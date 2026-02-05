Continuing its support for Yemen, the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen launched today (Thursday) the initiative "Enhancing Education Stability" in Socotra Island.

The initiative resulted in the resumption of the educational process at Socotra University and the reopening of its doors, in collaboration with the Yemeni Ministry of Higher Education.

The return to work at Socotra University came after securing all operational costs, which posed a challenge to the continuation of the educational process. The Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen succeeded in overcoming all challenges, as part of its comprehensive support for the education sector in Yemen at various levels, contributing to achieving inclusive and sustainable education.

Socotra Governorate enjoys multiple educational projects, including the project for establishing and equipping a technical institute, the project for establishing and equipping a College of Education, and several model schools, which contribute to enhancing educational opportunities and providing a stimulating educational environment in the governorate.

The Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen supports the education sector at various levels and has provided its support in 11 Yemeni governorates: Taiz, Aden, Socotra, Al-Mahrah, Marib, Hadhramaut, Hajjah, Lahij, Abyan, Shabwa, and Al-Dhale'e, by implementing about 60 sustainable development projects and initiatives.

The educational projects and initiatives include support for general and higher education as well as technical and vocational training, which aim to contribute to achieving a positive impact on the lives of individuals and local communities in Yemen, and to enhance comprehensive development and build a bright and promising future in Yemen.

Yemeni Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Information Muammar Al-Eryani confirmed the return of the educational process at Socotra Archipelago University starting today (Thursday) with generous and responsible support from the Kingdom, represented by the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, which was present at a pivotal moment and directly contributed to the university overcoming its challenges and reopening its doors to its students.

He added that the return of universities, as the first academic institution on the island, represents a real protection for the future of hundreds of students whose academic dreams were nearly shattered by recent challenges, and confirms that investing in education is the most worthwhile and lasting investment. He emphasized that Socotra, despite its geographical isolation and difficult conditions, remains at the forefront of developmental interest.

Al-Eryani expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this noble role, which embodies a sincere commitment to supporting education, empowering the Yemeni people, and establishing stability and development in Socotra Archipelago, away from slogans, with tangible actions that leave a profound impact on the ground and in the future of generations.