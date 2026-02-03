التهم حريق ضخم سوقا تجارية في العاصمة الإيرانية، دون أن تعرف أسبابه. وأعلنت إدارة إطفاء طهران أن الحريق اندلع اليوم(الثلاثاء)، في سوق محلية عند تقاطع شارعي نيايش وجنات آباد.
وأضافت أن 5 مراكز إطفاء أرسلت المعدات اللازمة إلى الموقع، بما في ذلك المركبات وشاحنات المياه وأسطوانات الأكسجين.
وقال المتحدث باسم إدارة الإطفاء جلال مالكي: إن الحريق اندلع في سوق محلية في جنت آباد، وهو حي يضم عددا كبيرا من المتاجر والأكشاك، بحسب ما أفاد التلفزيون الرسمي.
وحسب إدارة الإطفاء، فإن موقع الحريق عبارة عن مساحة 2000 متر مربع تضم أكشاكًا متعددة الاستخدامات. وأكدت أن الحريق واسع النطاق للغاية، لدرجة أنه يمكن رؤيته من مناطق مختلفة في طهران.
وذكرت أنها لا تملك حالياً أي إحصائيات عن الخسائر البشرية المحتملة جراء الحريق، وفق ما نقلت وسائل إعلام محلية.
وقبل يومين، هز انفجار شارع المعلم بمدينة بندر عباس جنوب إيران، جراء انفجار أنبوبة غاز في أحد المباني السكنية. فيما اندلع في ذات اليوم في مبنى سكني بمدينة الأهواز، جنوب غربي البلاد.
وتجيء تلك الحوادث وسط ارتفاع منسوب التوتر بين طهران وواشنطن بشكل كبير على وقع تهديدات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب المتكررة، وتلويحه بالخيار العسكري، قبل أن يتراجع نسبياً مع توقع انطلاق مفاوضات مباشرة في إسطنبول الجمعة.
A massive fire engulfed a commercial market in the Iranian capital, with its causes still unknown. The Tehran Fire Department announced that the fire broke out today (Tuesday) in a local market at the intersection of Niayesh and Janat Abad streets.
It added that 5 fire stations sent the necessary equipment to the site, including vehicles, water trucks, and oxygen cylinders.
The spokesperson for the fire department, Jalal Maleki, stated that the fire erupted in a local market in Janat Abad, which is a neighborhood that contains a large number of shops and stalls, according to official television reports.
According to the fire department, the site of the fire covers an area of 2,000 square meters and includes multiple-use stalls. They confirmed that the fire is extremely large-scale, to the extent that it can be seen from various areas in Tehran.
They mentioned that they currently have no statistics on the potential human losses resulting from the fire, as reported by local media.
Two days ago, an explosion shook Al-Moallem Street in Bandar Abbas city in southern Iran, due to a gas cylinder explosion in one of the residential buildings. On the same day, a fire broke out in a residential building in Ahvaz city, in the southwestern part of the country.
These incidents come amid a significant rise in tensions between Tehran and Washington, following repeated threats from U.S. President Donald Trump and his hints at military options, before he somewhat retreated with expectations of direct negotiations starting in Istanbul on Friday.