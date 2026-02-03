التهم حريق ضخم سوقا تجارية في العاصمة الإيرانية، دون أن تعرف أسبابه. وأعلنت إدارة إطفاء طهران أن الحريق اندلع اليوم(الثلاثاء)، في سوق محلية عند تقاطع شارعي نيايش وجنات آباد.


وأضافت أن 5 مراكز إطفاء أرسلت المعدات اللازمة إلى الموقع، بما في ذلك المركبات وشاحنات المياه وأسطوانات الأكسجين.


وقال المتحدث باسم إدارة الإطفاء جلال مالكي: إن الحريق اندلع في سوق محلية في جنت آباد، وهو حي يضم عددا كبيرا من المتاجر والأكشاك، بحسب ما أفاد التلفزيون الرسمي.


وحسب إدارة الإطفاء، فإن موقع الحريق عبارة عن مساحة 2000 متر مربع تضم أكشاكًا متعددة الاستخدامات. وأكدت أن الحريق واسع النطاق للغاية، لدرجة أنه يمكن رؤيته من مناطق مختلفة في طهران.


وذكرت أنها لا تملك حالياً أي إحصائيات عن الخسائر البشرية المحتملة جراء الحريق، وفق ما نقلت وسائل إعلام محلية.


وقبل يومين، هز انفجار شارع المعلم بمدينة بندر عباس جنوب إيران، جراء انفجار أنبوبة غاز في أحد المباني السكنية. فيما اندلع في ذات اليوم في مبنى سكني بمدينة الأهواز، جنوب غربي البلاد.


وتجيء تلك الحوادث وسط ارتفاع منسوب التوتر بين طهران وواشنطن بشكل كبير على وقع تهديدات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب المتكررة، وتلويحه بالخيار العسكري، قبل أن يتراجع نسبياً مع توقع انطلاق مفاوضات مباشرة في إسطنبول الجمعة.