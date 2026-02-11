The Iraqi Foreign Ministry's Undersecretary, Mohammed Hussein Bahr al-Uloom, stated that the remarks made by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan represent an insult to the friendly relations between Iraq and Turkey and constitute an interference in Iraqi internal affairs, as well as a violation of diplomatic norms.



The Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced in a statement today, Wednesday, that the Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations, Mohammed Hussein Bahr al-Uloom, summoned the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad, Anil Bora Inan, on Tuesday in response to remarks made by the Turkish Foreign Minister on Turkish CNN. He informed him of Iraq's displeasure with the statements circulating in the media and that they represent an insult to the friendly relations between Iraq and Turkey.



Bahr al-Uloom added that "Iraq is a state of institutions with a constitutional democratic political system, and it cannot be compared to other countries with different political systems."



He pointed out that "the Sinjar file and other Iraqi areas are purely national issues, and they are dealt with according to national priorities and mechanisms, and we reject any external interference to impose solutions or to use this file for political or military influence."



The Turkish Foreign Minister had stated that the Kurdish file in Syria has an Iraqi dimension, and after resolving the Syrian file, the Iraqi aspect will be addressed, expressing hope that Iraq will learn lessons from what happened in Syria and make wiser decisions that facilitate the transition there, according to what was reported by Anadolu Agency.



For his part, the Turkish ambassador clarified that the Foreign Minister's statements were misunderstood due to incorrect translation and that his remarks were related to members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) present in Iraq, and had no relation to Iraqi internal affairs or Iraqi citizens.



He confirmed that his country's policy towards Iraq is consistent, respects its sovereignty, and does not interfere in its internal affairs. He emphasized his government's commitment to strengthening the relations between the two countries and that he would convey Iraq's position and reservations, stressing the importance of maintaining bilateral relations that serve the interests of the two neighboring peoples.