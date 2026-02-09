وسط استمرار التوتر بين واشنطن وطهران رغم الجولة الأولى من المفاوضات التي جرت الأسبوع الماضي، أفاد المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع الإيرانية اللواء رضا طلايي، بأن القوات المسلحة «تتمتع بجاهزية عالية جداً للتعامل مع أي خطأ في الحسابات أو اعتداء محتمل من الأعداء».


وقال خلال مراسم انضمام أسطول الطائرات المسيرة التابع لجمعية الهلال الأحمر في مجال الإغاثة والإنقاذ،اليوم (الإثنين): إن الحكومة والشعب بالتوازي مع الجاهزية الدفاعية واستعداد القوات المسلحة، لن يسمحا مطلقاً بأن يتوقف مسار الحياة أو مسار التقدم في البلاد. وأضاف أن «التقدم الوطني سيتواصل بسرعة أكبر بالتزامن مع تعزيز القدرات الدفاعية».


من جانبه، اعتبر رئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف أن الدبلوماسية والدفاع وجهان لعملة واحدة، لافتا خلال جلسة غير علنية للبرلمان، إلى أن النواب ناقشوا القضايا الدبلوماسية والدفاعية.


بدوره، اعتبر رئيس المجلس الإستراتيجي للعلاقات الخارجية في إيران، كمال خرازي، أن مسار التفاوض في الجولة الأولى كان جيداً.


وأعرب عن أمله بأن تسير المفاوضات غير المباشرة مع الجانب الأمريكي بشكل جيد. وقال لوكالة إيسنا: على الأمريكيين أن يدركوا أن المسارات السابقة لم تفض لنتيجة وعليهم انتهاج مسارات جديدة، وسنرى ما ستؤول إليه الأمور.


وكشف دبلوماسي في المنطقة أن طهران منفتحة على مناقشة مستوى ونقاء التخصيب وترتيبات أخرى إذا سمح لها بتخصيب اليورانيوم على أراضيها، وجرى تخفيف العقوبات المفروضة عليها إلى جانب خفض التصعيد العسكري، وفق ما نقلت عنه وكالة «رويترز».