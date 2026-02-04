The visit made by "Okaz" to Socotra revealed a great sense of relief among the people of the archipelago, including officials and tribal figures, regarding the projects being implemented by the Saudi program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen. These vital projects have positively impacted the island and have put an end to the significant suffering faced by civilians in this island located in the far south of Yemen.



"Okaz," which accompanied a group of tourists to Socotra Island from Jeddah, witnessed the reality of love and great welcome for the Saudi efforts, which have contributed to normalizing the situation, revitalizing public life, and putting an end to many crises.



A Modest Airport and a Global City



The modest airport of the island reflected the reality that the governorate has lived through for many years. However, what we sensed during our visit was a strong Saudi direction to uplift the governorate at all levels, aiming to restore it to the place it deserves and the global fame that the island is distinguished by worldwide.



One of the officials in the governorate, in a side conversation with the envoy of "Okaz," said: Saudi Arabia has been able to change the reality in Socotra. The Socotri citizen cares about nothing but services such as electricity, salaries, hospitals, and roads. This is what Saudi Arabia has been diligently working on through the Saudi program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, implementing it intensively and quickly. He pointed out that Saudi Arabia has restored electricity to all districts without exception and supported hospitals, with some hospitals currently being equipped, in addition to the plans and brotherly efforts to revive the lifeblood represented by tourism to the archipelago, which has a positive impact on many families working in tourism.



Socotra's Celebration of the Saudi Program Delegation



From the plane to inside the airport, the people of Socotra welcomed the Saudi program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen and the tourists with drums, chants, and the flags of the Kingdom. This was a welcome that had not been observed before, but rather a clear expression of the joy over the significant Saudi efforts in supporting the island, which had remained neglected for years despite its economic and developmental importance.



The acting governor of Socotra, Raed Al-Juraibi, told "Okaz": Socotra represents a deep tourist and heritage site, and Saudi support has restored its lifeblood once again. There are developmental and service projects being implemented through the Saudi program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen.



He added: The Saudi support today has formed a lifeline for all the people of Socotra. There are hospitals being equipped, and our city, due to the restoration of electricity, has become vibrant. Salaries have also been paid, indicating that the Saudi support today is not felt by a specific group of the island's residents, but by everyone, especially the simple and exhausted groups who have suffered a lot.



Development Projects



For his part, the Deputy Governor of Socotra, Brigadier General Saleh Ali Saad, said: Socotra needed flights for patients, pilgrims, expatriates, and tourists to Jeddah. Today, this has become a reality thanks to Saudi support and the significant facilities provided. He pointed out that the Saudi program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has taken on the task of equipping Socotra Hospital, which will be handed over to a company that works with great effort and sincerity, so that the people of the island do not need to travel outside the governorate for treatment, as there are doctors and consultants here.



He noted that there are numerous projects in education, higher education, water, and electricity being implemented by Saudi Arabia through the Saudi program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, indicating that among the projects are a College of Education, a technical institute, water projects, as well as road construction and paving in the rural areas.