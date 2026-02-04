فيما لا يزال الغموض يكتنف «مكان» انعقاد الجولة الجديدة من المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية المرتقبة يوم الجمعة القادم، كشف مسؤول إقليمي أن طهران جددت التأكيد على أنها لن تناقش سوى الملف النووي.


وقال المسؤول، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إن الأمريكيين يريدون وضع قضايا أخرى على جدول الأعمال، بحسب ما أوردت وكالة «رويترز».


وأضاف أن الجانب الإيراني يود الاجتماع مع الوفد الأمريكي في سلطنة عُمان بدلاً من إسطنبول؛ لاستكمال جولات المحادثات النووية السابقة، وفق تعبيره. ولفت إلى أنه جرت مناقشة دعوة ممثلين إقليميين إلى محادثات إسطنبول خلال التخطيط لها.


وكان مسؤول دبلوماسي إيراني أعلن أمس الثلاثاء، أن بلاده لن تبحث إلا الملف النووي، مشدداً على أن الجانب الإيراني لن يتفاوض بشأن قدرات البلاد الدفاعية. واعتبر أن طهران «لا متفائلة ولا متشائمة» حيال المحادثات المرتقبة مع الولايات المتحدة.


وعلى مدى الأيام الماضية، أفاد أكثر من مسؤول إيراني بأن طهران لن تتفاوض على مسألة أمنها الدفاعي وصواريخها الباليستية، معتبراً أن هذا الملف شأن سيادي.


فيما كشفت مصادر أمريكية عدة أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب يود بحث موضوع الصواريخ الباليستية فضلاً عن دعم إيران لفصائل مسلحة في المنطقة إلى جانب الملف النووي. ولوح ترمب أكثر من مرة بالخيار العسكري ضد إيران، في حال لم تفضِ المفاوضات إلى نتيجة، وقد كرر تهديده أمس أيضاً. وردت طهران بالدعوة إلى ضرورة وقف «هذا الترهيب»، والتأكيد على أنها لن تتفاوض تحت التهديد.