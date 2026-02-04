شرع مفاوضون أوكرانيون وروس في جولة ثانية من المحادثات بوساطة أمريكية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، كمحاولة لدفع الجهود الهادفة إلى إنهاء الحرب المستعرة.


جولة من المحادثات الثلاثية


الاجتماعات الثلاثية التي تستمر يومين، تعقد بعد أن قال الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي إن روسيا استغلت هدنة وقف الهجمات على البنية التحتية للطاقة برعاية الولايات المتحدة الأسبوع الماضي لتخزين الذخيرة، وهاجمت أوكرانيا بعدد قياسي من الصواريخ الباليستية.


وأضاف كبير المفاوضين الأوكرانيين رستم أوميروف، عبر تطبيق تلغرام، أن «جولة جديدة من المفاوضات بصيغة ثلاثية بمشاركة أوكرانيا والولايات المتحدة وروسيا».


ولفت إلى أن الأطراف ستعقد اجتماعات منفصلة لمناقشة مسارات التفاوض المحددة، على أن تجتمع لاحقاً في جلسة مشتركة لتنسيق المواقف.


لا بيانات في الوقت الراهن


من جانبه، أعلن المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف أن الكرملين لا يعتزم تقديم أي معلومات اليوم عقب المشاورات التي جرت أخيراً بين ممثلي روسيا والولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا. وقال في مؤتمر صحفي: «لا داعي لتوقع أي بيانات في الوقت الراهن، لا نعتزم تقديم أي معلومات».


يذكر أن الجولة الأولى من المفاوضات الأمنية الثلاثية عُقدت يومي 23 و24 يناير، وترأس الفريق التفاوضي الروسي رئيس إدارة الأركان العامة في القوات المسلحة الروسية إيغور كوستيوكوف، وترأس الوفد الأوكراني سكرتير مجلس الأمن القومي والدفاع رستم أوميروف. وكانت أول مفاوضات علنية مباشرة بين موسكو وكييف.


وتُعقد المشاورات بصيغة ثلاثية تضم ممثلين عن روسيا والولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا. وأفاد مصدر لوكالة «تاس» بأن المفاوضات بدأت اليوم وتجري بصيغ مختلفة.


وكثفت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، خلال العام الماضي، مساعيها لدفع كييف وموسكو نحو تسوية تنهي صراعاً تأجج لأربع سنوات، وبدأ بالغزو الروسي لأوكرانيا عام 2022. ورغم جولات من المحادثات مع مسؤولين أمريكيين، ما زال الطرفان بعيدين عن التوافق حول القضايا الجوهرية.


أكثر القضايا حساسية


ومن بين أكثر القضايا حساسية مطالب موسكو بأن تتخلى كييف عن أراضٍ لا تزال تحت سيطرتها، ومصير محطة زابوريجيا للطاقة النووية، وهي أكبر محطة في أوروبا وتقع في منطقة تحتلها روسيا. وتريد موسكو من كييف سحب قواتها من جميع أنحاء منطقة دونيتسك في شرق البلاد، بما في ذلك حزام المدن شديدة التحصين التي تعد أحد أقوى خطوط الدفاع الأوكرانية كشرط مسبق لأي اتفاق.


فيما تشدد أوكرانيا على تجميد الصراع على خطوط الجبهة الحالية وترفض أي انسحاب أحادي الجانب لقواتها. وتحتل روسيا حالياً نحو 20% من الأراضي الأوكرانية، بما في ذلك شبه جزيرة القرم وأجزاء من منطقة دونباس الشرقية استولت عليها قبل غزو 2022.