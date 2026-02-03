دخلت قوات الأمن السوري، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مدينتي القامشلي وعين العرب (كوباني) شمال شرقي حلب، بعد 24 ساعة من دخولها مدينة الحسكة، تطبيقا للاتفاق مع قوات سورية الديمقراطية (قسد).


وأعلنت قيادة الأمن الداخلي فرض حظر تجوال كلي في القامشلي منذ الساعة السادسة صباح اليوم بالتوقيت المحلي وحتى السادسة من صباح الغد. وشددت على ضرورة التزام المواطنين بالتعليمات. ولفتت إلى أن هذا القرار يأتي في إطار الحفاظ على الأمن والاستقرار وسلامة الأهالي.


وبعد أسابيع من التصعيد العسكري، توصلت السلطات السورية وقسد الجمعة الماضي إلى اتفاق شامل، ينص على عملية دمج متسلسلة للقوات العسكرية والإدارية بين الجانبين في محافظة الحسكة، المعقل الأخير للقوات الكردية، بعد انسحابها من مناطق كانت تحت سيطرتها منذ سنوات في شمال البلاد وشرقها. ويأتي بعد دخول المدرعات والسيارات الرباعية الدفع أمس الحسكة والبدء في انتشارها داخل المدينة.


وفرضت القوات الكردية حظر تجوّل في الحسكة اعتباراً من صباح أمس الإثنين تمهيدا لدخول قوات الأمن السورية.


يذكر أن الاتفاق الأخير كان أبرم بعد تفاهم أعلن عنه الطرفان الشهر الماضي حول مستقبل المناطق ذات الغالبية الكردية.


وبدأت المفاوضات بين دمشق وقسد لدمج قواتها ومؤسساتها في الدولة كانت بدأت بعد إطاحة حكم الرئيس المعزول بشار الأسد نهاية 2024، لكنها تعثرت قبل حصول مواجهة عسكرية.


إلا أن قسد عادت في يناير الماضي من محافظتي الرقة ودير الزور حيث غالبية السكان عربية. وأعلنت إعادة تموضعها في المناطق ذات الغالبية الكردية في الحسكة.


بعد ذلك، أعلن قائد قوات سورية الديمقراطية، مظلوم عبدي أن تطبيق الاتفاق يشمل ميدانيا تراجع قواته والقوات الحكومية من «خطوط الاشتباك» في شمال شرق البلاد ومدينة عين العرب الواقعة في أقصى محافظة حلب عند الحدود مع تركيا، على أن تدخل «قوة أمنية محدودة» إلى مدينتي الحسكة والقامشلي.