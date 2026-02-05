The spokesperson for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, announced today (Thursday) that Russia has not received a response to its initiative to extend the "New START" arms control treaty with the United States for another year.



Russia Today television quoted Peskov as saying: The issue of the treaty was raised in discussions between President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping from the perspective of the negative implications for the international system, indicating that Beijing does not wish to participate in negotiations regarding the treaty and that Moscow respects this position.



Russia's Nuclear Approach



He pointed out that Russia will adopt a responsible and cautious approach regarding the issue of strategic stability in the nuclear weapons field.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated earlier today that the expiration of the "New START" treaty between the United States and Russia is regrettable, calling on Washington to resume dialogue with Moscow regarding strategic stability.



The term of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty "New START" expired at midnight last night (Wednesday), marking the end of more than half a century of restrictions on strategic nuclear weapons for both sides.



The Russian Foreign Ministry announced today the end of the "New START" treaty on nuclear non-proliferation with the United States, clarifying that Moscow has not received an official response from Washington regarding the extension of the treaty.



NATO Warnings



For its part, NATO called for restraint and responsibility following the expiration of New START, the last bilateral nuclear disarmament treaty between Russia and the United States.



A spokesperson who requested anonymity stated that restraint and responsibility in the nuclear field are essential for global security, accusing Russia and China of working to enhance their nuclear capabilities.



He noted that NATO will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure its defenses.