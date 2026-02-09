Amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran despite the first round of negotiations that took place last week, the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Defense, General Reza Talayi, stated that the armed forces "are in a very high state of readiness to deal with any miscalculations or potential aggression from enemies."



He said during the ceremony for the joining of the fleet of drones belonging to the Red Crescent Society in the field of relief and rescue today (Monday): that the government and the people, in parallel with the defensive readiness and preparedness of the armed forces, will never allow the course of life or the path of progress in the country to stop. He added that "national progress will continue at a faster pace alongside the enhancement of defensive capabilities."



For his part, the Speaker of Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, considered that diplomacy and defense are two sides of the same coin, noting during a closed session of Parliament that the deputies discussed diplomatic and defense issues.



For his part, the head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations in Iran, Kamal Kharrazi, deemed the negotiation process in the first round to be good.



He expressed hope that the indirect negotiations with the American side would proceed well. He told the ISNA agency: Americans must realize that previous paths did not lead to results, and they need to pursue new paths, and we will see how things will turn out.



A diplomat in the region revealed that Tehran is open to discussing the level and purity of enrichment and other arrangements if it is allowed to enrich uranium on its territory, and if the sanctions imposed on it are eased alongside a reduction in military escalation, according to what was reported by Reuters.