloom added that "Iraq is a state of institutions with a constitutional democratic political system, and it cannot be compared to other countries with different political systems."
He pointed out that "the Sinjar file and other Iraqi areas are purely national issues, and they are dealt with according to national priorities and mechanisms, and we reject any external interference to impose solutions or to use this file for political or military influence."
The Turkish Foreign Minister had stated that the Kurdish file in Syria has an Iraqi dimension, and after resolving the Syrian file, the Iraqi aspect will be addressed, expressing hope that Iraq will learn lessons from what happened in Syria and make wiser decisions that facilitate the transition there, according to what was reported by Anadolu Agency.
For his part, the Turkish ambassador clarified that the Foreign Minister's statements were misunderstood due to incorrect translation and that his remarks were related to members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) present in Iraq, and had no relation to Iraqi internal affairs or Iraqi citizens.
He confirmed that his country's policy towards Iraq is consistent, respects its sovereignty, and does not interfere in its internal affairs. He emphasized his government's commitment to strengthening the relations between the two countries and that he would convey Iraq's position and reservations, stressing the importance of maintaining bilateral relations that serve the interests of the two neighboring peoples.