شرع مفاوضون أوكرانيون وروس في جولة ثانية من المحادثات بوساطة أمريكية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، كمحاولة لدفع الجهود الهادفة إلى إنهاء الحرب المستعرة.
جولة من المحادثات الثلاثية
الاجتماعات الثلاثية التي تستمر يومين، تعقد بعد أن قال الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي إن روسيا استغلت هدنة وقف الهجمات على البنية التحتية للطاقة برعاية الولايات المتحدة الأسبوع الماضي لتخزين الذخيرة، وهاجمت أوكرانيا بعدد قياسي من الصواريخ الباليستية.
وأضاف كبير المفاوضين الأوكرانيين رستم أوميروف، عبر تطبيق تلغرام، أن «جولة جديدة من المفاوضات بصيغة ثلاثية بمشاركة أوكرانيا والولايات المتحدة وروسيا».
ولفت إلى أن الأطراف ستعقد اجتماعات منفصلة لمناقشة مسارات التفاوض المحددة، على أن تجتمع لاحقاً في جلسة مشتركة لتنسيق المواقف.
لا بيانات في الوقت الراهن
من جانبه، أعلن المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف أن الكرملين لا يعتزم تقديم أي معلومات اليوم عقب المشاورات التي جرت أخيراً بين ممثلي روسيا والولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا. وقال في مؤتمر صحفي: «لا داعي لتوقع أي بيانات في الوقت الراهن، لا نعتزم تقديم أي معلومات».
يذكر أن الجولة الأولى من المفاوضات الأمنية الثلاثية عُقدت يومي 23 و24 يناير، وترأس الفريق التفاوضي الروسي رئيس إدارة الأركان العامة في القوات المسلحة الروسية إيغور كوستيوكوف، وترأس الوفد الأوكراني سكرتير مجلس الأمن القومي والدفاع رستم أوميروف. وكانت أول مفاوضات علنية مباشرة بين موسكو وكييف.
وتُعقد المشاورات بصيغة ثلاثية تضم ممثلين عن روسيا والولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا. وأفاد مصدر لوكالة «تاس» بأن المفاوضات بدأت اليوم وتجري بصيغ مختلفة.
وكثفت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، خلال العام الماضي، مساعيها لدفع كييف وموسكو نحو تسوية تنهي صراعاً تأجج لأربع سنوات، وبدأ بالغزو الروسي لأوكرانيا عام 2022. ورغم جولات من المحادثات مع مسؤولين أمريكيين، ما زال الطرفان بعيدين عن التوافق حول القضايا الجوهرية.
أكثر القضايا حساسية
ومن بين أكثر القضايا حساسية مطالب موسكو بأن تتخلى كييف عن أراضٍ لا تزال تحت سيطرتها، ومصير محطة زابوريجيا للطاقة النووية، وهي أكبر محطة في أوروبا وتقع في منطقة تحتلها روسيا. وتريد موسكو من كييف سحب قواتها من جميع أنحاء منطقة دونيتسك في شرق البلاد، بما في ذلك حزام المدن شديدة التحصين التي تعد أحد أقوى خطوط الدفاع الأوكرانية كشرط مسبق لأي اتفاق.
فيما تشدد أوكرانيا على تجميد الصراع على خطوط الجبهة الحالية وترفض أي انسحاب أحادي الجانب لقواتها. وتحتل روسيا حالياً نحو 20% من الأراضي الأوكرانية، بما في ذلك شبه جزيرة القرم وأجزاء من منطقة دونباس الشرقية استولت عليها قبل غزو 2022.
Ukrainian and Russian negotiators have begun a second round of talks mediated by the United States today (Wednesday), in an attempt to advance efforts aimed at ending the raging war.
A Round of Tripartite Talks
The two-day tripartite meetings are being held after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia exploited a ceasefire to stop attacks on energy infrastructure, sponsored by the United States last week, to stockpile ammunition, and attacked Ukraine with a record number of ballistic missiles.
Ukrainian chief negotiator Rustem Umerov added via Telegram that “a new round of negotiations in a tripartite format involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia” is underway.
He noted that the parties will hold separate meetings to discuss specific negotiation tracks, and will later convene in a joint session to coordinate positions.
No Statements at This Time
For his part, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that the Kremlin does not intend to provide any information today following the recent consultations between representatives of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine. He said at a press conference: “There is no need to expect any statements at this time; we do not intend to provide any information.”
It is worth noting that the first round of tripartite security negotiations was held on January 23 and 24, with the Russian negotiating team headed by Igor Kostyukov, the head of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and the Ukrainian delegation led by Rustem Umerov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. This was the first direct public negotiation between Moscow and Kyiv.
The consultations are being held in a tripartite format that includes representatives from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine. A source told the TASS agency that the negotiations began today and are taking place in different formats.
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump intensified its efforts over the past year to push Kyiv and Moscow toward a settlement to end a conflict that has escalated for four years, starting with the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Despite rounds of talks with U.S. officials, the two sides remain far from agreement on core issues.
The Most Sensitive Issues
Among the most sensitive issues are Moscow's demands that Kyiv relinquish territories still under its control, and the fate of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, located in an area occupied by Russia. Moscow wants Kyiv to withdraw its forces from the entire Donetsk region in the east of the country, including the heavily fortified cities that are among Ukraine's strongest lines of defense as a precondition for any agreement.
Meanwhile, Ukraine emphasizes freezing the conflict along the current front lines and rejects any unilateral withdrawal of its forces. Russia currently occupies about 20% of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea and parts of the eastern Donbas region that it seized before the 2022 invasion.