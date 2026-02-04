كشفت الزيارة التي قامت بها «عكاظ» إلى سقطرى ارتياحاً كبيراً في أوساط أبناء الأرخبيل مسؤولين وشخصيات قبلية عن ما ينفذه البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وأعمار اليمن من مشاريع حيوية انعكست بشكل إيجابي على الجزيرة ووضعت حداً للمعاناة الكبيرة التي كان يواجهها المدنيون في تلك الجزيرة الواقعة في أقصى جنوب اليمن.
«عكاظ» الذي رافقت رحلة السياح إلى جزيرة سقطرى من مدينة جدة، اطلعت على واقع الحب والترحيب الكبير بالجهود السعودية، الذي أسهمت في تطبيع الوضع وأنعاش الحياة العامة ووضع حدٍّ للكثير من الأزمات.
مطار متواضع ومدينة عالمية
واظهر المطار المتواضع للجزيرة الواقع الذي كانت تعيشه المحافظة طوال السنوات الماضية، لكن ما لمسناه من زيارتنا أن هناك توجهاً سعوديّاً قويّاً للنهوض بالمحافظة على كافة المستويات بما يؤدي إعادتها لمكانها الذي تستحقه والشهرة العالمية التي تتميز بها الجزيرة على مستوى العالم.
وقال أحد المسؤولين في المحافظة في حديث جانبي مع موفد «عكاظ»: السعودية استطاعت أن تغير الواقع في سقطرى، فالمواطن السقطري لا يهمه شيء سوى الخدمات من كهرباء ورواتب ومستشفى وطرق، وهو ما عملت وتعمل السعودية بشكل دؤوب عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وأعمار اليمن على تنفيذه بشكل مكثف وسريع، مبيناً أن السعودية أعادت التيار الكهربائي إلى كل المديريات دون استثناء ودعمت المستشفيات، وهناك مستشفيات يجري تجهيزها، فضلاً عن الخطط والجهود الأخوية لعودة شريان الحياة المتمثل بالسياحة إلى الأرخبيل لما له من مردود إيجابي على الكثير من الأسر التي تعمل في السياحة.
احتفاء سقطرى بوفد البرنامج السعودي
ومن سلم الطائرة إلى داخل المطار زف السقطريون وفد البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وأعمار اليمن والسياح بالدف والأهازيج وأعلام المملكة، وهو ترحيب لم يلحظ من قبل، بل تعبير واضح عن حالة الفرحة بالجهود السعودية الكبيرة في دعم الجزيرة التي ظلت مهملة لسنوات رغم أهميتها الاقتصادية والتنموية.
وقال القائم بأعمال محافظ سقطرى رائد الجريبي لـ«عكاظ»: سقطرى تمثل عمقاً سياحياً وتراثياً، والدعم السعودي أعاد لها شريان الحياة من جديد، وهناك مشاريع تنموية وخدمية يجري تنفيذها عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وأعمار اليمن.
وأضاف: الدعم السعودي اليوم شكّل طوق نجاة لكل أبناء سقطرى، هناك مستشفيات يجري تجهيزها ومدينتنا بفعل إعادة الكهرباء أصحبت شعلة، كما جرى دفع الرواتب، مبيناً أن الدعم السعودي اليوم لا تلتمسه فئة معينة من أبناء الجزيرة، بل الجميع خصوصاً البسطاء والفئة المنهكة الذين عانو كثيراً.
مشاريع تنموية
من جهته، قال وكيل محافظة سقطرى العميد صالح علي سعد: كانت سقطرى تحتاج إلى رحلات للمرضى والمعتمرين والمغتربين والسياح إلى جدة، اليوم أصبح واقعاً بفضل الدعم السعودي والتسهيلات الكبيرة، مبيناً أن البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن تولى تجهيز مستشفى سقطرى، وسيتم تسليمه لشركة تقوم بالعمل بكل جهد وإخلاص، بحيث يكون أبناء الجزيرة لا يحتاجون إلى السفر إلى خارج المحافظة للعلاج وهنا أطباء واستشاريون.
ولفت إلى أن هناك مشاريع عديدة في التربية والتعليم العالي والمياه والكهرباء تنفذها السعودية عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، مبيناً أن من بين المشاريع كلية التربية ومعهداً فنياً ومشاريع مياه فضلاً عن شق طرق في الأرياف ورصفها.
