استمرارًا لدعم السعودية لليمن، أطلق البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن اليوم (الخميس) مبادرة «تعزيز استقرار التعليم» في جزيرة سقطرى.

وأثمرت المبادرة عن استئناف العملية التعليمية في جامعة سقطرى وإعادة فتح أبوابها، بالتعاون مع وزارة التعليم العالي اليمنية.

وجاءت عودة العمل في جامعة سقطرى بعد تأمين كامل التكاليف التشغيلية التي شكّلت تحديًا أمام استمرار العملية التعليمية، حيث نجح البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن في تذليل كافة التحديات، ضمن دعمه الشامل لقطاع التعليم في اليمن بمختلف مستوياته، إسهامًا في تحقيق تعليم شامل ومستدام.

وتحظى محافظة سقطرى بمشاريع تعليمية متعددة منها، مشروع إنشاء وتجهيز المعهد الفني، ومشروع إنشاء وتجهيز كلية التربية وعدد من المدارس النموذجية، بما يسهم في تعزيز فرص التعليم ويوفر بيئة تعليمية محفّزة في المحافظة.

ويدعم البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن قطاع التعليم بمختلف مستوياته، وقدم دعمه في 11 محافظة يمنية وهي: تعز، عدن، سقطرى، المهرة، مأرب، حضرموت، حجة، لحج، أبين، شبوة، الضالع، عبر تنفيذ نحو 60 مشروعًا ومبادرة تنموية مستدامة.

وتشمل المشاريع والمبادرات التعليمية دعم التعليم العام والعالي والتدريب الفني والمهني، والتي جاءت للمساهمة في تحقيق تأثير إيجابي في حياة الأفراد والمجتمعات المحلية في اليمن، والمساهمة في تعزيز التنمية الشاملة وبناء مستقبل مُشرق وواعد في اليمن.
وأكد وزير السياحة والثقافة والإعلام اليمني معمر الإرياني، عودة العملية التعليمية في جامعة أرخبيل سقطرى ابتداء من اليوم (الخميس) بدعم سخي ومسؤول من المملكة، ممثلة بالبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن‬⁩ الذي كان حاضرًا في لحظة مفصلية، وأسهم بشكل مباشر في تجاوز الجامعة لتحدياتها، وإعادة فتح أبوابها أمام طلابها وطالباتها.

وأضاف أن عودة الجامعات، كأول صرح جامعي في الجزيرة، تمثل حماية حقيقية لمستقبل مئات الطلاب الذين كادت التحديات الأخيرة أن تعصف بأحلامهم الأكاديمية، وتؤكد أن الاستثمار في التعليم هو الاستثمار الأجدى والأبقى، وأن سقطرى، رغم عزلتها الجغرافية وصعوبة ظروفها، لا تزال في صدارة الاهتمام التنموي.
وأعرب الإرياني عن شكره للمملكة العربية السعودية على هذا الدور النبيل، الذي يجسد التزامًا صادقًا بدعم التعليم، وتمكين الإنسان اليمني، وترسيخ الاستقرار والتنمية في أرخبيل سقطرى، بعيدًا عن الشعارات، وبأفعال ملموسة تترك أثرها العميق على الأرض وفي مستقبل الأجيال.