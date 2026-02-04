While the location of the upcoming round of U.S.-Iranian negotiations scheduled for next Friday remains shrouded in mystery, a regional official revealed that Tehran has reiterated that it will only discuss the nuclear file.



The official stated today (Wednesday) that the Americans want to put other issues on the agenda, according to what was reported by Reuters.



He added that the Iranian side prefers to meet with the U.S. delegation in Oman instead of Istanbul, to continue the previous rounds of nuclear talks, as he put it. He noted that the invitation of regional representatives to the Istanbul talks was discussed during the planning.



Yesterday (Tuesday), an Iranian diplomatic official announced that his country would only discuss the nuclear file, emphasizing that the Iranian side would not negotiate on the country's defensive capabilities. He considered that Tehran is "neither optimistic nor pessimistic" about the upcoming talks with the United States.



Over the past few days, several Iranian officials have stated that Tehran will not negotiate on the issue of its defensive security and ballistic missiles, considering this matter a sovereign issue.



Meanwhile, several American sources revealed that President Donald Trump wants to discuss the issue of ballistic missiles as well as Iran's support for armed factions in the region, in addition to the nuclear file. Trump has threatened military action against Iran more than once if the negotiations do not yield results, and he repeated his threat yesterday as well. Tehran responded by calling for an end to "this intimidation," emphasizing that it will not negotiate under threat.