أكد وزير الخارجية الفرنسي جان نويل بارو، من قصر الصنوبر في بيروت، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن المنطقة تمر بمنعطف دقيق، مشدداً على أن لبنان يقف اليوم في صلب تنفيذ خطة وقف إطلاق النار، وحصر السلاح بيد الدولة، إلى جانب الإصلاحات المالية، ما يفرض الاستمرار في العمل بحزم رغم التوترات الإقليمية.
وقال بارو إن هناك 3 أولويات أساسية في المرحلة الراهنة، في مقدمتها الأمن، مؤكداً تمسك فرنسا باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار وإصرارها على تطبيقه من قبل جميع الفرقاء، وعلى انسحاب إسرائيل من الأراضي اللبنانية.
وأضاف أن باريس ستستضيف في الخامس من مارس مؤتمراً دولياً مخصصاً لحشد الدعم اللازم للجيش اللبناني وقوى الأمن، بهدف تنفيذ خطة حصر السلاح والاستعداد لمرحلة ما بعد مغادرة قوات اليونيفيل، مشدداً على ضرورة أن يستعيد لبنان ثقة اللبنانيين والمجتمع الدولي، ومؤكداً دعم فرنسا لجهود الحشد الدولي لإعادة الإعمار.
وتأتي زيارة بارو إلى بيروت كمحطة ثانية في جولته الإقليمية، قادماً من العراق، بعد زيارة بدأها في دمشق، حيث شدد خلالها على أولوية التصدي لتنظيم الدولة الإسلامية.
ومن المقرر أن يلتقي الوزير الفرنسي غداً السبت كبار المسؤولين اللبنانيين، بينهم قائد الجيش العماد رودولف هيكل، وذلك قبل أسابيع من مؤتمر باريس، وفي ظل ضغوط أمريكية متصاعدة لتسريع نزع سلاح حزب الله.