French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot confirmed today (Friday) from the Pine Palace in Beirut that the region is at a critical juncture, emphasizing that Lebanon is at the heart of implementing the ceasefire plan and the disarmament of weapons in the hands of the state, alongside financial reforms, which necessitates continuing to work firmly despite regional tensions.

Barrot stated that there are three main priorities at this stage, with security being the foremost, affirming France's commitment to the ceasefire agreement and its insistence on its implementation by all parties, as well as Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

He added that Paris will host an international conference on March 5 dedicated to mobilizing the necessary support for the Lebanese army and security forces, aimed at implementing the disarmament plan and preparing for the post-UNIFIL withdrawal phase, stressing the need for Lebanon to regain the trust of the Lebanese people and the international community, and reaffirming France's support for international efforts for reconstruction.

Barrot's visit to Beirut comes as the second stop in his regional tour, having arrived from Iraq, after starting his visit in Damascus, where he emphasized the priority of countering the Islamic State organization.

The French minister is scheduled to meet tomorrow, Saturday, with senior Lebanese officials, including Army Commander General Rudolf Haikal, just weeks before the Paris conference, amid rising American pressure to expedite the disarmament of Hezbollah.