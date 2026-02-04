في إطار الدعم السعودي المستمر لتخفيف معاناة الشعب اليمني وتسهيل تنقلهم إلى المملكة ودول أخرى، كشف مدير مكتب الخطوط الجوية اليمنية في جدة، مراد الخليدي، لـ«عكاظ»، عن ترتيبات لتشغيل رحلات مباشرة من مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي بجدة إلى عدد من المحافظات اليمنية، من بينها المهرة وشبوة، إضافة إلى المخا، التي يجري العمل حالياً على استكمال جاهزيتها التشغيلية وسيتم تدشين الرحلات من الأسبوع القادم.


وأوضح الخليدي أن هذه الخطوات تأتي بتوجيهات عليا من رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي، وتشمل أيضاً زيادة عدد الرحلات من مطاري الريان وسيئون إلى جدة، إلى جانب التوسع في الوجهات الخارجية لتشمل مدينة الدمام خلال الفترة القريبة القادمة.


وأكد الخليدي حرص إدارة الخطوط الجوية اليمنية على مواكبة المتغيرات والاستفادة من الدعم السعودي الهادف إلى تسهيل سفر المغتربين والمرضى والزوار، مشيراً إلى أن افتتاح خط سقطرى لن يكون الأخير ضمن الخطط المستقبلية للشركة.


وأضاف أن هناك تنسيقاً مستمراً مع البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، الذي يمثل نافذة حقيقية لدعم الشعب اليمني وتخفيف معاناته، والمساهمة في تعزيز الربط الجوي وفتح آفاق جديدة للحركة الإنسانية والخدمية.