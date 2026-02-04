As part of the ongoing Saudi support to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people and facilitate their travel to the Kingdom and other countries, the Director of Yemenia Airlines Office in Jeddah, Murad Al-Khalidi, revealed to "Okaz" that arrangements are being made to operate direct flights from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to several Yemeni governorates, including Al-Ghaydah, Shabwa, and Ataq, in addition to Al-Mokha, for which work is currently underway to complete its operational readiness.



Al-Khalidi explained that these steps come under high directives from the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, and also include increasing the number of flights from Al-Riyan and Sayoun airports to Jeddah, as well as expanding international destinations to include the city of Dammam in the near future.



Al-Khalidi confirmed the Yemenia Airlines management's commitment to keeping pace with changes and benefiting from the Saudi support aimed at facilitating the travel of expatriates, patients, and visitors, noting that the opening of the Socotra route will not be the last in the company's future plans.



He added that there is ongoing coordination with the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, which represents a real window for supporting the Yemeni people and alleviating their suffering, and contributing to enhancing air connectivity and opening new horizons for humanitarian and service movement.