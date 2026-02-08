تُمثّل حاملات الطائرات ذروة تطوّر القوة البحرية في العصر الحديث، إذ تحولت إلى قواعد جوية عائمة قادرة على نقل القوة العسكرية إلى آلاف الكيلومترات بعيداً عن أراضي الدول، ما يمنح الجيوش قدرة على التدخل السريع وفرض الحضور العسكري في مختلف مناطق العالم.

قواعد عائمة للحرب

لم تعد المعارك تُحسم فقط عبر الجيوش البرية أو الأساطيل التقليدية، بل أصبحت حاملات الطائرات منصات متكاملة تنطلق منها الطائرات المقاتلة وطائرات الاستطلاع والإنذار المبكر، ما يمنح الدول المالكة لها قدرة على السيطرة الجوية والبحرية في آن واحد، وتحريك قوتها العسكرية أينما اقتضت الحاجة.

تفوق أمريكي واضح

تتصدّر الولايات المتحدة المشهد العالمي في هذا المجال، إذ تمتلك 11 حاملة طائرات عاملة، وهو أكبر أسطول من نوعه في العالم، ما يمنحها قدرة فريدة على الانتشار العسكري السريع في مختلف المحيطات، ويجعلها صاحبة الحضور البحري الأقوى عالمياً.

صعود آسيوي متسارع

في المقابل، تعزّز الصين حضورها البحري بوتيرة متسارعة، وتمتلك حالياً ثلاث حاملات طائرات في الخدمة، لتصبح ثاني أكبر قوة في هذا المجال، ضمن خطتها لتوسيع نفوذها العسكري في المحيطين الهادئ والهندي.

كما تعتمد الهند على حاملتي طائرات لتعزيز نفوذها الإستراتيجي في المنطقة، في إطار سعيها لحماية طرق التجارة وتأمين حضورها في المحيط الهندي.

قوة أوروبية حاضرة

على الجانب الأوروبي، تُشغّل بريطانيا حاملتي طائرات من بين الأحدث عالمياً، فيما تمتلك إيطاليا حاملتين في الخدمة لدعم عملياتها البحرية. كما تعتمد اليابان على حاملتين لدعم قدراتها البحرية الجوية، في حين تمتلك فرنسا حاملة طائرات واحدة، وكذلك تحتفظ روسيا بحاملة واحدة ضمن أسطولها البحري.

سلاح نادر ومكلف

ورغم أهميتها العسكرية، تبقى حاملات الطائرات سلاحاً نادراً لا تمتلكه سوى قلة من الدول، نظراً لما تتطلبه من قدرات صناعية وتقنية وعسكرية هائلة، إضافة إلى تكاليف تشغيل وصيانة مرتفعة.

ولهذا السبب، لا تزال حاملات الطائرات تُعد رمزاً واضحاً للقوة البحرية والنفوذ الإستراتيجي للدول القادرة على امتلاكها وتشغيلها في بحار العالم.