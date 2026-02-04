Ukrainian and Russian negotiators have begun a second round of talks mediated by the United States today (Wednesday), in an attempt to advance efforts aimed at ending the raging war.



A Round of Tripartite Talks



The two-day tripartite meetings are being held after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia exploited a ceasefire to stop attacks on energy infrastructure, sponsored by the United States last week, to stockpile ammunition, and attacked Ukraine with a record number of ballistic missiles.



Ukrainian chief negotiator Rustem Umerov added via Telegram that “a new round of negotiations in a tripartite format involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia” is underway.



He noted that the parties will hold separate meetings to discuss specific negotiation tracks, and will later convene in a joint session to coordinate positions.



No Statements at This Time



For his part, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that the Kremlin does not intend to provide any information today following the recent consultations between representatives of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine. He said at a press conference: “There is no need to expect any statements at this time; we do not intend to provide any information.”



It is worth noting that the first round of tripartite security negotiations was held on January 23 and 24, with the Russian negotiating team headed by Igor Kostyukov, the head of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and the Ukrainian delegation led by Rustem Umerov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. This was the first direct public negotiation between Moscow and Kyiv.



The consultations are being held in a tripartite format that includes representatives from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine. A source told the TASS agency that the negotiations began today and are taking place in different formats.



The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump intensified its efforts over the past year to push Kyiv and Moscow toward a settlement to end a conflict that has escalated for four years, starting with the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Despite rounds of talks with U.S. officials, the two sides remain far from agreement on core issues.



The Most Sensitive Issues



Among the most sensitive issues are Moscow's demands that Kyiv relinquish territories still under its control, and the fate of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, located in an area occupied by Russia. Moscow wants Kyiv to withdraw its forces from the entire Donetsk region in the east of the country, including the heavily fortified cities that are among Ukraine's strongest lines of defense as a precondition for any agreement.



Meanwhile, Ukraine emphasizes freezing the conflict along the current front lines and rejects any unilateral withdrawal of its forces. Russia currently occupies about 20% of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea and parts of the eastern Donbas region that it seized before the 2022 invasion.