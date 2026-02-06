A new round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States has just begun in Muscat, marking the first official talks between the two countries since the previous negotiations were halted following the war launched by Israel last June, known as the "12-Day War."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that his country is committed to a diplomatic approach but is ready to defend its sovereignty and national security against any excessive demands or adventures, emphasizing that the goal is to protect Iran's national interests. During a meeting with his Omani counterpart, Araghchi reviewed Tehran's perspective on its nuclear program and its core demands, expressing gratitude to the Sultanate for the arrangements made to host the talks. He wrote on platform X: "The nuclear talks with the United States are scheduled in Muscat today (Friday) around 10 AM, thanking the Sultanate for its efforts."

For its part, the White House announced the start of the talks in Oman amid a charged atmosphere of tension and mutual threats between Washington and Tehran, especially following statements by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a potential military strike. In a related context, the United States urged its citizens in Iran to leave the country immediately to Armenia or Turkey, without waiting for any U.S. government assistance, indicating the rising tensions accompanying this sensitive round.

This round is particularly significant as it follows five intermittent rounds of talks between Rome and Muscat, during which dialogue was halted due to popular protests in Iran and the repercussions of the Israeli war on Tehran.