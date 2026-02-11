Similar to the United States, the European right is moving towards establishing police units to deport migrants. The website "Politico" revealed that calls from far-right parties in Germany, Belgium, and France to create such units, similar to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, have sparked widespread debate in Europe amid a rise in hardline rhetoric against immigration.



Criticism from Political Opponents



The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is responsible for enforcing federal laws related to border control, customs, trade, and immigration, but it has been a subject of controversy after the deaths of two Americans at the hands of its agents in recent weeks, amid President Donald Trump's administration's campaign to intensify the deportation of undocumented migrants.



Despite the ongoing debate, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in Bavaria and the far-right Flemish Interest party in Belgium have proposed forming police units similar to the American agency, a move that has sparked a wave of criticism from their political opponents.



A Package of Measures to Curb Immigration



The AfD branch in Bavaria announced that it would present plans in the regional parliament to create a police unit dedicated to deporting migrants who have entered the country illegally, as part of a package of measures to curb irregular immigration, according to an internal party document reported by German media.



The leader of the far-right party's parliamentary group in Bavaria, Katrin Ebner-Steiner, called for the establishment of a unit for asylum, investigation, and deportation within the Bavarian police. However, the Bavarian Police Union confirmed that there is no legal basis for creating a specialized deportation unit.



In Belgium, the Flemish Interest party intends to present a similar proposal in the coming days. Although MP Francesca Van Billigheim rejected the comparison with the U.S. immigration agency, asserting that the Belgian unit would remain part of the existing police and would not be an independent federal agency, the details of the plan suggest otherwise: "Specialized officers in every police area, complete units in major cities and border regions, and personnel actively pursuing undocumented migrants."



Van Billigheim told "Politico": "Instead of merely recording undocumented migrants when they are caught by chance, the unit will actively seek out individuals without legal status." She added: "We will not allow our national proposals to be dictated by the international context."



Confronting the Rise of the Right



Far-right politician Eric Zemmour, founder of the Reconquête party, did not rule out the idea when asked in a television interview whether France needs a police force similar to the U.S. immigration agency. He told BFMTV: "It will need to be adapted to France and its institutions, but we will have to be firm."



German Member of the European Parliament Damian Bozlagar from the Greens party confirmed that those promoting such ideas have stepped outside the democratic spectrum and cannot be accepted.



For its part, the European Union has tightened its immigration policies to confront the rise of far-right parties. Last month, the European Commission presented a five-year migration strategy in which it emphasized a "robust migration diplomacy" to pressure other countries to help prevent undocumented migrants from entering Europe and to repatriate their citizens who do not have the right to stay.