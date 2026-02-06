The semi-official "Student News Agency" in Iran confirmed today (Friday) the launch of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran in the Omani capital, Muscat.



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi affirmed that his country is "ready to defend the sovereignty of the country and its national security against any excessive demands or American adventures," during his meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi ahead of the talks, according to the Iranian news agency "IRNA," which stated that the two ministers discussed the most important bilateral, regional, and international issues.



The Diplomacy of Solution



Araghchi stated: "Iran uses diplomacy to defend its national interests," and did not rule out U.S. President Donald Trump's military option.



He wrote on his account on "X": "Iran enters the diplomatic track with open eyes and a present memory of what happened last year," adding: "We engage in good faith while firmly holding on to our rights."



The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized the necessity of respecting commitments, considering that equality in status, mutual respect, and common interest are not slogans, but rather essentials and foundations that are indispensable for any sustainable agreement.



Washington is seeking to make diplomatic progress on the Iranian nuclear file without ruling out military action, even as Iran is seriously demanding negotiations.



The Seriousness of the Talks



Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei wrote in a post on the "X" platform: "It is our responsibility (in the Iranian government) to seize every diplomatic opportunity to maintain peace and stability in the region," expressing hope that the American side would also participate responsibly, realistically, and seriously in the talks.



For her part, White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt told reporters that diplomacy is always President Trump's first choice when it comes to dealing with countries around the world, whether with our allies or our enemies, clarifying that Trump's position is to insist on the complete cessation of Iranian nuclear capabilities.



She noted that Trump wants to know if it is possible to reach an agreement during these negotiations, emphasizing: "I would like to remind the Iranian regime that the president has many options available, alongside diplomacy, as the commander-in-chief of the strongest military in the history of the world."



Participation of the U.S. Central Command Leader



The American and Iranian negotiating delegations, headed by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Wittekov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, arrived in the Sultanate of Oman.



A senior U.S. administration official confirmed that Wittekov and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, will participate in the talks, while the Wall Street Journal reported that the leader of the U.S. Central Command will join the negotiations with Iran in Muscat.