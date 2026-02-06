انطلقت منذ قليل في مسقط، الجولة الجديدة من المفاوضات النووية بين إيران والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، في خطوة تمثل أول محادثات رسمية بين البلدين منذ توقف المفاوضات السابقة إثر الحرب التي شنتها إسرائيل في يونيو الماضي والمعروفة بـ«حرب الـ12 يوماً».
وأكد وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي أن بلاده ملتزمة بالنهج الدبلوماسي، لكنها مستعدة للدفاع عن سيادتها وأمنها الوطني ضد أي مطالب مفرطة أو مغامرات، مشدداً على أن الهدف هو حماية المصالح الوطنية لإيران. واستعرض عراقجي خلال لقاء مع نظيره العُماني، وجهة نظر طهران حول برنامجها النووي ومطالبها الأساسية، معرباً عن شكره للسلطنة على الترتيبات التي وفرتها لاستضافة المحادثات. وكتب على منصة X: «المحادثات النووية مع الولايات المتحدة مقررة في مسقط اليوم (الجمعة) قرابة الساعة العاشرة صباحاً، شاكراً السلطنة على جهودها».
من جهته، أعلن البيت الأبيض انطلاق المحادثات في سلطنة عمان، في ظل أجواء مشحونة بالتوتر والتهديدات المتبادلة بين واشنطن وطهران، خاصة بعد تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن توجيه ضربة عسكرية محتملة. وفي سياق متصل، دعت الولايات المتحدة رعاياها الموجودين في إيران إلى مغادرة البلاد فوراً إلى أرمينيا أو تركيا، من دون انتظار أي دعم حكومي أمريكي، في مؤشر على تصاعد التوترات المصاحبة لهذه الجولة الحساسة.
وتكتسب هذه الجولة أهمية خاصة كونها تأتي بعد خمس جولات محادثات متقطعة بين روما ومسقط، توقف خلالها الحوار إثر الاحتجاجات الشعبية في إيران وتداعيات الحرب الإسرائيلية على طهران.
A new round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States has just begun in Muscat, marking the first official talks between the two countries since the previous negotiations were halted following the war launched by Israel last June, known as the "12-Day War."
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that his country is committed to a diplomatic approach but is ready to defend its sovereignty and national security against any excessive demands or adventures, emphasizing that the goal is to protect Iran's national interests. During a meeting with his Omani counterpart, Araghchi reviewed Tehran's perspective on its nuclear program and its core demands, expressing gratitude to the Sultanate for the arrangements made to host the talks. He wrote on platform X: "The nuclear talks with the United States are scheduled in Muscat today (Friday) around 10 AM, thanking the Sultanate for its efforts."
For its part, the White House announced the start of the talks in Oman amid a charged atmosphere of tension and mutual threats between Washington and Tehran, especially following statements by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a potential military strike. In a related context, the United States urged its citizens in Iran to leave the country immediately to Armenia or Turkey, without waiting for any U.S. government assistance, indicating the rising tensions accompanying this sensitive round.
This round is particularly significant as it follows five intermittent rounds of talks between Rome and Muscat, during which dialogue was halted due to popular protests in Iran and the repercussions of the Israeli war on Tehran.