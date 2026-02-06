دعت مصر اليوم (الجمعة)، إلى إخلاء الشرق الأوسط من الأسلحة النووية بشكل يشمل دول المنطقة كافة، ودون استثناء، مؤكدة أن لا حلول عسكرية للملف النووي الإيراني.
وأعربت الخارجية المصرية في بيان عن دعمها الكامل لاستئناف المفاوضات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران من خلال الاجتماع الذي يعقد في مسقط بوساطة سلطنة عمان، مؤكدة أهمية الجهود الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد والتوصل لتسوية سلمية ومستدامة للملف النووي الإيراني.
وقالت الخارجية المصرية: «جوهر هذه الجهود يتعين أن يرتكز على تهيئة مناخ يقوم على حسن النية والاحترام المتبادل، بما يسمح بالتوصل إلى اتفاق مستدام في أسرع وقت ممكن، وبما يجنب المنطقة مخاطر التصعيد العسكري الذي ستتحمل تبعاته الكارثية دول المنطقة كافة».
وأشارت إلى أن السبيل الوحيد للتعامل مع هذا الملف يتمثل في الحوار والتفاوض، بما يراعي مصالح كافة الأطراف المعنية، موضحة أن مصر ستواصل دعم الجهود الهادفة للتوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن الملف النووي الإيراني، بما يصب في صالح طرفي المفاوضات والمنطقة بأسرها، وذلك بالتنسيق المشترك مع الدول الإقليمية.
وثمنت الخارجية المصرية في البيان «الجهود البناءة التي بذلتها كل من المملكة العربية السعودية وقطر وتركيا وسلطنة عمان وباكستان في هذا الإطار»، معربة عن أمل مصر في أن تفضي هذه المساعي الصادقة إلى تحقيق اختراق إيجابي يسهم في تعزيز فرص الاستقرار والسلام في المنطقة.
وشددت مصر على ضرورة تعزيز المجتمع الدولي لجهود في التعامل مع مخاطر عدم الانتشار النووي في المنطقة بشكل متكامل، وذلك من خلال دعم تنفيذ هدف إخلاء الشرق الأوسط من الأسلحة النووية بشكل يشمل دول المنطقة كافة ودون استثناء، فضلاً عن تحقيق عالمية معاهدة عدم الانتشار النووي في الشرق الأوسط وإخضاع كافة المنشآت النووية به لاتفاق الضمانات الشاملة للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية.
Egypt called today (Friday) for the Middle East to be free of nuclear weapons in a manner that includes all countries in the region, without exception, emphasizing that there are no military solutions to the Iranian nuclear issue.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry expressed its full support for the resumption of negotiations between the United States and Iran through the meeting taking place in Muscat, mediated by the Sultanate of Oman, affirming the importance of efforts aimed at de-escalation and reaching a peaceful and sustainable resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry stated: "The essence of these efforts should be based on creating an atmosphere of goodwill and mutual respect, which allows for a sustainable agreement to be reached as soon as possible, and which spares the region the risks of military escalation that all countries in the region will bear the catastrophic consequences of."
It pointed out that the only way to deal with this issue is through dialogue and negotiation, taking into account the interests of all concerned parties, clarifying that Egypt will continue to support efforts aimed at reaching an agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue, which serves the interests of both negotiating parties and the region as a whole, in coordination with regional countries.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry praised in the statement "the constructive efforts made by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Oman, and Pakistan in this regard," expressing Egypt's hope that these sincere endeavors will lead to a positive breakthrough that contributes to enhancing the prospects for stability and peace in the region.
Egypt emphasized the necessity for the international community to enhance efforts to address the risks of nuclear proliferation in the region in a comprehensive manner, through supporting the implementation of the goal of making the Middle East free of nuclear weapons in a way that includes all countries in the region without exception, as well as achieving the universality of the Non-Proliferation Treaty in the Middle East and subjecting all nuclear facilities there to comprehensive safeguards agreements with the International Atomic Energy Agency.