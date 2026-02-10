أعلنت القيادة الجنوبية للجيش الأمريكي تنفيذ غارة جوية، (الإثنين)، أسفرت عن مقتل شخصين يُشتبه بتورطهما في تهريب المخدرات، وذلك أثناء وجودهما على متن زورق في شرق المحيط الهادئ.

ووفق بيان القيادة، المسؤولة عن العمليات العسكرية في أمريكا اللاتينية ومنطقة البحر الكاريبي، تُعد هذه الضربة الأحدث ضمن سلسلة عمليات وُصفت من قبل خبراء قانونيين بأنها عمليات قتل خارج نطاق القضاء ينفذها البنتاغون. وأوضح البيان أن الغارة نُفذت بتوجيه مباشر من قائد الوحدة القتالية الجديد في فلوريدا، الجنرال فرانسيس إل. دونوفان، الذي أدى اليمين الدستورية خلال مراسم أُقيمت في وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية الأسبوع الماضي.

وتولى دونوفان منصبه خلفًا للأميرال ألفين هولسي، قائد البحرية الأمريكية السابق، والذي اختار التقاعد على خلفية خلافات حادة تتعلق بسياسات الغارات البحرية.

وأشار البنتاغون إلى أن الإعلان عن العملية نُشر مرفقًا بمقطع مصور للهجوم، موضحًا أن الزورق المستهدف كان يعبر مسارات معروفة لتهريب المخدرات في شرق المحيط الهادئ. وأضاف أن خفر السواحل الأمريكي استُدعي للبحث عن ناجٍ محتمل من الهجوم.

وبحسب بيانات وزارة الدفاع، رفعت هذه العملية عدد القتلى إلى 130 شخصًا على الأقل، سقطوا خلال 38 غارة جوية نُفذت في إطار ما تصفه واشنطن بجهود مكافحة التهريب والجريمة المنظمة.

وتزامنت الغارة مع تصعيد أمريكي لافت، إذ صعدت القوات الأمريكية أخيرا على متن ناقلة نفط خاضعة للعقوبات في المحيط الهندي، بعد تعقبها منذ مغادرتها البحر الكاريبي، ضمن إجراءات فرض حصار نفطي مشدد على فنزويلا، وفق تصريحات لوزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث.

وأكد هيغسيث عزم بلاده الاستيلاء على جميع السفن المشمولة بالعقوبات، قائلًا أمام عمال أحواض بناء السفن في ولاية مين: «التوجيه الوحيد الذي أعطيته لقادة جيشي هو ألا يفلت أي منها».