The Southern Command of the U.S. military announced an airstrike on Monday that resulted in the deaths of two individuals suspected of involvement in drug trafficking while they were aboard a boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

According to a statement from the command, which is responsible for military operations in Latin America and the Caribbean, this strike is the latest in a series of operations described by legal experts as extrajudicial killings carried out by the Pentagon. The statement clarified that the airstrike was conducted under the direct orders of the new combat unit commander in Florida, General Francis L. Donovan, who was sworn in during a ceremony held at the U.S. Department of Defense last week.

Donovan succeeded Admiral Alvin Holsey, the former commander of the U.S. Navy, who chose to retire amid sharp disagreements over maritime strike policies.

The Pentagon noted that the announcement of the operation was accompanied by a video clip of the attack, explaining that the targeted boat was traversing known drug trafficking routes in the eastern Pacific. It added that the U.S. Coast Guard was called in to search for a potential survivor of the attack.

According to data from the Department of Defense, this operation raised the death toll to at least 130 individuals who have fallen during 38 airstrikes conducted as part of what Washington describes as efforts to combat smuggling and organized crime.

The airstrike coincided with a notable escalation by the U.S., as American forces recently boarded a sanctioned oil tanker in the Indian Ocean after tracking it since its departure from the Caribbean, as part of measures to impose a tightened oil blockade on Venezuela, according to statements from U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth confirmed his country's determination to seize all sanctioned vessels, stating before shipyard workers in Maine: "The only directive I have given to my military leaders is that none of them should escape."