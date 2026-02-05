أعلن المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، اليوم (الخميس)، عدم تلقي روسيا رداً على مبادرتها لتمديد معاهدة «نيو ستارت» للحد من التسلح مع الولايات المتحدة لمدة عام.


ونقل تلفزيون روسيا اليوم عن بيسكوف بيسكوف قوله: تم طرح قضية المعاهدة في المحادثات بين الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين ونظيره الصيني شي جين بينج من منظور التداعيات السلبية على النظام الدولي، مبيناً أن بكين لا ترغب في المشاركة بالمفاوضات بشأن المعاهدة وأن موسكو تحترم هذا الموقف.


نهج روسيا النووي


ولفت إلى أن روسيا ستتبنى نهجاً مسؤولاً وحذراً تجاه قضية الاستقرار الإستراتيجي في مجال الأسلحة النووية.


وكانت وزارة الخارجية الصينية قالت في وقت سابق اليوم، إن انتهاء سريان معاهدة «نيو ستارت» بين الولايات المتحدة وروسيا أمر مؤسف، مطالبة واشنطن باستئناف الحوار مع موسكو بشأن الاستقرار الإستراتيجي.


وانتهى أجل معاهدة الحد من الأسلحة الإستراتيجية «نيو ستارت» بحلول منتصف ليل أمس (الأربعاء)، ما يمثل نهاية أكثر من نصف قرن من القيود على الأسلحة النووية الإستراتيجية لكلا الجانبين.


وأعلنت وزارة الخارجية الروسية اليوم، انتهاء العمل بمعاهدة «نيو ستارت» للحد من الانتشار النووي مع الولايات المتحدة، موضحة إن موسكو لم تتلق رداً رسمياً من واشنطن حول تمديد العمل بالمعاهدة.


تحذيرات حلف شمال الأطلسي


من جهته، دعا حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) إلى ضبط النفس وتحمل المسؤولية إثر انتهاء صلاحية نيوستارت آخر معاهدة ثنائية لنزع السلاح النووي بين روسيا والولايات المتحدة.


وقال المسؤول الذي طلب عدم الكشف عن هويته إن ضبط النفس وتحمل المسؤولية في المجال النووي أمران أساسيان للأمن العالمي، متهماً روسيا والصين بالعمل على تعزيز قدراتهما النووية.


وأشار إلى أن حلف شمال الأطلسي سيواصل اتخاذ الخطوات اللازمة لضمان دفاعاته.