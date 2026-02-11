على غرار الولايات المتحدة، يتجه اليمين الأوروبي إلى إنشاء وحدات شرطية لترحيل المهاجرين. وكشف موقع «بوليتيكو»، أن دعوات أحزاب يمينية متطرفة في ألمانيا وبلجيكا وفرنسا، لإنشاء مثل هذه الوحدات أسوة بإدارة الهجرة والجمارك الأمريكية، فجّرت جدلاً واسعاً في أوروبا، في ظل تصاعد الخطاب المتشدد ضد الهجرة.


انتقادات الخصوم السياسيين


وتعتبر إدارة الهجرة والجمارك الأمريكية المسؤولة عن تنفيذ القوانين الفيدرالية المتعلقة بمراقبة الحدود والجمارك والتجارة والهجرة، لكنها كانت محلّ جدل بعد مصرع أمريكيين اثنين على يد عناصرها خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة، في ظلّ حملة إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب لتكثيف ترحيل المهاجرين غير النظاميين.


ورغم الجدل الدائر، فإن حزب البديل من أجل ألمانيا AfD اليميني المتطرف، في بافاريا، وحزب «فلامس بيلانج» البلجيكي اليميني المتطرف، اقترحا تكوين وحدات شرطية مشابهة للهيئة الأمريكية، في خطوة أثارت موجة انتقادات من خصومهم السياسيين.


حزمة إجراءات للحد من الهجرة


وكان فرع حزب البديل في بافاريا، أعلن أنه سيطرح خططاً في البرلمان الإقليمي لإنشاء وحدة شرطية تُعنى بترحيل المهاجرين الذين دخلوا البلاد بشكل غير قانوني، ضمن حزمة إجراءات للحد من الهجرة غير النظامية، بحسب وثيقة داخلية للحزب نقلتها وسائل إعلام ألمانية.


وطالبت زعيمة الكتلة البرلمانية للحزب اليميني المتطرف في بافاريا، كاترين إبنر شتاينر، بإنشاء وحدة للجوء والتحقيق والترحيل داخل شرطة بافاريا. لكن اتحاد شرطة بافاريا أكد أنه لا يوجد أساس قانوني لإنشاء وحدة متخصصة بالترحيل.


وفي بلجيكا، يعتزم حزب «فلامس بيلانج» تقديم مقترح مشابه خلال الأيام المقبلة. ورغم أن النائبة فرانشيسكا فان بيلجهيم، رفضت المقارنة مع وكالة الهجرة الأمريكية، مؤكدة أن الوحدة البلجيكية ستظل جزءاً من الشرطة القائمة ولن تكون وكالة فيدرالية مستقلة، فإن تفاصيل الخطة تشير إلى غير ذلك: «ضباط متخصصون في كل منطقة شرطية، ووحدات كاملة في المدن الكبرى والمناطق الحدودية، وعناصر يطاردون المهاجرين غير النظاميين بشكل نشط».


وقالت فان بيلجهيم لـ«بوليتيكو»: «بدلاً من الاكتفاء بتسجيل المهاجرين غير القانونيين عند ضبطهم صدفة، ستبحث الوحدة بنشاط عن الأشخاص الذين لا يملكون وضعاً قانونياً». وأضافت: «لا نسمح بأن تُملَى مقترحاتنا الوطنية من السياق الدولي».


مواجهة صعود اليمين


ولم يستبعد السياسي اليميني المتطرف إريك زمور، مؤسس حزب Reconquête، الفكرة عندما سُئل في مقابلة تلفزيونية عمّا إذا كانت فرنسا بحاجة إلى جهاز شرطة شبيه بوكالة الهجرة الأمريكية. وقال لقناة BFMTV: سيحتاج الأمر إلى تكييفه مع فرنسا ومؤسساتها، لكن سيتعيّن علينا أن نكون حازمين.


وأكد عضو البرلمان الأوروبي الألماني داميان بوزيلاجر، من حزب الخضر، أن من يروّجون لمثل هذه الأفكار خرجوا عن الطيف الديمقراطي ولا يمكن قبولهم.


من جانبه، شدّد الاتحاد الأوروبي سياساته المتعلقة بالهجرة لمواجهة صعود أحزاب اليمين المتطرف. وقدّمت المفوضية الأوروبية الشهر الماضي استراتيجية هجرة تمتد لخمس سنوات، أكدت فيها «دبلوماسية هجرة حازمة» للضغط على دول أخرى من أجل المساعدة في منع المهاجرين غير النظاميين من دخول أوروبا، واستعادة مواطنيها الذين لا يحق لهم البقاء.