قال وكيل وزارة الخارجية العراقية محمد حسين بحر العلوم، إن تصريحات وزير خارجية تركيا هاكان فيدان تمثل إساءة إلى العلاقات الودية بين العراق وتركيا وتُعد تدخلاً في الشأن الداخلي العراقي وتجاوزاً للأعراف الدبلوماسية.


وأعلنت الخارجية العراقية في بيان، اليوم الأربعاء، أن وكيل الوزارة للعلاقات الثنائية محمد حسين بحر العلوم ، استدعى أمس الثلاثاء السفير التركي لدى بغداد أنيل بورا إينان على خلفية تصريحات لوزير الخارجية التركي على قناة CNN التركية، وأبلغه استياء العراق من التصريحات المتداولة في وسائل الإعلام وأنها تمثل إساءة إلى العلاقات الودية بين العراق وتركيا.


وأضاف بحر العلوم أن «العراق دولة مؤسسات ذات نظام سياسي ديمقراطي دستوري، ولا يمكن مقارنته بدول أخرى لها أنظمة سياسية مختلفة».


ولفت إلى أن «ملف سنجار وسائر المناطق العراقية هو شأن وطني خالص، ويجري التعامل معه وفق الأولويات والآليات الوطنية ونرفض أي تدخل خارجي لفرض حلول أو لاستخدام هذا الملف للتأثير سياسياً أو عسكرياً».


وكان وزير الخارجية التركي، قال إن للملف الكردي في سورية بعداً عراقياً، وبعد الانتهاء من الملف السوري، سيكون هناك الجانب العراقي، معرباً عن أمله أن يستخلص العراق الدروس مما حدث في سورية، ويتخذ قرارات أكثر حكمة تسهّل مرحلة الانتقال هناك، وفقا لما نقلته وكالة الأناضول.


من جانبه، أوضح السفير التركي أن تصريحات وزير الخارجية فُهمت على نحو غير دقيق نتيجة ترجمة غير صحيحة وأن حديثه كان يتعلق بعناصر حزب العمال الكردستاني «بي كيه كيه» المتواجدين في العراق، ولا علاقة له بالشأن العراقي الداخلي أو بالمواطنين العراقيين.


وأكد أن سياسة بلاده تجاه العراق ثابتة، وتحترم سيادته، ولا تتدخل في شؤونه الداخلية. وشدد على حرص حكومة بلاده على متانة العلاقات بين البلدين وأنه سينقل موقف العراق وتحفظاته، مؤكدا أهمية الحفاظ على العلاقات الثنائية بما يخدم مصالح الشعبين الجارين.