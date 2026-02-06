أكدت «وكالة أنباء الطلبة» شبه الرسمية في إيران، اليوم (الجمعة)، انطلاق المحادثات النووية بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في العاصمة العمانية مسقط.


وأكد وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي أن بلاده «جاهزة للدفاع عن سيادة البلاد وأمنها القومي بوجه أي مطالب مسرفة أو مغامرات» أمريكية، وذلك خلال لقائه وزير الخارجية العماني بدر البوسعيدي قبيل انطلاق المحادثات، وفقاً لوكالة الأنباء الإيرانية «إرنا» التي قالت إن الوزيرين ناقشا أهم القضايا الثنائية والإقليمية والدولية.


دبلوماسية الحل


وقال عراقجي: «إيران تستخدم الدبلوماسية للدفاع عن مصالحها الوطنية»، لم يستبعد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الخيار العسكري.


وكتب عراقجي على حسابه في «إكس»: «إيران تدخل المسار الدبلوماسي بعينين مفتوحتين وذاكرة حاضرة لما شهده العام الماضي»، مضيفاً:«نحن ننخرط بحسن نية، ونتمسك في الوقت نفسه بحقوقنا بثبات».


وشدد وزير الخارجية الإيراني على ضرورة احترام الالتزامات، معتبراً أن التكافؤ في المكانة، والاحترام المتبادل، والمصلحة المشتركة ليست شعارات، بل ضروريات وأسس لا غنى عنها لأي اتفاق مستدام.


وتسعى واشنطن إلى إحراز تقدم دبلوماسي في الملف النووي الإيراني من دون استبعاد اللجوء إلى عمل عسكري، رغم أن إيران تطالب بجدية بالمحادثات.


جدية المحادثات


وكتب المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية، إسماعيل بقائي، في منشور على منصة «إكس»: «تقع علينا في (الحكومة الإيرانية) مسؤولية اغتنام كل الفرص الدبلوماسية من أجل الحفاظ على السلام والاستقرار في المنطقة»، معرباً عن أمله في أن يشارك الجانب الأمريكي أيضاً بمسؤولية وواقعية وجدية في المحادثات.


بدورها، قالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولاين ليفيت للصحفيين: الدبلوماسية هي دائماً الخيار الأول للرئيس (ترمب) عندما يتعلق الأمر بالتعامل مع دول العالم، سواء كانت مع حلفائنا أو أعدائنا، موضحة أن موقف ترمب بشأن التمسك بالوقف الكامل للقدرات النووية الإيرانية.


وأشارت إلى أن ترمب يريد معرفة ما إذا كان من الممكن التوصل إلى اتفاق في وأثناء إجراء هذه المفاوضات، مشددة بالقول: «أود أن أذكر النظام الإيراني بأن الرئيس لديه العديد من الخيارات المتاحة، إلى جانب الدبلوماسية، بصفته القائد الأعلى لأقوى جيش في تاريخ العالم».


مشاركة قائد القيادة المركزية الأمريكية


ووصل وفدا المفاوضات الأمريكية والإيرانية برئاسة كل من المبعوث الأمريكي الخاص ستيف ويتكوف ووزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي إلى سلطنة عمان.


وأكد مسؤول بارز في الإدارة الأمريكية أن ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، صهر الرئيس دونالد ترمب، سيشاركان في المباحثات، فيما ذكرت صحيفة وول ستريت جورنال الأمريكية أن قائد القيادة المركزية الأمريكية سينضم للمفاوضات مع إيران في مسقط.