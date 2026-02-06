دعت مصر اليوم (الجمعة)، إلى إخلاء الشرق الأوسط من الأسلحة النووية بشكل يشمل دول المنطقة كافة، ودون استثناء، مؤكدة أن لا حلول عسكرية للملف النووي الإيراني.


وأعربت الخارجية المصرية في بيان عن دعمها الكامل لاستئناف المفاوضات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران من خلال الاجتماع الذي يعقد في مسقط بوساطة سلطنة عمان، مؤكدة أهمية الجهود الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد والتوصل لتسوية سلمية ومستدامة للملف النووي الإيراني.


وقالت الخارجية المصرية: «جوهر هذه الجهود يتعين أن يرتكز على تهيئة مناخ يقوم على حسن النية والاحترام المتبادل، بما يسمح بالتوصل إلى اتفاق مستدام في أسرع وقت ممكن، وبما يجنب المنطقة مخاطر التصعيد العسكري الذي ستتحمل تبعاته الكارثية دول المنطقة كافة».


وأشارت إلى أن السبيل الوحيد للتعامل مع هذا الملف يتمثل في الحوار والتفاوض، بما يراعي مصالح كافة الأطراف المعنية، موضحة أن مصر ستواصل دعم الجهود الهادفة للتوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن الملف النووي الإيراني، بما يصب في صالح طرفي المفاوضات والمنطقة بأسرها، وذلك بالتنسيق المشترك مع الدول الإقليمية.


وثمنت الخارجية المصرية في البيان «الجهود البناءة التي بذلتها كل من المملكة العربية السعودية وقطر وتركيا وسلطنة عمان وباكستان في هذا الإطار»، معربة عن أمل مصر في أن تفضي هذه المساعي الصادقة إلى تحقيق اختراق إيجابي يسهم في تعزيز فرص الاستقرار والسلام في المنطقة.


وشددت مصر على ضرورة تعزيز المجتمع الدولي لجهود في التعامل مع مخاطر عدم الانتشار النووي في المنطقة بشكل متكامل، وذلك من خلال دعم تنفيذ هدف إخلاء الشرق الأوسط من الأسلحة النووية بشكل يشمل دول المنطقة كافة ودون استثناء، فضلاً عن تحقيق عالمية معاهدة عدم الانتشار النووي في الشرق الأوسط وإخضاع كافة المنشآت النووية به لاتفاق الضمانات الشاملة للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية.