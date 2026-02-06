Egypt called today (Friday) for the Middle East to be free of nuclear weapons in a manner that includes all countries in the region, without exception, emphasizing that there are no military solutions to the Iranian nuclear issue.



The Egyptian Foreign Ministry expressed its full support for the resumption of negotiations between the United States and Iran through the meeting taking place in Muscat, mediated by the Sultanate of Oman, affirming the importance of efforts aimed at de-escalation and reaching a peaceful and sustainable resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue.



The Egyptian Foreign Ministry stated: "The essence of these efforts should be based on creating an atmosphere of goodwill and mutual respect, which allows for a sustainable agreement to be reached as soon as possible, and which spares the region the risks of military escalation that all countries in the region will bear the catastrophic consequences of."



It pointed out that the only way to deal with this issue is through dialogue and negotiation, taking into account the interests of all concerned parties, clarifying that Egypt will continue to support efforts aimed at reaching an agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue, which serves the interests of both negotiating parties and the region as a whole, in coordination with regional countries.



The Egyptian Foreign Ministry praised in the statement "the constructive efforts made by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Oman, and Pakistan in this regard," expressing Egypt's hope that these sincere endeavors will lead to a positive breakthrough that contributes to enhancing the prospects for stability and peace in the region.



Egypt emphasized the necessity for the international community to enhance efforts to address the risks of nuclear proliferation in the region in a comprehensive manner, through supporting the implementation of the goal of making the Middle East free of nuclear weapons in a way that includes all countries in the region without exception, as well as achieving the universality of the Non-Proliferation Treaty in the Middle East and subjecting all nuclear facilities there to comprehensive safeguards agreements with the International Atomic Energy Agency.