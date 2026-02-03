Syrian security forces entered the cities of Qamishli and Ain al-Arab (Kobani) in northeastern Aleppo today (Tuesday), 24 hours after entering the city of Hasakah, in implementation of the agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).



The Internal Security Forces announced a complete curfew in Qamishli starting from 6 AM local time today until 6 AM tomorrow. They emphasized the necessity for citizens to adhere to the instructions. They noted that this decision comes as part of efforts to maintain security, stability, and the safety of the residents.



After weeks of military escalation, Syrian authorities and the SDF reached a comprehensive agreement last Friday, which stipulates a sequential integration of military and administrative forces between the two sides in Hasakah province, the last stronghold of Kurdish forces, following their withdrawal from areas they had controlled for years in the north and east of the country. This follows the entry of armored vehicles and four-wheel drive cars into Hasakah yesterday and the beginning of their deployment within the city.



The Kurdish forces imposed a curfew in Hasakah starting from yesterday morning (Monday) in preparation for the entry of Syrian security forces.



It is worth mentioning that the recent agreement was concluded after an understanding announced by both parties last month regarding the future of predominantly Kurdish areas.



Negotiations between Damascus and the SDF to integrate their forces and institutions into the state began after the ousting of the regime of the ousted president Bashar al-Assad at the end of 2024, but they stalled before any military confrontation occurred.



However, the SDF returned last January from the provinces of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, where the majority of the population is Arab. They announced their repositioning in the predominantly Kurdish areas of Hasakah.



Subsequently, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, announced that the implementation of the agreement includes the withdrawal of his forces and government forces from the "lines of engagement" in northeastern Syria and the city of Ain al-Arab located at the far end of Aleppo province at the border with Turkey, with a "limited security force" to enter the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli.