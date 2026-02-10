أعلنت القيادة الجنوبية للجيش الأمريكي تنفيذ غارة جوية، (الإثنين)، أسفرت عن مقتل شخصين يُشتبه بتورطهما في تهريب المخدرات، وذلك أثناء وجودهما على متن زورق في شرق المحيط الهادئ.
ووفق بيان القيادة، المسؤولة عن العمليات العسكرية في أمريكا اللاتينية ومنطقة البحر الكاريبي، تُعد هذه الضربة الأحدث ضمن سلسلة عمليات وُصفت من قبل خبراء قانونيين بأنها عمليات قتل خارج نطاق القضاء ينفذها البنتاغون. وأوضح البيان أن الغارة نُفذت بتوجيه مباشر من قائد الوحدة القتالية الجديد في فلوريدا، الجنرال فرانسيس إل. دونوفان، الذي أدى اليمين الدستورية خلال مراسم أُقيمت في وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية الأسبوع الماضي.
وتولى دونوفان منصبه خلفًا للأميرال ألفين هولسي، قائد البحرية الأمريكية السابق، والذي اختار التقاعد على خلفية خلافات حادة تتعلق بسياسات الغارات البحرية.
وأشار البنتاغون إلى أن الإعلان عن العملية نُشر مرفقًا بمقطع مصور للهجوم، موضحًا أن الزورق المستهدف كان يعبر مسارات معروفة لتهريب المخدرات في شرق المحيط الهادئ. وأضاف أن خفر السواحل الأمريكي استُدعي للبحث عن ناجٍ محتمل من الهجوم.
وبحسب بيانات وزارة الدفاع، رفعت هذه العملية عدد القتلى إلى 130 شخصًا على الأقل، سقطوا خلال 38 غارة جوية نُفذت في إطار ما تصفه واشنطن بجهود مكافحة التهريب والجريمة المنظمة.
وتزامنت الغارة مع تصعيد أمريكي لافت، إذ صعدت القوات الأمريكية أخيرا على متن ناقلة نفط خاضعة للعقوبات في المحيط الهندي، بعد تعقبها منذ مغادرتها البحر الكاريبي، ضمن إجراءات فرض حصار نفطي مشدد على فنزويلا، وفق تصريحات لوزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث.
وأكد هيغسيث عزم بلاده الاستيلاء على جميع السفن المشمولة بالعقوبات، قائلًا أمام عمال أحواض بناء السفن في ولاية مين: «التوجيه الوحيد الذي أعطيته لقادة جيشي هو ألا يفلت أي منها».
The Southern Command of the U.S. military announced an airstrike on Monday that resulted in the deaths of two individuals suspected of involvement in drug trafficking while they were aboard a boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean.
According to a statement from the command, which is responsible for military operations in Latin America and the Caribbean, this strike is the latest in a series of operations described by legal experts as extrajudicial killings carried out by the Pentagon. The statement clarified that the airstrike was conducted under the direct orders of the new combat unit commander in Florida, General Francis L. Donovan, who was sworn in during a ceremony held at the U.S. Department of Defense last week.
Donovan succeeded Admiral Alvin Holsey, the former commander of the U.S. Navy, who chose to retire amid sharp disagreements over maritime strike policies.
The Pentagon noted that the announcement of the operation was accompanied by a video clip of the attack, explaining that the targeted boat was traversing known drug trafficking routes in the eastern Pacific. It added that the U.S. Coast Guard was called in to search for a potential survivor of the attack.
According to data from the Department of Defense, this operation raised the death toll to at least 130 individuals who have fallen during 38 airstrikes conducted as part of what Washington describes as efforts to combat smuggling and organized crime.
The airstrike coincided with a notable escalation by the U.S., as American forces recently boarded a sanctioned oil tanker in the Indian Ocean after tracking it since its departure from the Caribbean, as part of measures to impose a tightened oil blockade on Venezuela, according to statements from U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.
Hegseth confirmed his country's determination to seize all sanctioned vessels, stating before shipyard workers in Maine: "The only directive I have given to my military leaders is that none of them should escape."