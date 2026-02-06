انطلقت منذ قليل في مسقط، الجولة الجديدة من المفاوضات النووية بين إيران والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، في خطوة تمثل أول محادثات رسمية بين البلدين منذ توقف المفاوضات السابقة إثر الحرب التي شنتها إسرائيل في يونيو الماضي والمعروفة بـ«حرب الـ12 يوماً».

وأكد وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي أن بلاده ملتزمة بالنهج الدبلوماسي، لكنها مستعدة للدفاع عن سيادتها وأمنها الوطني ضد أي مطالب مفرطة أو مغامرات، مشدداً على أن الهدف هو حماية المصالح الوطنية لإيران. واستعرض عراقجي خلال لقاء مع نظيره العُماني، وجهة نظر طهران حول برنامجها النووي ومطالبها الأساسية، معرباً عن شكره للسلطنة على الترتيبات التي وفرتها لاستضافة المحادثات. وكتب على منصة X: «المحادثات النووية مع الولايات المتحدة مقررة في مسقط اليوم (الجمعة) قرابة الساعة العاشرة صباحاً، شاكراً السلطنة على جهودها».

من جهته، أعلن البيت الأبيض انطلاق المحادثات في سلطنة عمان، في ظل أجواء مشحونة بالتوتر والتهديدات المتبادلة بين واشنطن وطهران، خاصة بعد تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن توجيه ضربة عسكرية محتملة. وفي سياق متصل، دعت الولايات المتحدة رعاياها الموجودين في إيران إلى مغادرة البلاد فوراً إلى أرمينيا أو تركيا، من دون انتظار أي دعم حكومي أمريكي، في مؤشر على تصاعد التوترات المصاحبة لهذه الجولة الحساسة.

وتكتسب هذه الجولة أهمية خاصة كونها تأتي بعد خمس جولات محادثات متقطعة بين روما ومسقط، توقف خلالها الحوار إثر الاحتجاجات الشعبية في إيران وتداعيات الحرب الإسرائيلية على طهران.