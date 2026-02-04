فيما لا يزال الغموض يكتنف «مكان» انعقاد الجولة الجديدة من المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية المرتقبة يوم الجمعة القادم، كشف مسؤول إقليمي أن طهران جددت التأكيد على أنها لن تناقش سوى الملف النووي.
وقال المسؤول، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إن الأمريكيين يريدون وضع قضايا أخرى على جدول الأعمال، بحسب ما أوردت وكالة «رويترز».
وأضاف أن الجانب الإيراني يود الاجتماع مع الوفد الأمريكي في سلطنة عُمان بدلاً من إسطنبول؛ لاستكمال جولات المحادثات النووية السابقة، وفق تعبيره. ولفت إلى أنه جرت مناقشة دعوة ممثلين إقليميين إلى محادثات إسطنبول خلال التخطيط لها.
وكان مسؤول دبلوماسي إيراني أعلن أمس الثلاثاء، أن بلاده لن تبحث إلا الملف النووي، مشدداً على أن الجانب الإيراني لن يتفاوض بشأن قدرات البلاد الدفاعية. واعتبر أن طهران «لا متفائلة ولا متشائمة» حيال المحادثات المرتقبة مع الولايات المتحدة.
وعلى مدى الأيام الماضية، أفاد أكثر من مسؤول إيراني بأن طهران لن تتفاوض على مسألة أمنها الدفاعي وصواريخها الباليستية، معتبراً أن هذا الملف شأن سيادي.
فيما كشفت مصادر أمريكية عدة أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب يود بحث موضوع الصواريخ الباليستية فضلاً عن دعم إيران لفصائل مسلحة في المنطقة إلى جانب الملف النووي. ولوح ترمب أكثر من مرة بالخيار العسكري ضد إيران، في حال لم تفضِ المفاوضات إلى نتيجة، وقد كرر تهديده أمس أيضاً. وردت طهران بالدعوة إلى ضرورة وقف «هذا الترهيب»، والتأكيد على أنها لن تتفاوض تحت التهديد.
While the location of the upcoming round of U.S.-Iranian negotiations scheduled for next Friday remains shrouded in mystery, a regional official revealed that Tehran has reiterated that it will only discuss the nuclear file.
The official stated today (Wednesday) that the Americans want to put other issues on the agenda, according to what was reported by Reuters.
He added that the Iranian side prefers to meet with the U.S. delegation in Oman instead of Istanbul, to continue the previous rounds of nuclear talks, as he put it. He noted that the invitation of regional representatives to the Istanbul talks was discussed during the planning.
Yesterday (Tuesday), an Iranian diplomatic official announced that his country would only discuss the nuclear file, emphasizing that the Iranian side would not negotiate on the country's defensive capabilities. He considered that Tehran is "neither optimistic nor pessimistic" about the upcoming talks with the United States.
Over the past few days, several Iranian officials have stated that Tehran will not negotiate on the issue of its defensive security and ballistic missiles, considering this matter a sovereign issue.
Meanwhile, several American sources revealed that President Donald Trump wants to discuss the issue of ballistic missiles as well as Iran's support for armed factions in the region, in addition to the nuclear file. Trump has threatened military action against Iran more than once if the negotiations do not yield results, and he repeated his threat yesterday as well. Tehran responded by calling for an end to "this intimidation," emphasizing that it will not negotiate under threat.